10@10: 8-2 as starter, Petras has Kent State in his sights

Before hydrating to enjoy another warm Saturday at Kinnick, wet your appetite for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Kent State with today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
A familiar game plan, female officials and Spencer Petras’ current position in Hawkeye history are all part of today’s edition of the daily dose of Iowa football news and notes delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, your home for all things Iowa.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Another week. Another opponent. The routine does not change for Iowa football players.
“We treat every game the same,’’ receiver Charlie Jones said. “We’re going to go out and prepare the same every day and work hard. There’s no such thing as an easy game.’’
The challenges differ from one week to the next based on the opponent – Kent State’s defense leads the country with eight interceptions through two games – and that has the attention of Jones and other Iowa receivers.
“We need to be ready to compete,’’ Jones said. “We know what they like to do. We have to do what we do.’’
2. For the third time in as many games, the officiating crew working Saturday’s Iowa game is expected to include a female official.
Robin DeLorenzo worked as the line judge in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Indiana and LaShell Nelson was the side judge in last weekend’s Iowa-Iowa State game.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he really hasn’t given much thought to the growing number of female officials working college games.
“All I hope for is the people that have jobs do them well. Hopefully, that’s how people look at the world in general. I have respect for any official, anybody that’s working these games that works hard,’’ Ferentz said.
“Typically I can say that in 22-plus years, in our conference my sense is we have people that are really committed. … They work hard. They care about what they do. We have a crew in every August, they work one of our scrimmages, do clinics with us to educate us on the changes each year. When you see guys in a professional environment like that, you understand that they know the rules better than we do. They take pride in that.’’
3. Spencer Petras has led Iowa to an 8-2 record as the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback.
Only one other Iowa quarterback has a better winning percentage as a starter under center.
Brad Banks went 11-2, an 84.6 percent win percentage. Iowa has averaged 31.5 points per game with Petras as the starting quarterback, the best since the Banks-led Hawkeye team averaged 36.6 points in 2002.
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz offers a shrug of the shoulder when it comes to Iowa’s position in this week’s Associated Press college football poll.
“Right now, it’s really more about speculation, projection,’’ Ferentz said, referencing Iowa’s No. 5 ranking this week.
“I know that and hopefully our players understand that. We’ve won two games and We’re thrilled to death to be 2-0. It’s the best we can be. We still could be 2-10 mathematically, but it means nothing. Nobody is smart enough to know what it’s going to look like in November and December. Hopefully we’re in the discussion.’’
5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz sees a reason why Kent State defenders have collected a nation-leading eight interceptions heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
“Their corners, they’re opportunistic,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re where they should be and when the football is in the air, they’re going after it. Tipped balls, those types of things, they’re good, aggressive players.’’
6. Golden Flashes cornerback Montre Miller enters Saturday’s game at Iowa after being named the co-defensive player of the week in the Mid-American Conference earlier this week.
Miller intercepted three passes in Kent State’s 60-10 win over VMI last week.
All three came inside the Kent State 20-yard line, including one in the end zone.
7. Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland believes it is only a matter of time before quarterback Spencer Petras and a Hawkeye receiving corps connect.
“It’s going to come together,’’ Copeland said. “There’s no doubt in my mind it’s going to come together. Week by week in practice you’re seeing a little better job by Spence, you’re seeing a little bit better job by the receivers making things mesh. Before you know it, might be this week, might be next week, but I have full faith that at some point we’re going to see these guys playing at a higher level.’’
8. In addition feedback from his coaches at Iowa, tight end Luke Lachey says he gets a review or two whenever he talks with his father.
Jim Lachey was an all-American guard at Ohio State and a three-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL during a 10-year career.
“He’ll give me a tip or two,’’ Lachey said. “I mostly listen to what coach (Kirk) Ferentz and coach Brian Ferentz have to say, but he knows the game and he’ll mention the things he sees when we talk.’’
Jim Lachey currently works as part of the radio broadcast team for Ohio State games.
9. Kent State coach Sean Lewis is among elite company.
The former Wisconsin tight end and quarterback who played on Barry Alvarez-coached teams has a sandwich named after him.
A place called Twisted Meltz in Kent, Ohio, named one of its signature sandwiches after the Golden Flashes coach in 2019. The Sean Lewis is a double cheeseburger with bacon and jalapenos.
