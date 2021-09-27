10@10: Hawkeye linebackers dominate team tackle charts

Iowa ran a couple of tunnel screens in the win over Kent State a week earlier, but ran a fake screen and the Rams took the bait.

That left LaPorta wide open for the score.

“I saw the safety who should have been covering me drive on the ball which should have been going to the tunnel screen,’’ LaPorta said. “It’s a timing thing. You feel the timer in your head and slip up the seam and I was wide open.’’

5. George Kittle did a little bit of everything Sunday for San Francisco in its loss to Green Bay.

Highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL, Kittle caught seven passes for 92 yards, rushed once for a nine-yard gain and recorded a tackle for the 49ers.

Elsewhere on offense, Noah Fant finished with two catches for 15 yards for the Broncos in a win over the Jets, T.J. Hockenson had two catches for 10 yards for the Lions in a loss to the Ravens and Mekhi Sargent gained two yards on one carry for the Titans in a win over the Colts.

On defense, Christian Kirksey had 10 tackles and Desmond King had two tackles for the Texans in a loss to the Panthers.

Daviyon Nixon had his first career tackle for Carolina in that game.