10@10: Ferentz sticking with Petras; 'he's done a lot of good things'

“Fortunately, knock on wood, we haven’t had too many issues up to this point,’’ Ferentz said. “Hopefully we can continue that and be able from now until January to play football. People have to be very respectful and very smart about what we do, and so far the guys have done a good job of that.’’

5. Iowa punter Tory Taylor is taking a little grief from teammates over his preference for enjoying a little ketchup with his steak.

“I just love the taste,’’ Taylor said. “I’ve always done it back home, and I thought it was a bit of a normality, but obviously not here.’’

Taylor has been enjoying the food that is available to Hawkeye players on a regular basis.

“People certainly seem to eat a lot more here, and it’s certainly different,’’ he said.

6. In addition to being in decent physical shape for Saturday’s game against Michigan State, coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes are seemingly in a good mental state as well.

He said Iowa players came in Sunday to watch tape of the Northwestern game in good spirits and he said there were some good moments to watch on that tape.