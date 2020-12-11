10@10: Hawks, Badgers play for Heartland Trophy

Appreciating the opportunity, a small margin for error and the toughest challenge of the season are on the minds of Hawkeyes as they prepare for Saturday’s game with Wisconsin. The Battle for the Heartland Trophy and more are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. As Iowa nears the finish line of a regular season that months ago seemed unlikely, Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson simply appreciates the opportunity.
He said simply that the chance to play has been the most rewarding aspect of a 5-2 regular season that concludes with a 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday against Wisconsin.
“Because of the COVID factor, it’s been a season I appreciate,’’ Jackson said. “Just not knowing if we were going to get to play and then to be able to, it’s meaningful. Just the chance to compete is what I will take from this year, to be able to go out with my teammates and play.’’
2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t see a lot of room for error for the Hawkeyes against Wisconsin.
“We have to play our absolute best game,’’ Ferentz said. “I have a great admiration for what they do, great respect for what they do. Bottom line is they’re the winningest team on our side of the bracket the last five years. That says it all right there.’’
3. Cornerback Matt Hankins considers Wisconsin to be the toughest challenge Iowa has faced this season.
“We know they like to run the ball. We have to be ready to deal with it,’’ Hankins said. “It’s always a tough, physical game with them. It won’t be any different this year.’’
4. In a unique 2020 season, they all have the option to return next season but Iowa will recognize 22 seniors on this year’s team prior to the start of Saturday’s game.
Nick Anderson, Cole Banwart, Shaun Beyer, Max Cooper, Coy Cronk, Colton Dinsdale, Keith Duncan, Chauncey Golston, Matt Hankins, Jack Heflin, Alaric Jackson, Dalles Jacobus, Matt Lorbeck, Nick Niemann, Mekhi Sargent, Austin Schulte, Caleb Shudak, Brandon Smith, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Austin Spiewak, Zach VanValkenburg and Barrington Wade will be honored before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin.
Since the start of the 2017 season, the Hawkeyes have won 32 games and qualified for a bowl each season. This year’s senior class has an overall record of 32-14, including an 18-6 record at Kinnick Stadium.
5. During Iowa’s ongoing five-game win streak, the Hawkeyes’ 186 points scored is the most over a five-game stretch for the Hawkeyes since totaling 207 points in the first five games of the season in 2002.
The five-game Big Ten win streak has matched on only seven other occasions in the past 61 years, first in 1987, then in 1990, 1991, 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2015.
6. It’s been awhile since Iowa defeated Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium.
Support Local Journalism
The last win for the Hawkeyes at home against the Badgers came in 2008 by a 38-16 score.
Iowa has lost at Kinnick Stadium to Wisconsin five times since that game, most recently dropping a 28-17 game in 2018.
The Badgers have won seven of the last eight games against the Hawkeyes during that stretch, the lone exception coming in 2015 when Iowa opened Big Ten play with a 10-6 win at Camp Randall Stadium.
7. Tyrone Tracy’s 75-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Iowa’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin a year ago was the Hawkeyes’ longest play from scrimmage last season.
It also remains the longest reception of Tracy’s career.
He finished with a career-high 130 receiving yards in the loss to the Badgers, the most receiving yards by a Hawkeye since tight end Jake Duzey had 138 yards in a 2013 game at Ohio State and the most receiving yards by an Iowa receiver since Marvin McNutt finished with 130 in a game against Michigan State in 2011.
8. Three Iowa backs have rushed for over 200 yards against Wisconsin over the years, among the single-game superlatives for Hawkeyes against the Badgers.
Shonn Greene in 2008 and Nick Bell in 1989 each rushed for 217 yards against Wisconsin, sharing the ninth-best rushing performance ever by an Iowa back. Sedrick Shaw isn’t far behind, gaining 214 yards on the ground against Wisconsin in 1995.
Jake Rudock owns iowa’s top passing performance against the Badgers, throwing for 311 yards in a loss to the Badgers in 2014.
The Hawkeyes’ top receiving performance against Wisconsin came in 1971 when Dave Triplett caught seven passes for 157 yards against the Badgers.
Iowa’s top tackle effort against Wisconsin came in 1998 when Eric Thigpen finished with 20 stops against the Badgers.
9. Three true freshmen made their first collegiate starts for Iowa against Wisconsin a year ago.
Tight end Sam LaPorta became the first true freshman to start at tight end in Kirk Ferentz’s tenure and linebacker Jack Campbell became the fourth true freshman to start at middle linebacker during that timeframe, joining James Morris in 2010, A.J. Edds in 2006 and Fred Barr in 1999.
Linebacker Barrington Wade also made his first career start in last year’s match-up.
All three are likely starters Saturday.
10. The Heartland Trophy is the only piece of traveling trophy hardware that is not currently held by the Hawkeyes.
Iowa is 18-4 in their last 22 games when a trophy is on the line, with all four losses coming to the Badgers.
The Hawkeyes won Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Trophy both for a fifth straight season with wins earlier this year against Minnesota and Nebraska. Iowa retains possession of the Cy-Hawk Trophy after Iowa and Iowa State did not play this season due to a Big Ten decision to limit schedules to conference opponents.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!