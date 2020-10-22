10 @ 10: Ferentz praises growth of Golston

Julius Brents renewing acquaintances, Chauncey Golston’s growth and a Boilermaker making a comeback are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa defensive back Julius Brents has plenty of reasons to be anxious for Saturday’s Iowa opener at Purdue.
The Indianapolis native is healthy and welcomes the chance to renew acquaintances with Boilermakers receiver David Bell, another Indianapolis native that Brents has known since third grade.
“He’s a great player and I know he showed that this past year as a freshman,’’ Brents said. “He made a lot of plays, especially against us. I’m just looking forward to the match-up this week.’’
Bell recorded a career-high 197 receiving yards a year ago against Iowa.
Brents, who did not play in last season’s 26-20 Hawkeye win over the Boilermakers welcomes the challenge Bell and receiver Rondale Moore present.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Brents has had a good preseason.
“We’re excited about that. He’s doing really well. Last year, he had a hard time getting things together, injuries, just never got in stride, but he’s done a good job here this year, this preseason period.’’
2. Quarterback Spencer Petras believes he is prepared and ready for the challenge of stepping into a starting role in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue.
He credits his predecessor with helping prepare him for that.
“I learned what it takes to prepare from Nate (Stanley),’’ Petras said, referencing the three-year starter he will replace this week.
“As quarterbacks, we put in a lot of time to make sure we’re as prepared as we can be.’’
3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz took time on his weekly radio show Wednesday night to praise the growth in defensive end Chauncey Golston.
The lone returning starter on the Hawkeyes’ defensive front has continued to progress after taking a significant step forward last fall during his junior season.
“In my mind, Chauncey is a lot like some other productive guys we’ve had at the end position. Drew Ott, Anthony Nelson, he’s like them in that he was a skinny guy in high school who has really developed,’’ Ferentz said during his Learfield Sports program.
“Chauncey is like them in the growth we’ve seen. He played really well last year and we’ve seen him take another step now. Chauncey works hard and his highly motivated.’’
Golston returns after recording 47 tackles last season, including 9.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also recorded seven quarterback hurries.
4. Purdue is still looking for ways to keep coach Jeff Brohm involved in Saturday’s game against Iowa.
The fourth-year Boilermakers coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is the midst of a required 10-day isolation period.
He has been working this week remotely, involved with coaches and players as they work toward the season opener.
Purdue director of athletics Mike Bobinski told Gold and Black on Wednesday that the school has appealed to the Big Ten, seeking to allow Brohm communicate with his coaching staff during the game by phone.
“Other appeals like this have been denied, but it always involved the use of video. So, we weren’t gonna go down that same road when the answer has already been given multiple times. You can’t do it,’’ Bobinski said.
Brian Brohm, the younger brother of Jeff Brohm, is expected to handle game-day head coaching and play-calling duties against Iowa.
5. The Oct. 24 season opener is third-latest opening game in Hawkeye history.
Iowa’s first intercollegiate football game was played on Nov. 16, 1889, a 24-0 loss to Grinnell.
The Hawkeyes opened the 1906 season on Oct. 27, beating Missouri 26-4.
Iowa has opened the season in October a number of times in the past, but last played its first game in October in 1944 when it opened with a 34-0 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 7. That Hawkeye team finished 1-7 and struggled offensively, outscored 240-53 over the course of the season, shutout three times and topping seven points only once in a 27-6 win over Nebraska.
6. Rondale Moore isn’t the only Purdue player looking to make a comeback in 2020.
Defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal returns as a fifth-year senior after missing the entire 2019 season because of injury. A 29-game starter during his career, he enters 2020 with 63 career tackles including 11.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks.
His return will give first-year Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco some options. Diaco wants to shift the Boilermakers to a three-man front, but will likely blend in some four-man lines initially to play to the strengths of available talent.
7. While the objective of winning the week remains unchanged, a condensed nine-game season does lead to a change in the approach for Iowa.
“It’s not like three games, a bye week, four more games, another bye week, all this and that,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s a nine-game march. That’s all it is. You don’t really have to think too hard about that.
“Only variable this year is we’ve got three short weeks, two Friday games and an election-day (no practice) game. That’s a bit of a wrinkle in there, make an adjustment on that, but it’s basically nine weeks straight ahead, don’t look back.’’
8. The Iowa-Purdue series has been a strange one over the course of history.
The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 48-39-3, thanks in part to a string of 20 consecutive victories over the Hawkeyes from 1961-80 and the majority of those games weren’t close. Only five were decided by seven points or less.
Iowa answered with a run of nine straight wins over Purdue during Hayden Fry’s tenure and the Hawkeyes have enjoyed recent success against Purdue, winning five of the last seven meetings, 10 of the last 14 and four of the last five games played between the teams at Ross-Ade Stadium.
9. The Hawkeyes have had their share of success in season openers recently.
Iowa has won its last six season-opening games and 18 of its last 19. The lone exception came in 2013 when Northern Illinois edged the Hawkeyes, 30-27.
The Hawkeyes are 18-3 all-time in opening games during Kirk Ferentz’s tenure.
Iowa last opened the season against a Big Ten opponent in 1980, beating Indiana 16-7 in Hayden Fry’s second season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach.
10. Like Iowa, Purdue is trying to engage fans at a time when they won’t be allowed in the stadium.
As will be the case at Kinnick Stadium next week when Iowa hosts Northwestern in its home opener, Purdue has been selling fan cuts that will be placed in the seats at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Purdue athletic department is also offering downloadable “fan tailgate kits’’ on its website, offering everything from cupcake liners to banners to can covers with the Boilermakers logo.
