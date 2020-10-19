10 @ 10: Game on for Hawkeyes with road trip to Purdue

Game week has returned for the Iowa football team and the Hawkeye 10@10 is back as well, serving up a daily dose of Iowa news and notes.
1. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expressed disappointment in the letter he received from eight former Hawkeyes demanding not only his dismissal as well as the dismissal of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and director of athletics but $20 million in compensation for what they claimed was intentional race discrimination during their time at Iowa.
The group placed a deadline of today on meeting their demands or threatened to take the matter to court.
“Due to the threat of litigation, I am not able to address the specific comments made by our former players,’’ Ferentz said in a statement.
“As you may know, this past summer we made adjustments to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our student-athletes. These changes include both policies and rules, as well as an expanded leadership council of current players and a new advisory committee comprised of former players.’’
Ferentz, who concluded by saying his focus at the moment must be on his current players and preparing for Saturday’s season opener, said he remains “deeply committed to helping everyone who joins the Hawkeye football program reach their full potential on and off the field.’’
2. Purdue held its first game-week practice on Sunday after learning that coach Jeff Brohm had tested positive for COVID-19 during daily antigen testing.
Brohm informed his team of a “presumed positive’’ test prior to its workout and had isolated himself at home shortly after learning of the test result. He was awaiting confirmation of the result after undergoing a PCR test.
The fourth-year Boilermakers coach is expected to participate in a previously scheduled weekly video call with reporters today.
3. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker sees several roles that Dane Belton could fill on the Hawkeye defense this season.
Belton has spent time during the preseason at both strong safety and at the cash position when Iowa opts to involve another defensive back in its defensive alignment.
At strong safety, he is working to fill a spot where Geno Stone lined up a year ago while Belton has joined Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss and Matt Hankins in seeing time this fall at the cash position in practice.
Parker said the challenge for Belton is to maximize his potential at both positions.
“I always wondered if it were better for him to be at one spot,’’ Parker said. “We have some other guys that have opportunities to go in there. I really think he’s capable of doing both.’’
Belton started four games and played in eight a year ago for Iowa.
He has no preference about where he plays.
“As long as I am on the field contributing, it doesn’t matter where coach Parker puts me,’’ Belton said. “Wherever he sees fit.’’
4. With the return of Rondale Moore and Big Ten freshman of the year David Bell returning as well, Purdue has two of the Big Ten’s premier receivers on its roster.
The Boilermakers are without another experienced pass catcher as they prepare for Iowa.
Jackson Anthrop underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined for the first half of the season. Now a fifth-year senior, he caught 37 passes for 340 yards last season including two for nine yards in Purdue’s 26-20 loss at Iowa.
5. Iowa is expected to release its depth chart for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Purdue later today, perhaps revealing a bit about a competitive race for the starting punting job has gone.
Special teams coordinator LeVar Woods said the three Hawkeyes battling for the opportunity to replace Michael Sleep-Dalton each bring different talents to the competition.
Tory Taylor, a 23-year-old freshman from Australia, junior Ryan Gersonde and sophomore transfer Nick Phelps are competing for the role.
“Tory probably has the most natural leg strength, Ryan has improved dramatically and greatly …. and Phelps, a little bit of unheard of before, transferred in from North Dakota State, but again, another strong-legged talent.’’
6. It was a productive weekend for several Hawkeye defenders currently playing in the NFL, beginning with a career day for Michael Ojemudia.
The Broncos’ 2020 draft pick recorded seven tackles and former Hawkeye Josey Jewell finished with six including one-half of a sack for Denver in its win over New England.
Another 2020 rookie, Kristian Welch, recorded his first professional tackle after being placed on the active roster by the Ravens last week. Welch had his stop in a 30-28 win over Philadelphia.
Elsewhere, Josh Jackson finished with six tackles for the Packers in a loss to the Buccaneers, Jaleel Johnson had two tackles and one-half of a sack for the Vikings in a loss to the Falcons and Amani Hooker finished with one tackle for the Titans in a win over the Texans.
7. George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson continue to find the end zone, headlining the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL on offense over the weekend.
Kittle caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for the 49ers in a 24-16 victory over the Rams.
Hockenson recorded two receptions for 17 yards and one score in the Lions’ 34-16 victory over the Jaguars.
8. Former Hawkeye Matt Nelson experienced life on the other side of the ball Sunday for Detroit.
A defensive lineman at the collegiate level for Iowa, Nelson signed with the Lions in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and spent the season on Detroit’s practice squad where he transitioned to the offensive side of the ball.
Nelson saw his first action as an offensive lineman in the NFL on Sunday in the Lions’ win over Jacksonville.
9. Saturday’s game at Purdue marks the first time since 1980 Iowa will open the season with a game against a Big Ten opponent.
That year, the Hawkeyes opened with a 16-7 victory over Indiana.
Prior to 1980, Iowa had started the season with a game against a Big Ten team annually from 1971-80. The Hawkeyes went 3-7 in those games, beaten twice by Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois, taking two games from Northwestern and splitting a pair with Indiana.
10. Expect a very fall-like day when Iowa and Purdue kick things off Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for West Lafayette on game day calls for a high temperature of 55 degrees with partly-sunny conditions. There is a 10 percent chance of rain.
