10@10: 3 Hawkeyes in mix for national honors

Recognition for Daviyon Nixon, Chauncey Golston and Tory Taylor, the return of Mark Kallenberger and departure of Julius Brents and Spencer Petras warming up are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. There is only one defensive lineman among the six semifinalists for the 2020 Outland Trophy.
Iowa tackle Daviyon Nixon made the cut for the list announced Monday night by the Football Writers Association of America for the honor presented to the top interior lineman in college football on offense or defense.
Nixon currently leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and five sacks and his 41 tackles are the most among Iowa defensive linemen.
Other semifinalists for the Outland Trophy are Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Alabama center Landon Dickerson, Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green and Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.
Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs was a semifinalist for the award a year ago and four Hawkeyes have previously won the Outland, Cal Jones in 1955, Alex Karras in 1957, Robert Gallery in 2003 and Brandon Scherff in 2014.
Nixon was also named Monday as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award presented to the top defensive player in college football.
2. The return of Mark Kallenberger and the departure of Julius Brents are reflected in the only changes on the Iowa football depth chart this week.
Kallenberger, sidelined since suffering an injury in a Nov. 21 game at Penn State, returns as the back-up to Jack Plumb at right tackle on the offensive line.
Brents, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, is replaced as the back-up to Matt Hankins at left cornerback by redshirt freshman Jermari Harris.
Brents has seen minimal playing time since the season opener at Purdue, where he recorded three of the four tackles he has this season.
3. Iowa freshman Tory Taylor was named Monday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented to the top punter in college football.
Taylor is one of two Big Ten punters named as a semifinalist, joining Haydon Whitehead of Indiana.
The Hawkeye has averaged 44.6 yards on 32 punts this season, an average which ranks third in the Big Ten and 18th overall nationally.
Taylor has downed 17 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and has had zero touchbacks. Opponents are averaging 5.2 yards on the six punts they returned this season and have lost two fumbles while attempting to field punts.
4. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is one of college football’s more unique honors, heavily weighing character as well as performance in its selection of the nation’s top defender.
Iowa senior Chauncey Golston was one of four Big Ten players named Monday to a list of 24 semifinalists for the award, joining Paddy Fisher of Northwestern, Shaun Wade of Ohio State and Antjuan Simmons of Michigan State.
The award selection is based on integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. Six finalists will be announced on Jan. 8, with the winner named on Feb. 21.
Golston has recorded 36 tackles this season, including 7.5 for a loss and four sacks. He has also intercepted one pass, broken up another, forced one fumble and is second on the team with two quarterback hurries.
5. Offensive inconsistency has been an issue lately for Wisconsin.
After putting up 45 on Illinois in the season opener and 49 on Michigan three weeks later after having games against Nebraska and Purdue canceled, the Badgers have totaled 13 points in their last two games.
Separated by another cancellation, Wisconsin dropped a 17-7 game to Northwestern and a 14-6 decision last weekend to Indiana.
Coach Paul Chryst said following last week’s loss to the Hoosiers that the Badgers that the differences are stark.
“We’ve had two games now where we didn’t score a lot of points. Two games before, we scored a lot of points,’’ Chryst said. “… Obviously we’ve got to score more points than what we’ve been doing to give ourselves a chance.’’
6. Quarterback Spencer Petras’ numbers continue to improve.
During Iowa’s five-game win streak, the Hawkeyes’ sophomore quarterback has completed 78-of-131 passes for 877 yards, throwing six touchdown passes and two interceptions.
His completion rate during that stretch has been 59.5 percent, which compares to his overall completion rate of 57.3 percent for the entire season.
Petras has connected on 126-of-220 passes for 1,358 yards through seven games.
By comparison, Petras’ predecessor under center, Nate Stanley, completed 55.8 percent of his 351 pass attempts for 2,437 yards over 13 games as a first-year starter as a sophomore in 2017.
7. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon continues to lead the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks through the Hawkeyes’ first seven games.
The junior’s average of 1.86 tackles for a loss per game is the highest in the Football Bowl Subdivision for any defensive player with more than four games on his resume this season.
It is also the highest average for a Big Ten defender since Ryan Kerrigan of Purdue in 2010.
8. Micah Hyde made it happen for Buffalo on Monday night.
Hyde recorded a game-high 12 tackles for the Bills, including six solo stops to help Buffalo to a 34-24 victory over San Francisco in a weeknight NFL match-up.
A.J. Epenesa also contributed one tackle to the Buffalo effort.
9. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden were named Monday as the offensive and defensive players of the week in the Big Ten.
Fields was named the league’s offensive player of the week for the second time in his career after throwing for two touchdowns and passing for two in the Buckeyes’ 52-12 win over Michigan State.
The junior rushed for a career-best 104 yards and completed 17-of-24 passes to keep Ohio State unbeaten.
McFadden took the defensive award for his work in the Hoosiers’ 14-6 win at Wisconsin.
The junior linebacker matched a career high with two sacks among his team-leading nine tackles. His second sack came on the Badgers’ final possession when he dropped Graham Mertz for a four-yard loss.
Punters Haydon Whitehead of Indiana and Drue Chrisman of Ohio State shared Big Ten special teams player of the week honors.
Whitehead, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, averaged 40.2 yards on five punts, dropping four inside the 20-yard line including punts downed at the 1- and 8-yard lines. None of his punts were returned.
A senior from Lawrenceburg, Ind., Chrisman averaged 53.4 yards on five punts for the Buckeyes. His work included a 74-yard punt, the eighth longest in Ohio State history, and three punts downed inside the 20.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter was named the Big Ten freshman of the week. Porter had a career-high seven tackles in the Nittany Lions’ 23-7 win at Rutgers.
10. The Big Ten has finalized television plans for Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin game.
The game will air on FS1 and the kickoff at Kinnick Stadium remains at 2:30 p.m.
