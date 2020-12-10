10 @ 10: COVID-19 affecting recruiting, NFL scouting, the running game, and defense

Named earlier this week as a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Nixon leads the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss and his 41 tackles are the most by a lineman in the conference this season.

5. While contact on and off campus with prospective recruits has been shelved because of the COVID-19 situation, the pandemic is also impacting things on the other end of the equation.

NFL scouts who frequently attend practices in normal times haven’t been able to visit Iowa or other programs for practices but have been able to scout games.

“It’s kind of been welcome to our world,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “… At least they get live exposure on game days. Bottom line though is good players are good players. The better scouting organizations will find those guys. That’s their challenge to worry about, not ours. We have our hands full with Wisconsin.’’

6. Running back Jalen Berger is one of three true freshmen who have made a significant early impact for Wisconsin this season.

Berger is the Badgers’ leading rusher, carrying 45 times for 267 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin’s last three games.