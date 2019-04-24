Iowa has completed its 2022 football schedule, adding a home nonconference game against a Nevada team currently coached by former Hawkeye Jay Norvell.
The Wolfpack will visit Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 17, 2022, the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Iowa opens its Big Ten schedule the following week at Minnesota after opening the season with three nonconference home games. The Hawkeyes host South Dakota State on Sept. 3 in the season opener and play Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10 before hosting Nevada.
Norvell earned first team all-Big Ten honors as a defensive back at Iowa in 1985, when he was named the team’s co-most valuable player after leading the Big Ten with seven interceptions on a team which shared the Big Ten title and represented the conference in the Rose Bowl.
After an NFL career, Norvell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa. His resume includes working as a collegiate assistant at Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas and Arizona State and in the NFL with Indianapolis and Oakland.
He was named Nevada’s head coach in 2017 and has led the Wolfpack to an 11-14 record over the past two seasons, including an 8-5 record last season which concluded with a bowl win over Arizona.
The Hawkeyes’ schedule in 2022 also includes home games against Michigan and Northwestern in October before concluding with back-to-back home dates against Wisconsin and Nebraska in November.
In addition to Minnesota, Iowa visits Purdue, Ohio State, Rutgers and Illinois in 2022.