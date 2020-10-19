10 @ 10: Game on for Hawkeyes with road trip to Purdue

Parker said the challenge for Belton is to maximize his potential at both positions.

“I always wondered if it were better for him to be at one spot,’’ Parker said. “We have some other guys that have opportunities to go in there. I really think he’s capable of doing both.’’

Belton started four games and played in eight a year ago for Iowa.

He has no preference about where he plays.

“As long as I am on the field contributing, it doesn’t matter where coach Parker puts me,’’ Belton said. “Wherever he sees fit.’’

4. With the return of Rondale Moore and Big Ten freshman of the year David Bell returning as well, Purdue has two of the Big Ten’s premier receivers on its roster.

The Boilermakers are without another experienced pass catcher as they prepare for Iowa.

Jackson Anthrop underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined for the first half of the season. Now a fifth-year senior, he caught 37 passes for 340 yards last season including two for nine yards in Purdue’s 26-20 loss at Iowa.