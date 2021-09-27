10@10: Hawkeye linebackers dominate team tackle charts

Connections between linebackers, connections in the passing game and connections between Iowa and the NFL, today’s Hawkeye 10@10 keeps you connected with it all.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa linebackers Jack Campbell and Seth Benson combined for 29 tackles Saturday and they continue to dominate the Hawkeye team tackle charts.
Campbell has recorded 43 through four games and Benson has totaled 31. Linebacker Jestin Jacobs is third on the team with 24 stops, one more that safety Jack Koerner.
A junior from Cedar Falls, Campbell is currently second in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 10.8 per game.
Only Northwestern’s Chris Bergin at 11.3 per game averages more.
Campbell and Benson are tight off the field, too, developing a strong friendship and attending Bible studies together.
“That’s just something we value in our life,’’ Benson said. “If he’s down, I’m always going to pick him up. If I’m down, he’s always going to pick me up.’’
Campbell said Benson has become someone he can talk “about hard things with, someone you know you can trust.’’
2. Spencer Petras connected with seven of the nine players he targeted on Saturday, connecting with Sam LaPorta and Tyler Goodson for four receptions apiece.
Taking advantage of single coverage, Petras also connected with true freshman Keagan Johnson on pass plays of 43 and 49 yards.
“Anytime I get a guy one-on-one, it’s something I’m going to look at,’’ Petras said. “Keagan did a great job of beating his guy and outrunning him. Great play by him.’’
3. Colorado State coach Steve Addazio felt his team held its own against fifth-ranked Iowa on Saturday.
“This is a really good football team and I thought we played tremendous up front,’’ Addazio said. “Obviously, the chunk plays came in the back end on us, but front we stopped the run. You can’t stop the run better than that.’’
The Rams limited the Hawkeyes to 54 rushing yards on 32 carries.
4. Iowa’s second touchdown pass against Colorado State, a 27-yard pass to a wide-open Sam LaPorta that put the Hawkeyes in front to stay at 21-14 in the third quarter, involved a little trickery.
Iowa ran a couple of tunnel screens in the win over Kent State a week earlier, but ran a fake screen and the Rams took the bait.
That left LaPorta wide open for the score.
“I saw the safety who should have been covering me drive on the ball which should have been going to the tunnel screen,’’ LaPorta said. “It’s a timing thing. You feel the timer in your head and slip up the seam and I was wide open.’’
5. George Kittle did a little bit of everything Sunday for San Francisco in its loss to Green Bay.
Highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL, Kittle caught seven passes for 92 yards, rushed once for a nine-yard gain and recorded a tackle for the 49ers.
Elsewhere on offense, Noah Fant finished with two catches for 15 yards for the Broncos in a win over the Jets, T.J. Hockenson had two catches for 10 yards for the Lions in a loss to the Ravens and Mekhi Sargent gained two yards on one carry for the Titans in a win over the Colts.
On defense, Christian Kirksey had 10 tackles and Desmond King had two tackles for the Texans in a loss to the Panthers.
Daviyon Nixon had his first career tackle for Carolina in that game.
Elsewhere, Micah Hyde had five stops, including one for a loss, and A.J. Epenesa had one tackle for the Bills in a win over Washington, Anthony Hitchens had five tackles and Ben Niemann finished with three for the Chiefs in a loss to the Chargers, Carl Davis had one stop for the Patriots in a loss to the Saints and Anthony Nelson had one tackle for the Buccaneers in a loss to the Rams.
6. The third quarter belongs to the Hawkeyes this season.
Iowa has outscored its opponents 31-3 this season to open the second half.
7. With Minnesota’s 21-game win streak outside of Big Ten play ending Saturday with a 14-10 loss to Bowling Green, Iowa now owns the longest string of victories against nonconference opponents in college football.
That 15-game streak dates to a 30-3 loss to Florida in the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Seven of the 15 wins have come against Big 12 or Mid-American Conference teams, four against Iowa State and three against teams from the MAC.
Iowa has also beaten two Mountain West and Conference USA teams as well as collecting one win each against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 and one win over and Football Championship Subdivision team, Northern Iowa.
8. Dillon Doyle had a big game against Iowa State over the weekend, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
The Baylor linebacker led his team with nine tackles, including two for a loss, in the Bears 31-29 win over the Cyclones.
Elsewhere, Shadrick Byrd rushed for 72 yards on 14 carries for Charlotte in its 42-39 win over Middle Tennessee and Samson Evans carried 10 times for 36 yards and two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan in a win over Texas State. Byrd’s team visits Illinois on Saturday.
On defense, Josh Turner had nine tackles and recovered a fumble for Florida International in a loss at Central Michigan and Julius Brents finished with six tackles for Kansas State in its loss to Oklahoma State.
9. Reese Morgan, a longtime Iowa assistant and prep coach in the state, will be the featured speaker today at the Davenport Grid Club.
Morgan will join Quad-City area high school and college coaches on the program for the noon luncheon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The event is open to the public and tickets, $12 each and available at the door, include the program and a buffet lunch.
10. Iowa and Maryland are currently expected to play in pleasant early fall conditions Friday night.
The current National Weather Service forecast for College Park calls for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a high of 71 degrees with temperatures falling to a low 51 overnight.