10@10: Ferentz goes after 100th Big Ten win

“Everybody loves the big, strong arm, which (Levis) has, but it’s also knowing when to take a little something off it and throw for touch,’’ Franklin said.

5. Iowa offensive guard Cody Ince is expected to make his third straight start on the Hawkeye offensive line Saturday at Penn State, learning as he goes since Kyler Schott was forced out of action two games into the season.

“There have been some unfortunate things that have happened, but when you hear your name called, you have to got to take the opportunity and run with it,’’ Ince said.

Two Big Ten tests have taught Ince that there is room for growth.

“There is always room for improvement, and I know I’ve got to do better on some things in the run game and pass game. But, I’m just happy with the opportunity and hopefully I can help the team out.’’

Schott is not expected to play this weekend.

6. Iowa has made occasional use of the wildcat formation it worked out for the first time in the season opener at Purdue.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said the result was as intended.