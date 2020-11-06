10@10: Hawkeyes face another test Saturday in Michigan State

Tyler Linderbaum and Dane Belton preparing for tests, Tyler Goodson on Iowa’s wildcat and more are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum believes the Hawkeyes will in for another test from a solid defense in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Michigan State.
“They play hard, come off the ball strong,’’ Linderbaum said. “We’ll have to be on top of our game. They have good linebackers, solid secondary. We need to finish up with a good week of practice so we will be ready for Saturday. This is a good Big Ten defense we’re facing.’’
2. Michigan State has a strong group of receivers, including one of the Big Ten’s top newcomers.
The Spartans’ Ricky White was named as the Big Ten co-freshmen of the week last week after setting a Michigan State freshman single-game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches in a 27-24 win at Michigan.
Jayden Reed, a sophomore with 12 catches on the season, has been the Spartans’ most productive receiver through two games.
“We’re looking forward to going up against those guys,’’ Iowa defensive back Dane Belton said. “It seems like there is a challenge every week. There are plenty of talented guys out there, so we just have to be ready to fight hard, watch a lot of film and prepare the best we can.’’
3. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said his team is preparing for a physical challenge in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa.
The first-year Spartans coach sees that as a good thing as he works to build the same type of culture he wants to build within the Michigan State program he leads.
“We must continue to play tough, hard-nosed football, play smart and be physical versus Iowa,’’ Tucker said. “Iowa is a very tough place to play. I don’t think we have any players on our roster that have ever played there, but I’ve been there and we have several coaches on our staff that have been there as a player or coach. We know it’s a tough place to play whether they have fans or not. They are a very physically strong football team.’’
4. Iowa running back Tyler Goodson has taken direct snaps in a wildcat formation in each of the Hawkeyes’ first two games.
It’s a look the sophomore believes can become a productive part of Iowa’s offensive arsenal.
“We’ve been working on it since the start of practice,’’ Goodson said. “I like it. It allows me to see how the defense is aligning to certain things. It’s a good thing.’’
5. First-year Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is a well-traveled man.
His resume includes stops at 10 places in college and professional football before he was named to follow Mark Dantonio as the Spartans’ coach in February.
A three-year letterwinner as a defensive back for Wisconsin at the collegiate level, Tucker’s resume included working as a defensive backs coach at Miami (Ohio), LSU and Ohio State before moving to the NFL in 2005 as the defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns.
He spent time as the defensive coordinator with the Browns, Jaguars and Bears in the NFL before returning to the college game in 2015 as the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach at Alabama.
Tucker moved to Georgia the following year as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach, a role he held until becoming the head coach at Colorado in 2019.
He coached the Buffaloes to a 5-7 record last season before accepting the Michigan State position.
6. Caleb Shudak was called on to use the strength of his leg to attempt a 52-yard field goal into a biting wind Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
The senior who handles Iowa kickoffs stepped into the role typically filled by returning all-American Keith Duncan and had the distance on his try as time expired in the first half, but the ball rattled off the upright.
“Caleb made a great effort there at the end of the half to give us a chance on that one,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That one kick is probably representative of our game, close but not close enough.’’
7. Iowa offensive tackle Coy Cronk was named Wednesday to the watch list for one college football’s most unique awards.
The graduate transfer from Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten players and part of group of 53 players named to the watch list for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award, presented to three college football players who have overcome injuries or illness.
Cronk, a 40-game starter and captain of the Hoosiers’ team in 2019, suffered a broken bone in his ankle during Indiana’s fourth game of the season. As he rehabilitated, Cronk completed his undergraduate degree last December and transferred to Iowa in January. He was cleared to resume full workouts early this summer and has started in each of Iowa’s first two games.
The honor is announced annually at the Fiesta Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 2 at the end of the current college football season.
8. There were 1,432 fans at Kinnick Stadium last Saturday, but more than a million eyes watched Northwestern rally from a 17-0 deficit to win at Iowa 21-20 last weekend.
According to Sports Media Watch, the ESPN telecast of the Iowa-Northwestern game last Saturday was watched by 1.15 million people.
The previous week, 795,000 watched a BTN telecast of a match-up between Iowa and Purdue.
The return of Big Ten football has been big. Conference teams have only played games the last two weekends but three of the top five telecasts in college football dating back to the start of the season in September have been Big Ten games, topped by the Ohio State-Penn State telecast last weekend.
Games between the Buckeyes and Nebraska and Michigan and Minnesota on Oct. 24 also currently rank among the top five most-watched games this season.
9. Exactly in the same scenario Iowa faced a week ago, Michigan State is looking for its third consecutive win at Kinnick Stadium.
The Spartans won in Iowa City in 2011 and 2013, their most recent visit.
Northwestern extended its current string of Kinnick success to three games last week, having beaten the Hawkeyes at home in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Michigan State will be attempting to equal a school record for consecutive wins in Iowa City. The Spartans last accomplished that during the dark ages of Iowa football, beating Frank Lauterbur- and Bob Commings-coached Iowa teams in 1973, 1975 and 1977.
The Hawkeyes totaled a combined eight wins in those three seasons.
10. A reminder from University of Iowa officials, if the pleasant early November weather has you thinking of a road trip to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday even though the game is not open to the public, don’t do it.
Tailgating is not being permitted on university-owned property on game days this season.
Also, recreational vehicle parking in university-owned lots is being prohibited on game days this fall.
