10@10: Gophers' run-pass option offense will challenge Iowa defense

“That’s a huge part of their pass game, whether it’s play action or them just trying to get the ball out quick,’’ Iowa linebacker Nick Niemann said. “For all of the guys at the second level, and even the (secondary), it’s all about being able to recognize that they’re not running it and trying to get in those windows where you think the ball is going to be thrown.’’

Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is 16-6 as a starter and has completed 61.6 percent of his passes this season, completing 45-of-73 passes for 602 yards during Minnesota’s 1-2 start.

Safety Jack Koerner said Iowa’s ability read its keys becomes critical this week.

“Because, if I read run when it’s pass and get down too far, they’ll throw that pass in behind me. Or, if I don’t get down far enough, then they’re going to get a few yards on the run,’’ Koerner said. “It’s definitely something I have to focus on this week.’’

4. Iowa isn’t the only team dealing with a quick turnaround this week.

Minnesota played at Illinois late Saturday afternoon and faces the same shortened preparation time as it works toward Friday’s 6 p.m. kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium.