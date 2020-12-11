10@10: Hawks, Badgers play for Heartland Trophy

Appreciating the opportunity, a small margin for error and the toughest challenge of the season are on the minds of Hawkeyes as they prepare for Saturday’s game with Wisconsin. The Battle for the Heartland Trophy and more are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.

Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:

1. As Iowa nears the finish line of a regular season that months ago seemed unlikely, Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson simply appreciates the opportunity.

He said simply that the chance to play has been the most rewarding aspect of a 5-2 regular season that concludes with a 2:30 p.m. game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday against Wisconsin.

“Because of the COVID factor, it’s been a season I appreciate,’’ Jackson said. “Just not knowing if we were going to get to play and then to be able to, it’s meaningful. Just the chance to compete is what I will take from this year, to be able to go out with my teammates and play.’’

2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t see a lot of room for error for the Hawkeyes against Wisconsin.