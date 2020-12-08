10@10: 3 Hawkeyes in mix for national honors

Nixon was also named Monday as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award presented to the top defensive player in college football.

2. The return of Mark Kallenberger and the departure of Julius Brents are reflected in the only changes on the Iowa football depth chart this week.

Kallenberger, sidelined since suffering an injury in a Nov. 21 game at Penn State, returns as the back-up to Jack Plumb at right tackle on the offensive line.

Brents, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, is replaced as the back-up to Matt Hankins at left cornerback by redshirt freshman Jermari Harris.

Brents has seen minimal playing time since the season opener at Purdue, where he recorded three of the four tackles he has this season.

3. Iowa freshman Tory Taylor was named Monday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented to the top punter in college football.

Taylor is one of two Big Ten punters named as a semifinalist, joining Haydon Whitehead of Indiana.

The Hawkeye has averaged 44.6 yards on 32 punts this season, an average which ranks third in the Big Ten and 18th overall nationally.