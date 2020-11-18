10@10: Hawks hope to reverse losing trend against Penn State

“When I was on the sideline, I was trying to act like I was out there, so then when (Campbell) came off the field, I could give him what I saw and then he would do the same for me,’’ Benson said. “It helps each of us out so we can play faster. It’s another set of eyes that knows exactly what we need to do.’’

3. Kicker Keith Duncan will taking the field at Beaver Stadium on Saturday looking to stop a streak.

The Iowa senior has missed his last two field goal attempts after connecting on his first four tries of the season.

“After going 4-for-4, the last two games have been a little disappointing,’’ Duncan said. “I’m a golf guy though and the other day I watched Tiger Woods take a 10 on a par-3 he had probably played hundreds of times, probably used the same clubs on hundreds of times, but he followed that by going 5-under the rest of his round.’’

Duncan sees an opportunity to learn from that.

“It comes down to how you respond, how you carry yourself,’’ he said.

4. Penn State coach James Franklin said whatever transpires Saturday, the Nittany Lions will have to earn it against the Iowa defense.