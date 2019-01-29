CHAMPAIGN — A smile crawled across Tevian Jones' face when he talked about walking into the locker room at Madison Square Garden on Saturday into the waiting arms — and water bottles — of his teammates.
Jones was swarmed by the team and doused with water following Illinois' upset of then-No. 13 Maryland. He turned in his best performance in what has been and up-and-down freshman season, scoring 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and pulling down four rebounds in 23 minutes.
It was a career-high in points, 3-pointers made and minutes played. Jones shot with authority and confidence from behind the arc and put the cherry on top of the performance with a one-handed baseline dunk.
“That felt great," Jones said of the locker room celebration. "That’s never happened to me before."
Jones' goal when Illinois plays at frigid Minnesota at 8 tonight, just 14 days after a 27-point win over the Gophers at the State Farm Center, reflects the team goal: Build on the last performance.
The Illini (6-14, 2-7) want to build on one of the best wins of coach Brad Underwood's tenure and add to their building momentum against a Minnesota (15-5, 5-4) team that is no doubt bitter about the drubbing two weeks ago.
Jones, a 6-foot-7 forward from Chandler, Ariz., who played his high school basketball in Culver City, Calif., never lost faith in himself during an eight-game suspension for a violation of team rules. He was often one of the first ones in practice getting extra shots up and spent extra time watching film with the coaching staff. Even after returning on Jan. 6 against Northwestern, Jones played sporadically in the five ensuing games while battling foul trouble.
“I never doubted," Jones said. "I always believed. I believed in myself and I believed in what the coach was saying. I believed in my teammates because they were all picking me up. I never had any doubt that I wasn’t going to be able to help the team. I always stayed positive."
During his suspension, Jones stayed engaged. He went through the progressions and brought an intensity to practice. He knew that he was going to have to work back into the rotation. It was a process that he stuck to, and it paid dividends at Madison Square Garden.
“I knew that it wasn’t going to be right away," Jones said. "I knew I had to work my way back in. I was staying in the gym a lot and making sure I was still in the flow. I was making sure I never got out of it. I was always on the sideline watching things. I was never out of it. When I was on the floor it made it easier."
Jones and Underwood had a hunch that a performance like what Jones did on Saturday was coming. Jones said he had worked too hard for it not to pay off. He also stayed out of the foul trouble that had been hurting him since his return.
Against Minnesota two weeks ago, Jones buried an early 3-pointer and looked to be on the cusp of a breakout performance. Not long after, he was on the bench in foul trouble. Finally, there was a game that he was able to stay on the court and put it all together.
“I don’t think there was just one thing," Underwood said. "You have to go out there and do it. You have to put the bright lights on and you have to play in front of people in the seats. We’ve seen the progression every day in practice. We’ve seen the confidence. He’s had great practices leading up to that.
“It was just a matter of time. I didn’t know when it was going to come. Saturday happened to be a great day — in a great venue against one of the best teams in the country."
During his suspension, Jones' teammates encouraged him that they hadn't lost faith in him. Saturday's performance was as exciting for the players greeting Jones in the locker room as it was for Jones.
“I was happy for him," Trent Frazier said. "I told him he has to keep working. He knows how important he is to this team. He stepped up a lot. He’s been challenging guys in practice every day and going at us. That’s helping us."
Wednesday is a pivotal point for the Illini as a team, not just for Jones. It's a chance to follow a win with a win and to string together signs of progress. That chance existed after the last win over Minnesota before Illinois laid an egg at Iowa in a 95-71 loss to the Hawkeyes in the very next game.
Underwood and the team know there is progress, whether that shows up in the form of a win or not. But wins, and that locker room feeling, carry different weight.