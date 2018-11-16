IOWA AT ILLINOIS
WEEK 11, 2:30 P.M., MEMORIAL STADIUM
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM)
LINE: Iowa by 16
SERIES: Illinois 38-33-2
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
Reggie Corbin’s feet: Illinois’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Mikel Leshoure in 2010 left last week’s game at Nebraska with a foot injury after gaining 59 yards on nine carries. The sharp-cutting quick junior ranks second nationally with an average of 8.87 yards per carry and is second in the Big Ten with 1,011 rushing yards for the season. Coach Lovie Smith said he is “hopeful’’ Corbin will be healthy for the Hawkeyes. His back-up, Mike Epstein, is expected to miss the game with an injury.
Noah Fant’s usage: Mired in a three-game losing streak, coach Kirk Ferentz said utilization of all players was under the microscope after Iowa struggled offensively last week against Northwestern. A preseason all-American at tight end, Fant was on the field for nine of the 31 offensive plays the Hawkeyes ran during the second half. Facing an Illini defense that gave up 606 yards last week at Nebraska, expect both Fant and T.J. Hockenson to have plenty of opportunities.
AJ Bush’s follow-up: Illinois’ quarterback established a school single-game rushing record for a quarterback when he ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns last week at Nebraska. One of nine seniors who will be honored pregame, Bush is a productive part of an Illini ground game that ranks eighth nationally with an average of 262.8 rushing yards per game. Working with an injury-depleted receiving corps, he’s completing 54.7 percent of his passes.
Iowa’s rushing attack: After averaging 2.9 yards on 22 carries a week ago during a season-low 64-yard effort, the Hawkeyes will work re-establish their running game this week. An Illini defense that gives up a Big Ten-worst 247.9 yards per game should help as Mekhi Sargent, Toren Young and Ivory Kelly-Martin work to help Iowa gain some traction on the ground.
Turnover tendencies: Illinois turned the ball over five times in last week’s 54-35 loss at Nebraska, losing three of its seven fumbles and giving the ball away twice on interceptions. Both the Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini have productive defenses in turning teams over, sharing second in the Big Ten with 14 interceptions apiece. Geno Stone with four and Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker with three each lead Iowa, while DelShawn Phillips and Jartavius Martin have three apiece for Illinois.
– Steve Batterson
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Iowa (6-4, 3-4)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
Nate Stanley;185;317;2,308;18;8
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Toren Young;101;480;4.8;2
Mekhi Sargent;109;454;4.2;6
Ivory Kelly-Martin;92;341;3.7;2
Ihmir Smith-Marsette;8;65;8.1;0
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
T.J. Hockenson;39;615;15.8;4
Nick Easley;39;351;9.0;3
Noah Fant;35;453;12.9;6
Brandon Smith;20;253;12.6;1
INTERCEPTIONS: Geno Stone 4, Jake Gervase 3, Amani Hooker 3, Riley Moss 2
SACKS: A.J. Epenesa 7, Anthony Nelson 6.5, Parker Hesse 4
TACKLES: Jake Gervase 65, Amani Hooker 50, Jack Hockaday 47, Parker Hesse 44, Kristian Welch 44
PUNT RETURNS: Kyle Groeneweg 16-124-7.8-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Ihmir Smith-Marsette 15-478-31.9-0, Kyle Groeneweg 2-54-27.0-0, Devonte Young 2-42-21.0-0
Illinois (4-6, 2-5)
PASSING;COMP;ATT;YDS;TD;INT
AJ Bush;82;150;1,050;7;5
RUSHING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Reggie Corbin;114;1,011;8.9;9
AJ Bush;110;659;6.0;8
Mike Epstein;60;411;6.8;3
RaVon Bonner;48;279;5.8;3
RECEIVING;NO;YDS;AVG;TD
Trenard Davis;29;275;9.5;0
Ricky Smalling;23;307;13.3;4
Sam Mays;22;238;10.8;0
Dominic Stampley;14;237;16.9;2
INTERCEPTIONS: Jartavius Martin 3, DelShawn Phillips 3
SACKS: Bobby Roundtree 6.5, Owen Carney 1.5, DelShawn Phillips 1.5
TACKLES: DelShawn Phillips 81, Jake Hansen 77, Sydney Brown 55, Bobby Roundtree 55, Stanley Green 45
PUNT RETURNS: Carlos Sandy 7-12-1.7-0, Jordan Holmes 3-2-0.7-0
KICKOFF RETURNS: Dre Brown 14-311-22.2-0, Carlos Sandy 8-156-19.5-0
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Illinois QB AJ Bush vs. Iowa DE Anthony Nelson: Creating some duress for Illinois’ quarterback will be important for Iowa. Opponents have sacked Illini QBs 24 times this season while the Hawkeyes have 28 sacks through 10 games. Bush is the Illini’s second-leading rusher at 82.4 yards per game but has seven interceptions and five touchdown passes among his 150 attempts. Nelson has recorded 6.5 sacks among his eight tackles for a loss, second on the team only to the seven sacks recorded by A.J. Epenesa.
BY THE NUMBERS
9
Illinois has rushed for 200 or more yards nine times in 10 games, held to fewer only by Purdue
12
Victories by Iowa in its last 15 games against Illinois, which last beat the Hawkeyes in 2008
QUOTABLE
“Our entire goal during the course of the year, during the course of the game, is to be better than we were the week before. It’s not about what any opponent does. It’s what we do ourselves. That’s what we talk about each week, not just the last three or the next two. We haven’t been looking at the opponent the entire year.’’ – Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson