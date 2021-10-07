10 @ 10: First career interception special for Merriweather

Kaevon Merriwether’s long-awaited pick, Spencer Petras baseball picks and even a little Iowa-Penn State football are part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Serving your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes, the Hawkeye 10@10 is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Nobody was happier when Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts intercepted a pass at the end of the first half of last week’s game at Maryland than teammate Kaevon Merriweather.
“Rushed over to congratulate him,’’ Merriweather said.
Then he started thinking.
“I had to get one, too. I couldn’t get out of there without getting a pick of my own,’’ he said.
Things worked out. Merriweather got his interception in the second half of the 51-14 win, among the collection of six picks the Hawkeyes had in the win over the Terrapins, an effort that doubled Iowa’s season total of interceptions.
For both Roberts and Merriweather, the interceptions were the first of their careers.
“It was a pretty special thing. Waited a long time, four years,’’ Merriweather said.
2. Spencer Petras sees a lot of familiar names as he studies the Penn State defense, players who were on the field a year ago when the Hawkeyes handed the Nittany Lions a humbling 41-21 loss at Beaver Stadium.
The setback dropped Penn State to 0-5 at the time and after regrouping, the team hasn’t lost since, winning its final four games in 2020 before opening this season at 5-0.
“The biggest thing is that they’re more veteran than they were last year,’’ Petras said. “A lot of the same guys we played last year are on the team. They’re very talented. That’s probably the biggest thing. They’re big. They’re fast. They’re strong.’’
Petras said that impacts things.
“Maybe there are some throws that I can’t get away with that maybe I could against someone else,’’ he said. “They’ll make you pay if you’re wrong in any way.’’
3. Penn State coach James Franklin said establishing the run will be a critical factor for the Nittany Lions’ offense, which is looking to build off of a 209-yard rushing effort in last week’s 24-0 win over Indiana.
“We were able to take a step last week with our run game and that’s going to be really important,’’ Franklin said.
“Not just for our offense’s success, but also to help our defense out with time of possession. This is going to be one of those games where we are going to have grind it out.’’
Noah Cain leads Penn State in rushing at 37.4 yards per game, one of four ball carriers who average 27.4 yards or better.
4. Growing up in northern California, quarterback Spencer Petras is a San Francisco Giants fan.
He hopes to catch a glimpse or two of the baseball playoffs in upcoming days.
“It’s hard to imagine that it took 107 wins to win the division by one game over the Dodgers,’’ Petras said. “They’ve had a great season.’’
Petras was pulling for the Dodgers to beat the Cardinals in the National League wildcard game.
“I just think it would be a great series,’’ Petras said.
5. Iowa has held its last 27 opponents to 24 or fewer points, the longest active streak among programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The streak is also the longest for a Big Ten team since Michigan held 28 opponents to 24 points or less during the 1984-86 seasons.
It is also the longest streak by any FBS team since Florida State had a 30-game streak between 1991-93.
6. Just how rare are top-five match-ups in college football?
Saturday’s game is the sixth in Iowa history that pairs two teams ranked in the top five in the Associated Press poll and is the 11th in Penn State history in that scenario.
The Hawkeyes’ last top-five match-up came in the 2015 Big Ten Championship game when fifth-ranked Michigan State edged fourth-ranked Iowa 16-13 with a late touchdown drive.
The Nittany Lions haven’t played in a top-five match-up since 1999 when third-ranked Penn State beat fourth-ranked Arizona 41-7.
7. The series between Iowa and Penn State has been an even one over time.
Saturday’s game is the 31st between the teams and the Nittany Lions have a 17-13 edge overall.
Penn State leads the series 11-10 in games played since it joined Iowa in the Big Ten in 1993.
8. Iowa and Penn State are meeting for the sixth time as ranked opponents.
This is the third time in four years that scenario has played out, with Iowa ending a six-game slide to the Nittany Lions with a 41-21 road win in 2020.
The Hawkeyes have won just once in the five previous meetings when both teams have been ranked, 24-3 in 2010 when 17th-ranked Iowa beat 22nd-ranked Penn State.
9. Quavon Matthews, a freshman receiver who had not seen any game action during his season-and-a-half on the Iowa roster, has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Matthews was a three-star prospect as a prep at Largo (Fla.) High School, selecting Iowa over North Carolina and Southern Mississippi in the 2020 recruiting class.
10. Kale Schmidt of Goose Lake is the Kid Captain for Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State game.
The 11-year old was treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for a bilateral Wilms tumor, a rare form of cancer with tumors in both kidneys, and Burkitt lymphoma, a rare but highly-aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Schmidt completed chemotherapy in June 2016 and marked five years as cancer free this summer.
He will be honored as this week’s Kid Captain at midfield prior to the Iowa-Penn State game.