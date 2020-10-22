10 @ 10: Ferentz praises growth of Golston

“It’s not like three games, a bye week, four more games, another bye week, all this and that,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s a nine-game march. That’s all it is. You don’t really have to think too hard about that.

“Only variable this year is we’ve got three short weeks, two Friday games and an election-day (no practice) game. That’s a bit of a wrinkle in there, make an adjustment on that, but it’s basically nine weeks straight ahead, don’t look back.’’

8. The Iowa-Purdue series has been a strange one over the course of history.

The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 48-39-3, thanks in part to a string of 20 consecutive victories over the Hawkeyes from 1961-80 and the majority of those games weren’t close. Only five were decided by seven points or less.

Iowa answered with a run of nine straight wins over Purdue during Hayden Fry’s tenure and the Hawkeyes have enjoyed recent success against Purdue, winning five of the last seven meetings, 10 of the last 14 and four of the last five games played between the teams at Ross-Ade Stadium.

9. The Hawkeyes have had their share of success in season openers recently.