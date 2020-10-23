10@10: COVID-shortened season kicks off Saturday for Hawks

“A lot of guys are enthusiastic. It’s finally getting to that point,’’ Brents said. “We don’t want to get too excited, but we’re looking forward to playing football on Saturday.’’

9. The on-again, off-again, on-again status of the 2020 season has led to a few concerns that still exist.

When the Big Ten announced in September that it had reversed an earlier decision and would play football this fall, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was among those who expressed serious concerns about the physical condition of players because of the lack of consistency in training.

“For the most part, I don’t think it was until last week where we really felt we were at a level where we could practice as long and as hard as maybe we would like to,’’ Ferentz said.

“At least we were able to build up to that point, but all that being said, all along the way, the players worked hard, they had a great attitude and they’re clearly excited about having a chance to play football, and we are excited about having a chance to coach them again.’’

Ferentz said Iowa has endured more soft-tissue injuries than in previous preseason camps. He said that will impact availability of players Saturday at Purdue, but declined to discuss details until following the game.