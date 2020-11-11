10@10: Gophers' run-pass option offense will challenge Iowa defense

The developing touchdown connection between Brandon Smith and Spencer Petras, dealing with Minnesota’s run-pass option offense and more are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Brandon Smith has both of Iowa’s touchdown receptions through three games this season, gaining the trust of quarterback Spencer Petras to deliver in the end zone.
Both of Smith’s catches have come on 50-50 balls thrown high into the corner of the end zone and in both cases, Smith has used his athleticism to go up and come down with the pass.
“When we’re in that situation we kind of click and know it might be a big play,’’ Smith said. “We’re going to take advantage of that match-up. Both of those touchdowns were against single coverage, one-on-one type of matches and I came up victorious both times.’’
Petras likes the ability Smith has shown to get to where he needs to be when the ball is in the air.
“On a 50-50 ball I have confidence in him to come down and make the play,’’ Petras said. “He proves himself week in and week out in practice and on the game field.’’
Smith, who has caught nine passes during Iowa’s 1-2 start, believes he has the ability to deliver whenever needed.
“This is my fourth year out here. I feel like I’m a dangerous receiver in one-on-one match-ups,’’ Smith said. “More times than not, I’m going to come down with the ball.’’
2. Two weeks after dealing with Purdue’s David Bell, Iowa will face another of the Big Ten’s elite receivers in Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman.
With 135 catches for 2,225 yards in his career, the returning Big Ten receiver of the year has caught at least one pass in all 29 games he has played for the Golden Gophers and has been particularly comfortable at TCF Bank Stadium.
Heading into Friday’s 6 p.m. game against Iowa, Bateman has recorded 451 receiving yards in his last three home games. He opened the current season with nine catches for 101 yards against Michigan, after recording 203 yards against Penn State and 147 yards against Wisconsin in the final two games Minnesota played at home in 2019.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Bateman is “as good as we’ll see, maybe as good as anybody in the country.’’
3. The run-pass option offense that Minnesota uses will present its unique set of challenges for the Iowa defense.
“That’s a huge part of their pass game, whether it’s play action or them just trying to get the ball out quick,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said. “For all of the guys at the second level, and even the (secondary), it’s all about being able to recognize that they’re not running it and trying to get in those windows where you think the ball is going to be thrown.’’
Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is 16-6 as a starter and has completed 61.6 percent of his passes this season, completing 45-of-73 passes for 602 yards during Minnesota’s 1-2 start.
Safety Jack Koerner said Iowa’s ability read its keys becomes critical this week.
“Because, if I read run when it’s pass and get down too far, they’ll throw that pass in behind me. Or, if I don’t get down far enough, then they’re going to get a few yards on the run,’’ Koerner said. “It’s definitely something I have to focus on this week.’’
4. Iowa isn’t the only team dealing with a quick turnaround this week.
Minnesota played at Illinois late Saturday afternoon and faces the same shortened preparation time as it works toward Friday’s 6 p.m. kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium.
“It’s almost a day and a half as a setback, but we’ve been preparing,’’ coach P.J. Fleck said following his team’s win at Illinois. “Our coaches have been preparing and we will make sure they are ready to play.’’
5. Middle linebacker Jack Campbell and defensive tackle Austin Schulte are both expected to be available to see their first action of the season for Iowa on Friday.
Both were projected starters heading into the season, but Campbell was sidelined after being diagnosed with mononucleosis and Schulte was injured.
Campbell is back on the depth chart this week as the back-up to Seth Benson at middle linebacker, but like Schulte will be limited in the number of snaps he sees.
“He’s hardly in condition to go out and play 60, 70 snaps,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We’ll rotate him in, but he’s a really good football player and we have total confidence he’ll do a good job when he’s in there.’’
6. While Minnesota’s offense is loaded with veteran experience, the Golden Gophers opened the 2020 season with a lot of work to do on defense.
The team is replacing four NFL draft picks as well as its top four tacklers from a year ago, returning cornerbacks Coney Durr and Benjamin St-Juse, safety Jordan Howden and one lineman in Micah Dew-Treadway.
Defensive end Boye Mafe believes the defense made a significant step forward in Minnesota’s 41-14 win at Illinois last weekend.
“The biggest thing that changed was that we played as one unit,’’ Mafe said. “We are starting to play together the way that you need to if you want to be a successful defense. We looked like a team.’’
7. The starting time for Iowa’s Nov. 21 game at Penn State remains undetermined, but a kickoff for the Hawkeyes’ Black Friday match-up against Nebraska the following week has been.
Iowa will host the Cornhuskers at noon on Friday, Nov. 27. The game will be televised by Fox.
8. Two of Iowa’s next three games are scheduled to be played on Friday, something that is commonplace for Minnesota this season.
Three of the Golden Gophers’ first five games this season are being played on Friday. Minnesota played at Maryland on Friday two weeks ago and will host Purdue next Friday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said he would prefer to avoid Friday games in general until after the high school football season is over, but is also thankful that the Big Ten has not been tempted to stretch its schedule into other nights of the week.
“That really is disruptive. I don’t know how you would know what day is which actually,’’ Ferentz said. “Football teams tend to get into a rhythm, if you will. There is a pattern to what we do in-season, out of season, all that. But nothing has really been in synch this year since March.’’
9. Desmond King and Amani Hooker are no longer the only former Iowa defensive backs on the fields with Tennessee.
The Titans on Monday signed Greg Mabin to their practice squad.
10. With three interceptions in last week’s win over Michigan State, Iowa has moved back into a tie for the most picks recorded by a defense nationally since the start of the 2017 season.
The Hawkeyes have intercepted 59 passes since that point in time, tying Iowa with Appalachian State for the most picks by any team in the Football Bowl Subdivision in the three-plus seasons since.
Iowa has intercepted at least one pass in each of its last 10 games.
