10@10: Hawkeyes face another test Saturday in Michigan State

“We’re looking forward to going up against those guys,’’ Iowa defensive back Dane Belton said. “It seems like there is a challenge every week. There are plenty of talented guys out there, so we just have to be ready to fight hard, watch a lot of film and prepare the best we can.’’

3. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said his team is preparing for a physical challenge in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa.

The first-year Spartans coach sees that as a good thing as he works to build the same type of culture he wants to build within the Michigan State program he leads.

“We must continue to play tough, hard-nosed football, play smart and be physical versus Iowa,’’ Tucker said. “Iowa is a very tough place to play. I don’t think we have any players on our roster that have ever played there, but I’ve been there and we have several coaches on our staff that have been there as a player or coach. We know it’s a tough place to play whether they have fans or not. They are a very physically strong football team.’’

4. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson has taken direct snaps in a wildcat formation in each of the Hawkeyes’ first two games.