10@10: Hawks await bowl bid, wrap up school work

Recognizing running backs, postseason honors and a desire to wait to come up for air are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Ivory Kelly-Martin is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair a knee injury he suffered last week in practice.
Coach Kirk Ferentz took time Tuesday to praise the work of Kelly-Martin and the other two running backs who have contributed to the Hawkeyes’ success, Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent.
“We have a really good group of backs this year, guys who have been absolutely unbelievable,’’ Ferentz said. “These three guys, Ivory, Tyler and Mekhi, all three of them have been great all season long.
“There’s only one starting position, but I can’t say enough about all three of them being extremely unselfish, extremely good when they’ve been out on the field as offensive players, but the job they’ve done on special teams, too, in particular Mekhi and Ivory. Just absolutely phenomenal.’’
2. It means a lot to coach Kirk Ferentz to have the Hawkeyes’ offensive line make the list of semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, the honor presented to the top line in college football.
“Joe Moore is a person that’s very special to me. He was mentor in coaching, my number one mentor. I’ve been fortunate to have several of them, but he was first and foremost, really kind of helped shape me at an early age. That’s special,’’ Ferentz said.
“When you walk in our building, the Joe Moore Award is the first thing you’ll see in the atrium downstairs. It’s a unique award in that it is the only one that I’m aware of that recognizes teamwork, not just an individual’s effort but the concept of teamwork. Joe would be very proud of that.’’
Ferentz complimented the work of Iowa’s linemen and offensive line assistant Tim Polosek.
“You think about the guys that have been hurt, the rotations we’ve had, the guys have played very productively,’’ Ferentz said.
Iowa previously won the Joe Moore Award in 2016.
3. Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named as a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy.
The award recognizes the achievements and successes of an athlete who arrived as a walk-on and went on to make significant contributions to their college team.
Duncan currently sits in fourth on Iowa’s career field goal charts, connecting on 52-of-63 attempts to become the Hawkeyes’ career leader with an 82.5-percent success rate.
He also now holds the Iowa record with 20 field goals of 40 yards or longer.
4. Before his head-over-heels exit, Ihmir Smith-Marsette continued his climb on the Iowa career charts with his career-high 140 receiving yards.
The senior moved from 22nd to 18th on Iowa’s career receiving yards charts. He now has 1,615 yards and with his work against Wisconsin, he moved past Karl Noonan (1,478 , 1963-65), Tevaun Smith (1,500, 2012-15), Maurice Brown (1,515, 2000-03) and Ed Hinkel (1,588, 2002-05).
Including a 29-yard kickoff return and two lost yards on a carry, Smith-Marsette finished with 167 all-purpose yards against the Badgers. That also moved him from 14th to 10th on Iowa’s all-time list with 3,415 yards. On Saturday, he passed Levi Mitchell (3,267, 1969-71), Harold Jasper (3,333, 1991-94), Tony Stewart (3,348, 1991-94) and Danan Hughes (3,374, 1989-92).
5. When things took a turn toward the bizarre in last Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin game, Kirk Ferentz offered some words of encouragement.
From Tory Taylor’s illegal kick to Charlie Jones’ fumble on a punt, the Hawkeyes special teams play was a little rough around the edges.
“In a game like this, there are dark clouds every 20 seconds,’’ Ferentz said. “Big goal coming in was no turnovers and there’s one right there. What I said to Charlie was, ‘Let’s play on.’ Same thing I said to Tory. Let’s worry about what is in front of us here, keep playing.’’
Ferentz pointed out that Jones’ return work was among the reasons Iowa rebounded from its 0-2 start to the season.
“I admire his attitude, his mental toughness out there and his physical toughness,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a competitive, good football player. That’s one of the harder jobs on the field and those things are going to happen. You play forward, and that’s what he did.’’
6. Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker is among 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
“For 22 years, he has been such a valuable member of our staff,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Does a great job on the field, a great job recruiting, a great job in all areas.’’
Parker made a list announced Tuesday that also includes Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and three other assistants with Big Ten programs, Indiana offensive coordinator Kane Wommack, Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz and Ohio State wide receivers assistant Brian Hartline.
From the 15 semifinalists, a group of five finalists will be chosen.
7. In addition to having six offensive linemen receive some sort of all-Big Ten recognition on Tuesday, the Hawkeyes’ Tyler Goodson enjoyed a bit of a rarity as well.
Earning first-team all-Big Ten recognition from both conference coaches and a media panel, Goodson became the first Iowa running back to earn that honor since Shonn Greene in 2008.
Alaric Jackson and Tyler Linderbaum both earned first-team honors from the media, the first time the Hawkeyes have had a pair of offensive linemen earn first-team recognition since 2009 when Bryan Bulaga and Dace Richardson were honored.
The Big Ten is scheduled to announce its defensive all-conference selections later today and will honor special teams players and the coach of the year on Thursday.
8. Before Michigan announced Tuesday that its game at Iowa on Saturday was being canceled because of ongoing COVID-19 issues left the Wolverines without sufficient numbers in several position groups to compete, tape of Iowa had caught the attention of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
“They’re tough and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,’’ Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Very disciplined in all phases, offense, defense, special teams, always a signature of (Kirk Ferentz) teams, his coaching, great respect.’’
9. One of the reasons Iowa has been able to put together a 6-2 record so far this season is the way this team has been together throughout the season.
“I think these guys have been fun to work with,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I’ll say the same thing about last year’s team or the team before. It’s common ground. That’s why coaching is fun.
“As agonizing as it can be sometimes, painful sometimes, it’s a lot of fun. The most enjoyable part to me are the people you get to work with on a daily basis. That’s your players and the staff. Everybody in our building for the most part is going in the same direction, shooting for the same thing.’’
That starts with the personnel on the field.
“These guys, they’ve worked hard. They deserve what they got (against Wisconsin). The deserved it,’’ Ferentz said.
10. With no game this week, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz encouraged his players to focus on completing their final exams this week and relax a bit, calling this an unexpected bye week following eight straight weeks of competition.
With bowl bids scheduled to be offered Sunday, Iowa will return to the practice field next week.
Ferentz is encouraging his team to adhere to precautions it has taken throughout the season to avoid risk to the coronavirus.
“Our mindset since the start has been that we’re going until January 1, January 2,’’ Ferentz said. “If it means we’ve all go to live the way we’re living, that’s what we’ll do. We’ll have plenty of time to come up for air then in the new year.’’
