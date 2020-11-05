10@10: Ferentz sticking with Petras; 'he's done a lot of good things'

Spencer Petras’ growth curve, a Hawkeye working to become fluent in speaking Russian and a little steak smothered in ketchup are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Coach Kirk Ferentz believes that quarterback Spencer Petras has seen growth through his first two starts despite the unique experiences he has faced.
He believes those experiences separate Petras from other first-year starters Iowa has had under center.
“We’ve had a lot of first-year quarterbacks have a lot of success, but those guys all had spring ball and a normal camp going into the season, and they had the month of September to kind of build up to Big Ten play, but that’s not the case now,’’ Ferentz said.
“So we are right in league play. Spring ball, nobody had it, or at least not many people had it. So those are things he’s working through but I think he’s doing a really good job. He had a couple of tough series this past game in the second half.’’
Ferentz compares it to the debut starts of James Vandenberg in 2009 after Ricky Stanzi was injured.
“Coming in against Northwestern for Ricky, and a week later going to Ohio State and giving us every chance to win that football game, played his tail off,’’ Ferentz said. “So, it’s week to week. (Spencer) is a young guy. He’s quality. We all believe in him and he’s done a lot of good things already.’’
2. Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg didn’t take a normal path to his spot in the Iowa defensive front.
The Zeeland, Mich., native is a graduate transfer from Hillsdale College in Michigan, an NCAA Division II program where he thrived.
As a sophomore, he finished with 14.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and forced three fumbles.
That level of success prompted VanValkenburg to pursue graduate transfer possibilities, eventually leading him to Iowa where he played in 11 games a year ago before working his way into the lineup this season.
“I really had a good experience at Hillsdale. It was really the place for me coming out of high school. II guess I wasn’t quite there to get recruited out of high school,’’ VanValkenburg said.
“I got my degree and decided that getting a master’s was the path for me and I thought, why not try to do it at the highest level.’’
VanValkenburg is pursuing that opportunity in interdisciplinary studies at Iowa, blending political science and Russian studies.
3. Two redshirt freshmen are listed on Iowa’s two-deep offensive line depth chart for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game with Michigan State.
Justin Britt continues to be listed as the back-up to Tyler Linderbaum at center and Nick DeJong, a 6-foot-6, 296-pound native of Pella, Iowa, is the second-team right tackle this week behind Coy Cronk.
DeJong was among Hawkeyes who spent time during the summer quarantined following contact with someone who had contracted the COVID-19 virus, a situation coach Kirk Ferentz said came at a time when DeJong “needed to be training.’’
Ferentz labeled the situation unfortunate.
“He’s done a really good job. He’s kind of quietly done some good things in practice the last two years here,’’ Ferentz said. “We’re very impressed with him and I think he’s got a chance to become a good player here. I’m not sure he knows how much potential he has at this point, but hopefully he will keep pushing forward.’’
In addition to Britt and DeJong, sophomores Jack Plumb and Cody Ince and junior Mark Kallenberger are listed as the backups at the other offensive line positions.
4. During his weekly Learfield Sports radio show on Wednesday night, coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the challenges of maneuvering through a COVID-19 environment.
“Fortunately, knock on wood, we haven’t had too many issues up to this point,’’ Ferentz said. “Hopefully we can continue that and be able from now until January to play football. People have to be very respectful and very smart about what we do, and so far the guys have done a good job of that.’’
5. Iowa punter Tory Taylor is taking a little grief from teammates over his preference for enjoying a little ketchup with his steak.
“I just love the taste,’’ Taylor said. “I’ve always done it back home, and I thought it was a bit of a normality, but obviously not here.’’
Taylor has been enjoying the food that is available to Hawkeye players on a regular basis.
“People certainly seem to eat a lot more here, and it’s certainly different,’’ he said.
6. In addition to being in decent physical shape for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes are seemingly in a good mental state as well.
He said Iowa players came in Sunday to watch tape of the Northwestern game in good spirits and he said there were some good moments to watch on that tape.
“A lot of good things on that film. There are a lot of things that were painful, too. You know, it’s like every game. But when you don’t win, it’s a little harder. That makes it a harder day, but they were great on the field (Monday) morning. Thought we had a good workout, got a lot done, a lot accomplished,’’ Ferentz said.
“I have no reason to think that they are not just going to keep pushing forward. I have no reason to believe that.’’
7. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon leads the nation in one statistical category this week.
The junior from Kenosha, Wis., averages a nation-best 2.75 tackles-for-a-loss per game. Nixon has totaled 5.5 tackles for a loss in the Hawkeyes’ two games season.
He also shares the team lead with 18 tackles, a number that ranks first among Big Ten defensive linemen through the first two weeks of the season.
8. Michigan State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson is no stranger to Iowa.
He was a three-time all-Gateway Conference performer at quarterback for Terry Allen-coached Northern Iowa teams, leading the Panthers to a 31-8 record, three conference titles and three postseason playoff berths between 1990-92.
Johnson still ranks fourth in UNI history with 8,341 career passing yards and 60 career touchdown passes and is fifth on the Panthers’ all-time list with 504 completions.
UNI finished 12-2 his senior season, reaching the semifinals of the Division I-AA playoffs.
9. Iowa and Michigan State haven’t played since 2017, but the defense the Spartans will put on the field Saturday at Kinnick Stadium has a familiar look.
“They still play the same way they traditionally have,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday on his weekly radio show. “They build around really big guys inside up front. They’re a big, strong group as a whole with four down linemen and linebackers who are very active and a good secondary.’’
Ferentz said on tape, the Spartans made good progress from their season-opening loss to Rutgers to last week’s victory over Michigan.
10. Michigan State’s roster is deeply connected to the program.
The Spartans have 10 players and four staff members who have direct family connections who played football for Michigan State or are alumni of the program.
First-year coach Mel Tucker began his coaching career with the Spartans as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban-led Michigan State staffs in 1997-98.
