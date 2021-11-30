10 @ 10: Hawks eye Wolverine ground game

Jack Campbell on Michigan’s ground game, Spencer Petras positioned to start and what Jim Harbaugh likes about Iowa are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10 @ 10:
1. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said the Hawkeyes’ work in the Big Ten Championship Game starts with defending the Michigan ground game.
The Wolverines take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium with the most productive rushing attack in the conference, averaging 224.9 yards per game on the ground.
“It all starts up front,’’ Campbell said Monday. “The offensive line, they’re big athletic dudes. That’ll be a challenge in itself. Then you look back and you have two or three outstanding running backs. They know to hit the seams and him them hard. They’re all explosive runners.’’
Hassan Haskins, a St. Louis are native, leads the Michigan ground attack with 1,232 yards this season, an effort complemented by Blake Corum and his 865 rushing yards. The duo has combined to run for 28 touchdowns this season.
2. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has said it repeatedly and he will likely do so again today when he announces who will start at quarterback in Saturday’s 7 p.m. Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan.
Whether Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla opens under center, he believes Iowa has two quarterbacks it can win with.
“Overall, been pleased with both guys,’’ Ferentz said. “I think both of them have really performed well during the course of the year.’’ Ferentz said Sunday he planned to wait until Tuesday to make an announcement mostly for logistical reasons.
“It’s not like we’re trying to be coy. I just want an opportunity to visit with the team, visit with the staff, and then we’ll push forward,’’ Ferentz said.
3. If Iowa’s depth chart is any indication, Spencer Petras will get the starting nod at quarterback this week.
Petras topped the two-deep roster at the position released Monday with Alex Padilla listed as the second-team quarterback.
The only other change on the Iowa depth chart for the week was the return of Mason Richman from a knee injury.
Richman is listed as the second-team left tackle on the offensive line, backing up Jack Plumb.
4. Jim Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan has been filled with some good, some not so good and enough respect from the administration for him to still be coaching the Wolverines as they prepare for the first-ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz praised Michigan administrators for sticking with Harbaugh, calling it “an old-school approach’’ to stick with a coach who has a 60-23 record at his alma mater.
“Credit to them, to their administration, their leadership,’’ Ferentz said. “From my vantage point, an outstanding coach and again, a lot of credit to the administration at Michigan for sticking with the path and the course and letting things play out. Those guys have played really outstanding football all season long this year.’’
5. Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak was named Monday as the Big Ten special teams player of the week.
The senior from Council Bluffs matched a career high with four field goals in the Hawkeyes’ 28-21 win at Nebraska on Friday.
His work included equaling a career long with a 51-yard field goal that he followed with successful attempts from 48. 36 and 44 yards.
For the season, Shudak has connected on 22-of-25 field goals and 34-of-34 PAT attempts.
Michigan players swept Big Ten offensive and defensive player of the week recognition following the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over Ohio State.
Running back Hassan Haskins took offensive honors after carrying 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns while defensive end Aidan Hutchinson won on defense after recording three sacks among his seven tackles in the win.
Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley was named the Big Ten freshman of the week. He had a career-high five tackles and recorded the first interception of his career in the Golden Gophers’ 23-13 win over Wisconsin.
6. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has the attention of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
Hutchinson established a Wolverines single-season record with 13 sacks this season and Ferentz said he reminds him a pair of NFL Hall of Famers he coached against, John Randle and Howie Long.
“Mainly because they didn’t take plays off. All the time. Every play,’’ Ferentz said. “Those two kept you up at night, just wondering how they were going to disrupt things. And that’s what you’re looking at with No. 97.’’
7. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh respects the attention to detail he sees as he watches Iowa.
“It’s a finely tuned organization that knows what they’re doing,’’ Harbaugh said. “I’m a big fan of the back (Tyler Goodson). Really like the quarterback (Spencer Petras). The linebacker (Jack Campbell). They’ve got really good players.’’
8. Last week’s team-wide fight with the flu impacted Iowa’s offensive line rotation.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said Sunday the second-half exits by guard Connor Colby and tackle Mason Richman on Friday at Nebraska were a byproduct of that situation.
“It was a matter of how long guys could hang in there,’’ Ferentz said. “Hopefully it has run its course, or at least we’re on the tail end of it. Made for an interesting week, to say the least.’’
9. Iowa will again be without cornerback Matt Hankins for Saturday’s game against Michigan.
The senior will have missed three consecutive starts because of injury, but coach Ferentz said his spirits remain good.
“Ran into him in the hallway coming in (to do a Sunday teleconference) and he’s excited,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s a big reason we’re in the position we’re in.’’
10. It took a win by Minnesota over Wisconsin for Iowa to earn its spot in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz watched it all play out as he celebrated a late Thanksgiving with family members, a tradition of sorts with the Hawkeyes playing annually on Black Friday and then having Saturday off.
“I was trying not to get too sucked in emotionally about it. As the game went on, it became apparent that maybe this would be a reality and when the final whistle went off, it was a really good feeling for us,’’ Ferentz said.
“Just happy for our players, everybody involved, the staff. To have an opportunity to play in the championship game is always special and we certainly took the hard road to get there.’’