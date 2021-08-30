10@10: Hawkeyes kick off season Saturday

Back in black and gold, the Hawkeye 10@10 kicks off a new season as the Iowa football team prepares to kick off its own season this weekend.
The Hawkeye 10@10 delivers your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes each weekday during game week at hawkmania.com.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Beyond a conference game being a season opener, Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game between Iowa and Indiana is a bit of rarity for another reason.
It marks just the second time ever that the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers will take the field each ranked in the Associated Press poll. Indiana is ranked 17th and Iowa is 18th in the AP preseason poll.
The only other time that has happened was in 1991, when 10th-ranked Iowa defeated 25th-ranked Indiana 38-21 at Kinnick Stadium.
2. Based on the depth chart Iowa released Friday, four Hawkeyes are positioned to make the first starts of their college careers on Saturday.
On offense, guard Justin Britt and tackle Nick DeJong hold top spots on the offensive depth chart while end John Waggoner and tackle Yahya Black are projected to make their first starts on defense.
On the flip side, cornerback Matt Hankins is projected to make his 28th career start.
3. While compiling a 6-2 record last season, Iowa’s offense averaged 31.8 points per game.
That was the most points the Hawkeyes have averaged since averaging 36.5 points during the 2002 season.
4. With season-opening games against ranked Indiana and Iowa State teams, it marks just the fourth time in program history that the Hawkeyes have opened the season against opponents ranked in the AP poll.
Before this week, the last time that happened was in 1974 when Bob Commings’ first Iowa team lost to Michigan in its season opener and then beat UCLA the following week.
Iowa also opened with a pair of ranked opponents in 1960, beating Oregon State and Northwestern, and in 1973, losing to Michigan and UCLA.
5. Tyler Goodson enters his junior season in the 30th position on Iowa’s career rushing list.
He’s gained 1,400 yards while leading the Hawkeyes in rushing the past two seasons.
Goodson within 100 yards of Ryan Terry and Mike Saunders, who currently fill the 29th and 28th spots on the list.
6. Indiana will be visiting Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2014 on Saturday.
The teams have played twice since, with Iowa winning the last three games in the series by an average of 16.7 points.
The Hoosiers’ last win in Iowa City came in 2007 by a 38-20 score.
7. Iowa opened fall camp with 125 players on its roster and remains a relatively young team.
There are 15 seniors and 34 true freshmen on the roster.
The Hawkeye roster also includes 24 juniors, 27 sophomores and 25 redshirt freshmen.
8. Iowa enters the season on a six-game Big Ten win streak, the first time since 2015 and just the fifth time in the last 30 seasons the Hawkeyes have strung together that many conference wins in a row.
Iowa won eight straight Big Ten games in 2015 and 2008, the most recent times the Hawkeyes have won at least six consecutive in conference play.
9. Kirk Ferentz’s weekly radio show returns to live in-person broadcasts beginning Wednesday.
This year’s programs will air from the VUE Rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City from 6:30-8 p.m.
All fans are welcomed to attend and fans can submit questions by email or on social media.
10. Legendary Hawkeye wrestling coach and Olympic champion Dan Gable will be the featured speaker today as the 75th year of Davenport Grid Club luncheons begins.
The weekly luncheons feature comments from Quad-City area high school and college football coaches as well as a weekly guest.
Grid Club luncheons, held at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport, are open to the public and the $12 cost includes a luncheon and the program.
A look at every Big Ten football team
Coach: Scott Frost, 12-20 entering fourth season at Nebraska, 31-27 entering sixth season overall
Coach: Kirk Ferentz, 168-106 entering 23rd season at Iowa, 180-127 entering 26th season overall
Coach: Bret Bielema, entering first season at Illinois and 97-58 entering 13th season overall
Coach: Greg Schiano, 71-73 entering second season in his second tenure at Rutgers and 13th season at Rutgers overall
Coach: James Franklin, 60-28 entering eighth season at Penn State, 84-43 entering 11th season overall
Coach: Ryan Day, 23-2 entering third season at Ohio State and overall
Coach: Mel Tucker, 2-5 entering second season at Michigan State, 7-12 entering third season overall
Coach: Jim Harbaugh, 49-22 entering seventh season, 107-49 entering 18th season overall