10@10: Hawks look for a winning formula on the practice field

An election-day change in routine, depth chart differences and the thin line between winning and losing are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Two weeks into the season, the slimmest of margins has made a difference for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes’ two losses by a combined total of five points have left Iowa this week working to dig its way out of an 0-2 start to the season.
“We’re just not quite there yet,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “That’s been really evident the last two weeks. We just need to get over that hump, just like teams need to learn how to win, and we’re probably in that situation, too.’’
Ferentz said growth that will facilitate that begins on the practice field.
“You just have to push forward to get the job done,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a week-to-week thing and there’s no way to predict what is going to happen next week based on this week. We need to focus on us, our performance and our preparation and see if we can’t do a better job the next time we get an opportunity to play.’’
Looking at a landscape where five of the league’s first 13 games have been decided by four points or less, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said the close games are simply the nature of the beast in the Big Ten.
“When you look in the rearview mirror of the season, you hope these type of one-point wins end up being reasons why you end up having a special year,’’ Fitzgerald said following his team’s 21-20 win at Iowa on Saturday. “I’ve been doing this long enough, these are the games you gotta win if you wanna have a special season.’’
2. Tuesday is typically a heavy work day for Iowa on the practice field.
That isn’t the case today. The NCAA mandated that all student-athletes be given election day off this year, meaning the Hawkeyes’ practice schedule for the week has been adjusted.
Iowa has rescheduled its usual Tuesday player availability with the media for Wednesday this week, although coach Kirk Ferentz will hold his weekly news conference as scheduled this afternoon.
Ferentz said the change in routine will be a bit unusual for the Hawkeyes, who will face a similar scenario for different reasons in two of the next three weeks with games at Minnesota on Nov. 13 and at home against Nebraska on Nov. 27 scheduled for Fridays.
“We have an unusual week, a disrupted wee, coming up,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s the first time for us, as every team faces, but it will pose some unique challenges and we’re going to have to be sure we handle that well because we certainly have a lot of improvement to make.’’
3. There are only a handful of depth chart changes for Iowa this week as the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Michigan State, two result of the suspension of Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is listed as Smith-Marsette’s replacement at wide receiver, positioned to make his ninth career start, while Charlie Jones is listed as the Hawkeyes’ kick returner this week. Jones, a transfer from Buffalo, has not returned a kick for Iowa but has averaged 9.0 yards on five punt returns through Iowa’s first two games.
The only other changes on the depth chart reflect Seth Benson’s return at middle linebacker. He is listed to make his second start there with Nick Niemann returning to weakside linebacker.
Kaevon Merriweather is listed as the probable starter this week at strong safety, a role he filled last week against Northwestern with Dane Belton opening at the cash position.
4. Michigan State enjoyed a 27-24 win over instate rival Michigan last weekend.
The victory was the Spartans’ ninth in the last 13 years over the Wolverines, but if history is worth anything don’t expect much of Michigan hangover from Michigan State in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Iowa.
Michigan State has gone 10-2 over the past dozen years in the next game it has played following its match-up with the Wolverines. The lone losses came in 2014 with a loss to Ohio State that followed a win over Michigan and in 2016 when a loss to the Wolverines was followed by a loss to Illinois.
5. Iowa recovered a pair of fumbles in its loss to Northwestern on Saturday.
What made the recoveries by Terry Roberts and Zach VanValkenburg notable is that it ended a string of five wins in a row for the Hawkeyes in games when Iowa recovered a pair of fumbles.
Before Saturday, the last time the Hawkeyes lost when recovering two fumbles in a game was in a 13-7 loss to Nebraska in 2012.
6. Future Iowa wide receivers enjoyed productive nights in postseason play last weekend.
Keagan Johnson of Bellevue West in the Nebraska prep playoffs and Brody Brecht and Arland Bruce for Ankeny in the Iowa playoffs all put up big numbers in winning efforts, among the highlights of the week for players verbally committed to sign with the Hawkeye program.
Johnson caught 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-13 win for Bellevue West over Lincoln Southeast, Brecht recorded four catches for 86 yards and Bruce carried the ball 17 times for 147 yards and caught two passes for 61 yards while scoring a pair of touchdowns for Ankeny in its 37-16 win over Cedar Falls.
In addition, Cooper DeJean continues to put up video game numbers for OABCIC as it progresses through the Iowa playoffs. In a 41-14 win over Western Christian of Hull, he completed 25-of-43 passes for 314 yards and one touchdown and rushed 17 times for 131 yards and two scores.
Elsewhere, quarterback Joe Labas completed 18-of-31 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown and rushed for two scores for Brecksville-Broadview Heights in a 38-28 Ohio postseason loss to Avon.
In Iowa, Max Llewellyn has seven tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack and Jaden Harrell finished with 2.5 tackles for Urbandale in a 41-0 playoff loss to West Des Moines Valley and Bettendorf’s Griffin Liddle finished with one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 10-6 loss to Pleasant Valley.
7. The wind at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday left Pat Fitzgerald with a choice at halftime.
Iowa had the ball coming out of the break and Northwestern was trailing 20-14. Fitzgerald eventually opted to take the wind as his team’s back in the fourth quarter.
“We went back and forth on it, and eventually made the decision to have the wind in the fourth. I think it may have slowed us down a bit in the third quarter, but the guys dealt with it well,’’ Fitzgerald said. “They made me look good.’’
8. For his work against Iowa, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph shared Big Ten freshman of the week honors announced Monday with a Michigan State wide receiver the Hawkeyes will face this week, Ricky White.
Joseph was recognized for recording the first two interceptions of his career and recording four tackles in the Wildcats’ 21-20 win at Iowa, while White set a school freshman record with 196 receiving yards in the Spartans’ 27-24 victory at Michigan.
White caught eight passes against the Wolverines, including a 30-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
The Big Ten split its offensive player of the week recognition as well with Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland and Justin Fields of Ohio State sharing the honor.
Tagovailoa became just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to top 350 passing yards, throw three touchdown passes and rush for two scores in game with a 26-of-35 passing effort for 394 yards and 59 rushing yards in the Terrapins’ 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota.
Fields threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns while completed 28-of-34 passes in the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State. He completed his first seven passes in the game, giving him 16 consecutive completions over two games to tie a school record set by J.T. Barrett in 2016.
Ohio State’s Tommy Togiai was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after recording a career-high three sacks and a career-best seven tackles in the Buckeyes’ win at Penn State.
The Big Ten special teams player of the week is Charles Campbell of Indiana, who hit a career-best three field goals in the Hoosiers’ win at Rutgers. Campbell connected from 28, 31 and 42 yards.
9. Former Hawkeye Desmond King has a new NFL home.
The Tennessee Titans acquired the defensive back from the Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft.
A fifth-round selection in the 2017 draft, King earned all-Pro honors in 2018 as a cornerback and punt returner. He has recorded 24 tackles and one sack so far this season.
With Tennessee, he will be reunited with former Hawkeye Amani Hooker and stepping into a secondary that has been dealing with multiple injuries. King and Hooker were teammates at Iowa in 2016.
A small fracture was discovered in Kittle’s foot during a Monday exam, a day after initial X-rays did not locate a fracture. The injury is expected to sideline Kittle for up to eight weeks. If that is the case, he will likely miss the remainder of the season.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle has caught 37 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns this season.
