10 @ 10: Hawkeyes focused on Illinois

Logan Lee’s focus, Keagan Johnson’s spin move, Spencer Petras’ demeanor and thoughts from a hall of famer are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. With Iowa sharing the Big Ten West lead with Wisconsin, defensive tackle Logan Lee said the Hawkeyes aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
Lee said the only thing that mattered last week was Minnesota, and this week the focus will be solely on Illinois.
“We’re not looking down the road at all right now,’’ Lee said. “We’re just doing our best to focus on the game ahead of us. That’s what we’re gonna end up doing this week, too. We’re not looking down the road at all. We’re just going to take it one game at a time.’’
2. Iowa receiver Keagan Johnson isn’t sure how he was able to fight off two tacklers for a score last weekend.
The freshman did that, spun and took off toward the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave Iowa a 24-16 lead against Minnesota.
“I don’t have an answer,’’ Johnson said when asked how he managed to score on the play.
“In my head, all I was thinking was ‘Stay up and run.’ When I did stay up, all I saw was green grass.’’
3. Spencer Petras didn’t take a snap Saturday for Iowa, but the injured junior quarterback’s presence was felt throughout the Hawkeyes’ 27-22 win over Minnesota.
“He has supported Alex (Padilla, Saturday’s starter) throughout the week. He’s still a great leader on the sidelines,’’ receiver Keagan Johnson said. “Obviously, I didn’t have a great game but Spencer was out there encouraging me. He’s just a great teammate and I think that’s a big testament to Spencer’s character.’’
Padilla said he benefited from Petras’ ability to see things on the field that he wasn’t seeing.
“He’s an experienced starter. He suggested a lot of great plays for us,’’ Padilla said. “I’m super thankful for him. He helped me all the way.’’
Johnson said there has been no change in Petras’ attitude.
“He’s the same guy – just a phenomenal dude,’’ Johnson said.
4. The only changes on the Iowa depth chart for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game against Illinois are at the receiver positions and cornerback.
Freshman Keagan Johnson has moved in front of Tyrone Tracy Jr. into the starting position at one receiver spot and Arland Bruce replaces Charlie Jones as the back-up to Nico Ragaini at the other spot.
The change at cornerback reflects Riley Moss’ return to the lineup last week against Minnesota.
Moss returns to the starting spot at right cornerback and Jermari Harris reverts back to backing up Matt Hankins at left cornerback.
5. Andre Tippett enjoyed his trip down memory lane last weekend, honored at the Iowa-Minnesota game for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
He reflected on what led him to become a Hawkeye. “Just listening to how (coach Hayden Fry) planned to make changes here and being part of that, then all of a sudden in our senior year everything kicks in and we take off,’’ Tippett said, reflecting on an 8-4 season in 1981 that ended 19 consecutive non-winning seasons at Iowa.
The Hawkeyes earned a share of that season’s Big Ten title and ended the stronghold that Michigan and Ohio State had representing the conference in the Rose Bowl.
“Everything that I am, everything that I’ve accomplished, I owe to the University of Iowa,’’ Tippett said. “My coaches, my teammates, Hayden Fry taking a chance on me. It’s been awesome.’’
6. Iowa gave up a season-high 189 rushing yards to Minnesota on Saturday, including 139 in the first half.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said the Golden Gophers had plenty to do with that, but he liked the way the Hawkeyes responded in limiting Minnesota to 50 yards on the ground in the final two quarters.
“Nobody wants to give up 180 yards rushing, at least we don’t. That’s not the neighborhood we want to live in,’’ Ferentz said. “But, I’m proud of the way the guys responded, and it’s ultimately about finding a way to be successful.’’
7. Tory Taylor is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award presented to the top punter in college football.
In the mind of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, the outcome should be a slam dunk.
“I tell Tory all the time that I feel like he’s the best punter in the country and I don’t think I’m misspeaking when I say that. I know there are some people that are punting in different elements, different conditions, not much wind, altitude changes,’’ Woods said.
“You see some of these gaudy numbers from different conferences. But if you’re punting in the Big Ten, the wind changes from one quarter to the next in our conference. You watch Tory during TV breaks go out there to see if the wind has changed. Those are not easy things to do for a punter or kicker.’’
8. An Ohio State receiver and Wisconsin running back shared Big Ten offensive player of the week honors announced Monday.
The Buckeyes’ Garrett Wilson, a junior, was honored after catching 10 passes for 126 yards and scoring four touchdowns in Ohio State’s 59-31 win over Purdue.
The Badgers’ Braelon Allen was recognized for rushing for 173 yards on 25 carries while making his first career start in Wisconsin’s 35-7 win over Northwestern.
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week.
Hutchinson had a career-high three sacks among 3.5 tackles for a loss and seven tackles in addition to forcing a fumble in the Wolverines’ 21-17 win at Penn State.
The Nittany Lions’ Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week after he tied a career high with field goals from 52, 42 and 31 yards and tied a career high with an average of 51 yards on four punts.
Stout also completed an 18-yard pass on a fake punt, the first completion by a Penn State punter in a game since Chris Clauss completed a six-yard pass in a 1987 game against Maryland.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time this season after completing 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns.
9. Three future Hawkeyes will be playing for state championships this weekend, highlighting the work of Iowa 2022 commitments at the prep level.
Defensive end Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley will play in the Iowa 2A state championship game while offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and tight end Addison Ostrenga will compete for titles in different classes in Wisconsin.
Graves had 7.5 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss and two sacks, in Southeast Valley’s 50-14 win over Waukon in the Iowa 2A semifinals.
Dotzler plays the line for a 13-0 Waunakee team that will play for the Division 2 state championship and Ostrenga helped Sun Prairie move to the Division I state title game with a 13-0 record, catching eight passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in a win over Mukwanago.
Elsewhere, quarterback Carson May completed 24-of-28 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores while rushing for 67 yards to help Jones (Okla.) advance in postseason play with a 35-28 win over Luther.
10. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects Iowa to learn from the fourth-down touchdown pass it gave up to Minnesota in the second quarter Saturday.
The Hawkeyes had loaded the box to stop the run and the Golden Gophers’ wildcat quarterback on the play, Cole Kramer, simply lofted the ball over the top of the defense to a wide open tight end in Ko Kieft who scored on the 37-yard play.
It wasn’t the first time Minnesota had executed that play. “That was (Minnesota vs.) Auburn in the Outback Bowl two years ago, same damn play,’’ Ferentz said. “Shame on us there, but that gives us something to work on and hopefully we’ll be ready to go.’’