10 @ 10: COVID-19 affecting recruiting, NFL scouting, the running game, and defense

Keith Duncan on kicking in the snow, Nick Niemann on defending Wisconsin and more recognition for Daviyon Nixon are are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. A little snow is in the forecast for Iowa City on Saturday and Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan is just fine with that.
“I haven’t actually kicked or played a game in snow before but I think that would be pretty great,’’ Duncan said.
Wisconsin did play in the snow at Minnesota a year ago, but Duncan discounts the notion that the experience might give the Badgers a bit of an edge if the Kinnick turf is snow covered for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game.
“I’ll be ready to deal with whatever comes our way,’’ Duncan said.
2. Iowa tested the Wisconsin offense with a 4-4-3 look a year ago, a different alignment that concentrated on dealing with a potent Badgers’ rushing attack.
“It was a different approach, trying to find a way to stop the run,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said.
Wisconsin continues to move the ball on the ground.
Freshman Jalen Berger has been the team’s most productive back with an average of 89 yards per game and as a team the Badgers have averaged 199.8 yards per game on the ground during the team’s 2-2 start.
So will Iowa test Wisconsin with a similar approach?
“You’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out,’’ Niemann said.
3. With the Michigan-Ohio State and Indiana-Purdue games canceled this week because of COVID-19 issues, Iowa joins Rutgers and Penn State as the only Big Ten teams on track to complete the entire eight-game regular-season schedule.
Coach Kirk Ferentz considers that “fortunate,’’ saying that conference’s rapid testing program allowed football to happen this fall across the conference.
“That’s given us a chance to do a team activity, pull it off over a prolonged period of time. That’s one component,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach lists personal responsibility and luck as the other components.
“There’s been an element of luck, there’s no question about it,’’ he said.
4. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented by the Football Writers Association of America to the national defensive player of the year.
Named earlier this week as a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Nixon leads the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss and his 41 tackles are the most by a lineman in the conference this season.
5. While contact on and off campus with prospective recruits has been shelved because of the COVID-19 situation, the pandemic is also impacting things on the other end of the equation.
NFL scouts who frequently attend practices in normal times haven’t been able to visit Iowa or other programs for practices but have been able to scout games.
“It’s kind of been welcome to our world,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “… At least they get live exposure on game days. Bottom line though is good players are good players. The better scouting organizations will find those guys. That’s their challenge to worry about, not ours. We have our hands full with Wisconsin.’’
6. Running back Jalen Berger is one of three true freshmen who have made a significant early impact for Wisconsin this season.
Berger is the Badgers’ leading rusher, carrying 45 times for 267 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s last three games.
Linebacker Nick Herbig has started all four games Wisconsin has played, lining up at an outside position where he has led the Badgers with five tackles for a loss. He ranks fifth on the team with 11 tackles.
Wide receiver Chimere Dike has started the last two games and has caught seven passes for 121 yards including a 49-yard touchdown reception in a 17-7 loss to Northwestern on Nov. 21.
7. Hawkeye running back Mekhi Sargent currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
The senior is also third in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns.
Sargent’s 20 rushing touchdowns ranks 11th in Hawkeye history and with 1,689 career rushing yards the Key West, Fla., native ranks 21st in program history. Sargent enters Saturday’s game against Wisconsin needing 21 yards to tie Ed Podolak for 20th on the all-time list.
8. The Hawkeyes continue to keep opponents off the scoreboard.
Iowa is allowing 17.3 points per game this season, extending a string of games where it has held its opponent to 25 points or fewer to 21.
That is the longest streak in the nation among programs in power-five conferences.
9. Wisconsin remains equally stingy on defense.
The Badgers have held opponents to an average of 4.6 plays per drive. That’s the lowest mark of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season according to Pro Football Focus.
Clemson ranks second, holding teams to 4.8 plays per drive.
Overall nationally, the average number of plays per drive at the FBS level is 5.9.
10. Iowa continued its climb in the College Football Playoff poll this week.
The Hawkeyes moved from 19th to 16th in the latest rankings, fourth among Big Ten teams in the top 25. Ohio State is ranked fourth, Indiana is 12th and Northwestern is 14th this week
C.J. Beathard
Austin Blythe
Ike Boettger
Bryan Bulaga
Adrian Clayborn
James Daniels
Mike Daniels
Carl Davis
A.J. Epenesa
Noah Fant
James Ferentz
Jake Gervase
Anthony Hitchens
Parker Hesse
T.J. Hockenson
Amani Hooker
Micah Hyde
Josh Jackson
Josey Jewell
Jaleel Johnson
Desmond King
Christian Kirksey
George Kittle
Casey Kreiter
Cedrick Lattimore
Greg Mabin
Anthony Nelson
Matt Nelson
Ben Niemann
Michael Ojemudia
Riley Reiff
Ross Reynolds
Brandon Scherff
Nate Stanley
Geno Stone
Kristian Welch
Derrick Willies
Tristan Wirfs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!