10@10 bacon lovers edition: Goodson surprising even his teammates

Who doesn’t like bacon?
Tyler Goodson on how Alaric Jackson’s work is helping him accumulate yards, Iowa’s defense stopping a Gophers’ run of success and a big return to action in the NFL for a former Hawkeye are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Tyler Goodson’s continued growth impresses even his own teammates.
“He’s a quick and elusive back and he can read holes very well,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said after Goodson ran for a career-high 142 yards against Minnesota.
Goodson carried the ball 20 times against the Golden Gophers, rushing for two touchdowns in a game for the third time this season and averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
Iowa found a great deal of success against Minnesota on its stretch plays, with offensive linemen reaching edge defenders quickly as Goodson headed outside and found himself with several options to pursue.
“It’s all about making the quick decision and going,’’ Goodson said. “You can’t be indecisive in this game.’’
Goodson said that comes down to trusting the offensive tackle, frequently Alaric Jackson the left side, to make the zone stretch play work.
“I know I can trust him on the edge,’’ Goodson said. “I don’t really worry about who is in front of me, who’s coming down to take him. I just know he’s going to get the job done and make the block for me to be successful.’’
2. Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg was named this morning as the Big Ten defensive player of the week.
The senior from Zeeland, Mich., a second-year graduate transfer with the Hawkeyes after competing at Division II Hillsdale College, was recognized for his performance in the Hawkeyes’ 35-7 win at Minnesota on Friday.
VanValkenburg recorded three sacks totaling losses of 15 yards among his five tackles to help Iowa retain possession of Floyd of Rosedale for a sixth straight year with its win in the border rivalry. He also recorded a quarterback hurry in the win.
3. Iowa’s defense denied Minnesota tailback Mohamed Ibrahim to chance to add to his collection of 10 rushing touchdowns he scored in the Golden Gophers’ first three games.
Ibrahim was held to 144 yards, 46 below the nation-leading average he took the field with Friday.
“They were going to cover every hold that was out there, so it just came down to breaking tackles and that’s on me,’’ Ibrahim said. “I’ll take that one. I didn’t break as many tackles as I’m supposed to.’’
4. Iowa receivers played an important role in creating the room Tyler Goodson needed to run on Friday at Minnesota.
Support Local Journalism
Quarterback Spencer Petras pointed that out, praising the willingness and the execution of Hawkeye receivers in blocking schemes.
“Their safeties are really low a lot of the time,’’ Petras said. “A lot of times that means the safety is the free hitters, so it’s up to the receivers to go in there and dig those guys out. So great job by the offensive line and the receivers. They made the difference.’’
5. Looking at his team’s 85 penalty yards, including the 15 yards he was flagged for on an unsportsmanlike conduct call, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said his team didn’t look like his team at times in Friday’s loss to Iowa.
“That’s uncharacteristic of us,’’ Fleck said, referencing his team’s eight penalties. “A lot of things we did were uncharacteristic of our football team. We have an identity and we know who we are, and we win games a certain way. But tonight, we were basically the complete opposite of that.’’
6. Christian Kirksey returned to action Sunday in a big way, recording a team-leading seven tackles for Green Bay in its 24-20 win over Jacksonville.
Josh Jackson contributed three tackles to the Packers’ effort, among the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
Josey Jewell recorded his third double-digit tackle effort in four games with 10 stops for Denver in its loss to Las Vegas, a game which also saw Noah Fant catch three passes for 18 yards for the Broncos.
Micah Hyde also recorded seven tackles and A.J. Epenesa finished with one for Buffalo in its 32-30 loss to Arizona, Carl Davis had two tackles, including one for a loss for New England in its 23-17 win over Baltimore and Desmond King totaled three tackles and Amani Hooker had one for Tennessee in its Thursday night loss to Indianapolis.
On offense, C.J. Beathard saw action for San Francisco in its 27-13 loss to New Orleans but did not complete the only pass he attempted.
Elsewhere, T.J. Hockenson caught two passes for 13 yards as Detroit edged Washington 30-27.
7. The starting time for Iowa’s game at Penn State on Saturday was announced Sunday.
The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will kickoff at Beaver Stadium at 2:30 p.m. in a game to be televised by BTN.
8. Minnesota’s only touchdown – a 4-yard pass from Tanner Morgan to Rashod Bateman with 14 seconds left in the game – came at the end of a 15-play, 75-yard drive that saw the Gophers’ starters move the ball against Hawkeye reserves in a 35-0 game.
“That whole drive we had our back-ups in,’’ Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “It just shows how hard those guys work. Most of them hadn’t had in-game reps and they were out there stopping first-team guys.’’
9. Samson Evans carried the ball for the first time in an Eastern Michigan uniform last week, among the highlights of the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Evans, who left the Iowa program last spring, carried 14 times for 63 yards and had one reception for a 17-yard gain in a 37-31 loss to Ball State last week.
In another Mid-American Conference game, Cedric Boswell finished with seven tackles and broke up one pass and Manny Rugamba had one tackle for Miami (Ohio) in its 42-10 loss to Buffalo.
Elsewhere, Dillon Doyle finished with nine tackles and one tackle for a loss for Baylor in its 24-23 loss to Texas Tech, D.J. Johnson had one tackle for Purdue in its 27-20 loss to Northwestern and Josh Turner recorded seven tackles for Florida International in its 38-19 loss to Florida Atlantic.
10. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions can expect pleasant game day conditions on Saturday in University Park.
The current National Weather Service forecast for the State College/University Park area is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 59 degrees.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!