10@10: After its first win Hawkeye thoughts turn to bacon

Big Ten honors for Iowa’s Charlie Jones, Spencer Petras realizes benefits from better offensive tempo and Desmond King’s big debut with his new NFL team are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa junior Charlie Jones was named this morning as the Big Ten special teams player of the week.
The walk-on transfer from Buffalo, a receiver and return specialist from Deerfield, Ill., returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ 49-7 victory over Michigan State.
Jones totaled 105 yards on five returns against the Spartans and his run back for the second-quarter touchdown was Iowa’s first since Kyle Groeneweg ran a punt back 61 yards for a score in a 2018 game at Illinois.
The day Jones had against the Spartans nearly matched the Hawkeyes’ season total for punt return yardage in 2019. As a team, Iowa returned 15 punts for a total of 121 yards last season.
With his work against Michigan State, Jones averages 15 yards on 10 returns this season. He currently leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally with that average.
In addition to his punt returns, Jones carried the ball twice for gains of 38 yards to record a game-high 143 all-purpose yards.
He is the first Hawkeye to be honored by the Big Ten this season.
2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz felt Saturday’s win over Michigan State was welcomed, but did not label it a must win for his team.
“We needed success, and I don’t mean that like success-or-else mode,’’ Ferentz said. “I don’t live in that world. I know a lot of people do. We don’t live in that world in football, but we just needed to experience some success.
“But right along with that comes you have to earn it. You can’t sit around counting on the other team to mess up so you go home happy. That’s not the way it works. … Now the next test is can we put back-to-back together?’’
Iowa has that opportunity at the end of a short work week, visiting Minnesota at 6 p.m. on Friday.
3. Iowa’s defense had a lot to do with the rocky homecoming Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi endured.
The West Des Moines Valley product completed 17-of-37 passes for a season-low 227 yards and no touchdowns, was intercepted three times and spent plenty of time with a Hawkeye in his face as Iowa recorded five quarterback hurries.
“I think I just tried to do a little bit too much,’’ Lombardi said. “I saw that we kind of needed to make some plays and I probably overstepped my boundaries a little bit. It comes back to just processing the play, playing each play as individual game.’’
4. The Hawkeyes played with a more aggressive offensive tempo Saturday and saw some benefits to it as they collected 405 yards of offense.
“We play our best football when we get in an and out of the huddle and give the offensive line a chance to play in a rhythm and keep that rhythm going,’’ Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said.
The sophomore who completed 15-of-27 passes for 167 yards and one score liked the way Iowa played complementary football against the Spartans.
“It feels great to get the win, especially the way it came,’’ Petras said. “Defense, offense, special teams, everybody scored and contributed. It was a good team win.’’
5. Charlie Jones’ 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and Riley Moss’ 54-yard interception for a score marked the first time since 2014 Iowa returned a punt and a pick for touchdowns in the same game.
That season, John Lowdermilk returned an interception 17 yards and Drew Ott had a 12-yard punt return for a touchdown in a game against Nebraska.
6. Traded by the Chargers to the Titans last week, Desmond King made a quick impression.
The former Hawkeye cornerback returned a fumble for a 63-yard touchdown on Sunday, the difference in Tennessee’s 24-17 victory over Chicago.
“Scoring a touchdown, that’s what you expect. I know my ability, what I can do,’’ King said following the game. “To come here and put that to use and contribute to the team’s success, that’s what it’s all about.’’
King contributed two tackles, complementing the career-high nine tackles recorded by former Hawkeye Amani Hooker in the Titans’ win.
7. Josey Jewell reached a double-digit tackle total for the second time in three games for Denver on Sunday, highlighting the work among former Hawkeyes not named Desmond King in the NFL.
Jewell also recorded 1.5 tackles for a loss while Michael Ojemudia had three tackles and Noah Fant caught three passes for 45 yards in the Broncos’ loss to Atlanta.
T.J. Hockenson reached the end zone Sunday for Detroit, scoring a touchdown among his five catches for 39 yards in the Lions’ loss to Minnesota, a game which saw Jaleel Johnson record two tackles including one for a loss.
Elsewhere, Anthony Hitchens had six tackles and Ben Niemann recorded four as Kansas City held off Carolina 33-31, Micah Hyde finished with six tackles for Buffalo in its win over Seattle, Kristian Welch had one tackle for Baltimore in its win over Indianapolis and on Thursday, Josh Jackson recorded four tackles for Green Bay in its win over San Francisco.
8. The 49 points Iowa scored Saturday against Michigan State were the most ever by the Hawkeyes against the Spartans.
It also marked the third time Iowa has topped 40 points against Michigan State, including 44-point effort in 2002 and a 41-point game in 1980.
The Hawkeyes’ 35 first-half points were the most scored by Iowa in the opening half of a game since putting 35 on the board in the first half of a 63-0 win at Illinois in 2018.
9. Former Hawkeye defensive backs Manny Rugamba and Cedric Boswell played their first game of the season last week for Miami (Ohio) as Mid-American Conference teams took the field for the first time.
Rugamba finished with seven tackles, had one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble and broke up one pass while Boswell recorded two tackles in a 38-31 win over Ball State.
Other contributions made by former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football included a 16-for-35 passing performance for 155 yards and one touchdown along with 11 carries for 23 yards by Peyton Mansell for Abilene Christian in a 34-21 loss to Angelo State and three tackles by Dillon Doyle for Baylor in its 38-31 loss at Iowa State.
10. Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Minnesota will be played in November-like weather conditions.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Minneapolis for Friday calls for a high of 39 degrees with temperatures falling to 32 overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with a wind around 10 miles per hour out of the south. Precipitation chances are put at 20 percent.
