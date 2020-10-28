10@10: Daviyon Nixon wants more against Northwestern

Barrington Wade’s memorable moment, Daviyon Nixon expecting more and Spencer Petras reviewing his debut are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. For a number of Hawkeyes, Saturday’s season opener at Purdue was a day of firsts.
For some, it was a first start. For others, it was a first outing in an expanded role or a first taste of competition at the college level.
Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade has been around for a while now. A fifth-year senior from Niles North, Wade recorded the first interception of his career against the Boilermakers.
“It was definitely a big experience for me, my first pick ever playing for Iowa,’’ Wade said Tueday. “It was definitely an exciting moment, but I wish I could have scored on it. I’m definitely glad it happened.’’
Wade recalled how it all played out.
“I basically got my eyes back fast and I was coming on a guy that was coming across, getting ready to make that tackle and the ball came out of his hands so I was right in there in the right spot to grab it,’’ Wade said. “My first thought was just to go.’’
2. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon recorded a career high with seven tackles in Saturday’s loss at Purdue, but looking back he said it wasn’t enough.
“Individually, I feel like I played a good game, but it just wasn’t enough to get us the win,’’ Nixon said. “Personally, I just feel like a lot of the blame is on me as well. I just didn’t do good enough to the win for the team.’’
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Nixon did his job against the Boilermakers.
“I thought he was disruptive and, you know, every player can play better obviously and clean some stuff up,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s our first game and we expect that, but I thought he did a lot of good things. He brought really good energy and impacted the game.’’
3. With a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, Pat Fitzgerald didn’t necessarily see this coming.
The Northwestern coach was impressed with efficiency his team displayed in its season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland.
The Wildcats piled up 537 yards of offense in the win and totaled more than 40 points against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since putting 42 on the board against Illinois in 2017.
“You can’t anticipate a game like that,’’ Fitzgerald said, welcoming the chance to get a lot of younger players reps in a game and appreciating the execution he saw on both sides of the ball and special teams.
“For a season opener, it was a pretty solid all-around game.’’
4. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras said following Saturday’s 24-20 loss at Purdue that he needed to check to the tape to see how he performed.
Petras completed 22-of-39 passes for 265 yards in his starting debut for the Hawkeyes, but he saw plenty of room for improvement.
“I did some good things. I did some things that I wish I could do better, wish I could go back and change,’’ Petras said.
Offensive tackle Coy Cronk praised Petras’ calmness.
“The poise and his ability to lead when it wasn’t perfect, I was really impressed with that,’’ Cronk said. “I think Spencer’s headed in the right direction.’’
5. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald liked what he saw of Petras on tape.
“What I see is a leader,’’ Fitzgerald said. “He came out excited like any first-time starter and you could see that in some of his throws early, but then he really settled in and they were moving the ball up and down the field.’’
Fitzgerald pointed to the same issues Iowa players and coaches pointed to – two fumbles and penalties – as being the difference.
“They’ll get those things fixed. They’re too well-coached not to get that taken care of,’’ Fitzgerald said. “We know we’ll see a different Iowa team this week.’’
6. In addition to preparing for this week’s game against Northwestern, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is making plans for a change in the Hawkeyes’ practice routine next week.
The NCAA mandated last month that all Division I athletes would be given election day off, meaning the Hawkeyes won’t be allowed to practice that day.
Ferentz said he thinks the idea of encouraging athletes to vote is a good one, but with early voting underway and absentee voting taking place in Iowa City for weeks, he isn’t sure taking an entire day off is necessary.
“I didn’t know it took that long to vote,’’ Ferentz said. “This year, it seems like a lot of voting has already been done, so it seems like it might have been better to do a team vote, symbolically have everybody together, bus them over and go to the polling place or everybody do their little drop box deal, something like that.’’
Ferentz believes that would offered a more powerful statement.
7. They were part of the same Indiana offense in recent years, but that won’t matter Saturday when former Hoosiers Coy Cronk of Iowa and Peyton Ramsey of Northwestern compete at Kinnick Stadium.
“I’ve got nothing but love for that kid, but he’s our enemy on Saturday. We have to get after him,’’ Cronk said. “We can’t make him have all day and feel comfortable in the pocket. He’s a great competitor and our coaching staff knows that. It’s going to be a challenge for us, but I’ve got full faith in our defense and coach (Phil) Parker and our staff.’’
Cronk doesn’t expect to be asked to provide any inside information on his former teammate.
“I think coach Parker has a pretty good handle on that,’’ Cronk said.
8. Peyton Ramsey isn’t the only graduate transfer making an immediate impact for Northwestern.
The Wildcats’ top receiver in their season opener was tight end John Raine, a transfer from Florida Atlantic. He finished with a team-high five receptions for 53 yards.
Raine said he spent time studying both the Northwestern offense and the offense that new Wildcats offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian was running at Boston College before choosing the latest stop in his college career.
“The first thing I did was watch BC film from last year to see how he used guys, how things were set up,’’ Raine said. “What I saw as I watched was a good opportunity.’’
9. Iowa will regain the services of a couple of players who missed the opener because of injuries this week.
Linebacker Seth Benson and receiver Max Cooper are both expected to be available to play in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, while linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive tackle Austin Schulte will miss a second straight game.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said for Campbell and Schulte, it will “probably be another week at least before they’re back in action.’’
10. Spencer Petras will be the third Iowa quarterback in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 22 seasons to have his first start at Kinnick Stadium come against a Big Ten opponent.
The most recent was James Vandenberg in 2009. Stepping in for injured Ricky Stanzi, Vandenberg completed 11-of-24 passes for 117 yards in a 12-0 victory over Minnesota.
The only other quarterback during the Ferentz era to make a home debut against a Big Ten opponent was Jon Beutjer, who completed 17-of-25 passes for 146 yards in a 21-16 victory over Michigan State in 2000.
