10@10: Hawks await bowl bid, wrap up school work

9. One of the reasons Iowa has been able to put together a 6-2 record so far this season is the way this team has been together throughout the season.

“I think these guys have been fun to work with,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ll say the same thing about last year’s team or the team before. It’s common ground. That’s why coaching is fun.

“As agonizing as it can be sometimes, painful sometimes, it’s a lot of fun. The most enjoyable part to me are the people you get to work with on a daily basis. That’s your players and the staff. Everybody in our building for the most part is going in the same direction, shooting for the same thing.’’

That starts with the personnel on the field.

“These guys, they’ve worked hard. They deserve what they got (against Wisconsin). The deserved it,’’ Ferentz said.

10. With no game this week, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz encouraged his players to focus on completing their final exams this week and relax a bit, calling this an unexpected bye week following eight straight weeks of competition.

With bowl bids scheduled to be offered Sunday, Iowa will return to the practice field next week.