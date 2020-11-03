10@10: Hawks look for a winning formula on the practice field

Looking at a landscape where five of the league’s first 13 games have been decided by four points or less, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said the close games are simply the nature of the beast in the Big Ten.

“When you look in the rearview mirror of the season, you hope these type of one-point wins end up being reasons why you end up having a special year,’’ Fitzgerald said following his team’s 21-20 win at Iowa on Saturday. “I’ve been doing this long enough, these are the games you gotta win if you wanna have a special season.’’

2. Tuesday is typically a heavy work day for Iowa on the practice field.

That isn’t the case today. The NCAA mandated that all student-athletes be given election day off this year, meaning the Hawkeyes’ practice schedule for the week has been adjusted.

Iowa has rescheduled its usual Tuesday player availability with the media for Wednesday this week, although coach Kirk Ferentz will hold his weekly news conference as scheduled this afternoon.

Ferentz said the change in routine will be a bit unusual for the Hawkeyes, who will face a similar scenario for different reasons in two of the next three weeks with games at Minnesota on Nov. 13 and at home against Nebraska on Nov. 27 scheduled for Fridays.