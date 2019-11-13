North Scott grad Karli Rucker scored 21 points and hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer that gave the Panthers the lead for good as Northern Iowa topped Missouri 78-73 on Wednesday.
Northern Iowa (3-0), which had led much of the game, found itself down one with 5:56 left when Missouri's Amber Smith made a layup to take a 68-67 lead.
The teams then traded turnovers, with Missouri's leading to a Rucker 3 to make it 70-68.
A pair of missed Missouri free throws were followed by another Rucker 3-pointer to stake the Panthers to a five-point cushion.
Twice in the last three minutes the Tigers cut the lead to two, but a pair of Megan Maahs free throws and a Rucker layup provided the breathing room Northern Iowa needed.
On the night Rucker was 6-10 from 3-point range.
Maahs added 18 points and a team-high six assists and Kam Finley chipped in 10 points.
Missouri was led by Smith's 19 points.
Clarke 81, St. Ambrose 58: For one half the St. Ambrose women were able to hold their own with 19th-ranked Clarke.
The second half was a different story for the Fighting Bees.
Clarke used a 30-point third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a rout as it topped St. Ambrose 81-58.
The Bees (2-3) got 15 points from Madi Epperson, who accounted for all three of their 3-point makes, and 10 from Jamie Martens.
Morgan Pitz and Makenna Haase each tallied 22 points for Clarke, with Haase's 11 rebounds contributing to the Pride's 35-28 rebounding edge.
St. Ambrose trailed just 37-36 at halftime, but Clarke's lead ballooned to 18 points by the end of its big third quarter.
Illinois 76, Austin Peay 62: Austin Peay rebounded from a two-point first quarter to give Illinois all it could handle for three quarters Wednesday, but the Illini pulled away in the fourth to move to 3-0 on the season.
The Illini held the Governors to 1-14 shooting in the first quarter in racing to a 20-2 lead.
Austin Peay found the baskets much more amenable in the second quarter, however as they outscored the Illini 25-12 in the frame to cut the deficit to 32-27.
It remained a five-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but Illinois scored the first six points of the period and never allowed Austin Peay closer than eight the rest of the way.
Petra Holesinska led the Illini with 19 points and Jada Peebles chipped in 18. Kennedi Myles added a team-high nine rebounds as the Illini won the board battle 45-41.
Maggie Knowles led Austin Peay with 18 points.