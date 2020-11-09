10@10: After its first win Hawkeye thoughts turn to bacon

6. Traded by the Chargers to the Titans last week, Desmond King made a quick impression.

The former Hawkeye cornerback returned a fumble for a 63-yard touchdown on Sunday, the difference in Tennessee’s 24-17 victory over Chicago.

“Scoring a touchdown, that’s what you expect. I know my ability, what I can do,’’ King said following the game. “To come here and put that to use and contribute to the team’s success, that’s what it’s all about.’’

King contributed two tackles, complementing the career-high nine tackles recorded by former Hawkeye Amani Hooker in the Titans’ win.

7. Josey Jewell reached a double-digit tackle total for the second time in three games for Denver on Sunday, highlighting the work among former Hawkeyes not named Desmond King in the NFL.

Jewell also recorded 1.5 tackles for a loss while Michael Ojemudia had three tackles and Noah Fant caught three passes for 45 yards in the Broncos’ loss to Atlanta.

T.J. Hockenson reached the end zone Sunday for Detroit, scoring a touchdown among his five catches for 39 yards in the Lions’ loss to Minnesota, a game which saw Jaleel Johnson record two tackles including one for a loss.