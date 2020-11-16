10@10 bacon lovers edition: Goodson surprising even his teammates

“They were going to cover every hold that was out there, so it just came down to breaking tackles and that’s on me,’’ Ibrahim said. “I’ll take that one. I didn’t break as many tackles as I’m supposed to.’’

4. Iowa receivers played an important role in creating the room Tyler Goodson needed to run on Friday at Minnesota.

Quarterback Spencer Petras pointed that out, praising the willingness and the execution of Hawkeye receivers in blocking schemes.

“Their safeties are really low a lot of the time,’’ Petras said. “A lot of times that means the safety is the free hitters, so it’s up to the receivers to go in there and dig those guys out. So great job by the offensive line and the receivers. They made the difference.’’

5. Looking at his team’s 85 penalty yards, including the 15 yards he was flagged for on an unsportsmanlike conduct call, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said his team didn’t look like his team at times in Friday’s loss to Iowa.