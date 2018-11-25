Believing the best way to grow the Illinois football program is through stability in leadership, director of athletics Josh Whitman announced a two-year contract extension Sunday for coach Lovie Smith.
The deal announced one day after the conclusion of a 4-8 season extends Smith's contract through the 2023 season.
"We recognize that our work is far from finished, with improvement needed in every phase of our program's development, but our plan is sound and our resolve is stronger than ever,'' Whitman said.
"As I have said on many occasions, stability and continuity are the key to building a foundation that will yield long-term success. With the opening of our new facility next summer and the continued efforts of our staff and student-athletes, the success we all covet is within reach.''
Whitman said he has seen steady progress in the growth of the Fighting Illini program, which finished 3-9 and 2-10 in Smith's first two seasons before winning four games this season.
Smith, who joined Illinois after coaching 19 seasons in the NFL including 11 as a head coach, has turned over the Illini roster in his first three seasons.
Illinois had just nine seniors on its team in each of the past two years and has been one of the youngest teams in the country.
"I have studied our program extensively and I see steady progress, both in the development of our current players and the talent we are adding to our roster,'' Whitman said.
Smith said in a statement he appreciated the support of Whitman and Chancellor Robert Jones.
"Those of us around the program see the progress being made each and every day and we expect to be competing for championships very soon,'' Smith said.
Terms of the extension are being finalized.