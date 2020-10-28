10@10: Daviyon Nixon wants more against Northwestern

2. Defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon recorded a career high with seven tackles in Saturday’s loss at Purdue, but looking back he said it wasn’t enough.

“Individually, I feel like I played a good game, but it just wasn’t enough to get us the win,’’ Nixon said. “Personally, I just feel like a lot of the blame is on me as well. I just didn’t do good enough to the win for the team.’’

Coach Kirk Ferentz said Nixon did his job against the Boilermakers.

“I thought he was disruptive and, you know, every player can play better obviously and clean some stuff up,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s our first game and we expect that, but I thought he did a lot of good things. He brought really good energy and impacted the game.’’

3. With a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator, Pat Fitzgerald didn’t necessarily see this coming.

The Northwestern coach was impressed with efficiency his team displayed in its season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland.

The Wildcats piled up 537 yards of offense in the win and totaled more than 40 points against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since putting 42 on the board against Illinois in 2017.