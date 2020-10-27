10@10: Hawks will keep rotating 3 running backs

A running back rotation, a familiar new quarterback for Northwestern and a handful of depth chart changes are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa continues to list three running backs on its depth chart this week for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, a rotation that will likely continue as long as the three produce.
“Ivory (Kelly-Martin) didn’t play quite as much but all those guys, Tyler (Goodson) is a good football player and I thought Mekhi (Sargent) was playing great, quite frankly, in his quiet way,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“He was being really productive, running strong, running tough. It’s a shame (he fumbled in the fourth quarter) because he does a good job with that. He’s not a sloppy player by any stretch.’’
Ferentz said coaches have been impressed with the growth of a fourth back, Shadrick Byrd, who saw playing time on special teams Saturday.
2. Northwestern is breaking in a new starting quarterback this season, but he is no stranger to Iowa.
Peyton Ramsey started for Indiana against the Hawkeyes in a 2018 game at Bloomington, completing 31-of-42 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown in the Hoosiers’ 42-16 loss to Iowa in a game best remembered for tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant combining for 209 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.
Ramsey was picked off twice by the Iowa defense in that game with Jake Gervase and Geno Stone each intercepting passes.
Now a graduate transfer at Indiana, Ramsey completed 23-of-30 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 47 yards in the Wildcats’ season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland on Saturday night.
Ramsey connected with seven different receivers in becoming the first Northwestern quarterback to throw for at least 200 yards in his program debut since Dan Persa topped that level against Vanderbilt in 2010.
3. Iowa’s loss at Purdue was the first in a season opener for Iowa since Northern Illinois won at Kinnick Stadium 30-27 to spoil the Hawkeyes’ opener in 2013.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said while Iowa has gone through a lot to get to the starting line of the 2020 season, lessons learned in the past will now guide his team from week to week.
“We’ve have disappointment early in the season or first game. What really counts is what we do moving forward,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys on our football team, they’ve worked hard. I think they’ve shown a lot of character. There is a lot to be encouraged by as a coach.’’
4. Iowa’s depth chart for the Northwestern game includes a few changes in back-up roles and reflects the starting lineup the Hawkeyes used at Purdue.
Jack Heflin at defensive tackle, Nick Niemann at middle linebacker and Jestin Jacobs at weakside linebacker all started against the Boilermakers and are all listed at the top of the chart this week at those spots as Austin Schulte and Jack Campbell continues deal with injury and illness, respectively.
On the offensive line, Coy Cronk is now listed as the starting right tackle, with Mark Kallenberger listed as the back-up to Kyler Schott at right guard and Nick DeJong debuting as the back-up to Cronk at right tackle.
On the defensive front, Joe Evans is now the back-up at left end, Noah Shannon is listed as Daviyon Nixon’s back-up at left tackle, Dalles Jacobus is the back-up at right tackle and John Waggoner is listed as the second-team right end.
In the secondary, Kaevon Merriweather is listed as the back-up at strong safety this week with Quinn Schulte making his debut on the depth chart as the second-team free safety.
5. Two true freshmen saw playing time for Iowa in Saturday’s season opener at Purdue.
Tory Taylor is the Hawkeyes’ starting punter and averaged 44.2 yards on six punts in the game.
The other first-year player to see action was defensive back Reggie Bracy.
6. Purdue’s David Bell shared Big Ten offensive player of the week recognition for his effort against Iowa.
The Boilermakers receiver caught 13 passes for 121 yards and all three of Purdue’s touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining.
Bell shared the honor with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who completed 20-of-21 passes in the Badgers’ win over Illinois on Friday. Mertz, who was also named the Big Ten freshman of the week, tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the game.
Safety Jamar Johnson of Indiana and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi of Rutgers shared Big Ten defensive player of the week honors.
Johnson had a career-high 10 tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble in the Hoosiers’ overtime win over Penn State and Fatukasi forced one fumble and recovered a pair in addition to having 10 tackles for the Scarlet Knights in their win at Michigan State.
Northwestern’s Charlie Kuhbander was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week. The senior kicker hit three field goals, including a pair from 43 years, in the Wildcats’ season-opening win over Maryland.
7. The starting time for Iowa’s Nov. 7 home game against Michigan State has been determined.
The Big Ten announced Monday that the Hawkeyes will host the Spartans at 11 a.m. that day at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.
8. A pair of future Hawkeyes enjoyed big nights throwing the football last weekend at the prep level.
Quarterback Joe Labas completed 16-of-18 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns for Brecksville-Broadview Heights in a 55-30 win over Barberton in Ohio action.
Cooper DeJean, recruited by Iowa as a defensive back, completed 12-of-16 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for a 20-yard score and reached the end zone on a 62-yard punt return to lead OABCIG to a 49-7 win over East Sac County in Iowa postseason play.
Elsewhere, Arland Bruce had four catches for 85 yards and Brody Brecht finished with one 12-yard reception for Ankeny in a 70-0 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Both scored touchdowns in the Hawks’ 4A playoff win.
On defense, Jaden Harrell had 5.5 tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in Urbandale’s 50-7 win over Marshalltown and Bettendorf tackle Griffin Liddle and West Branch end Jeff Bowie each finished with 3.5 tackles in playoff games. Liddle helped the Bulldogs blank Muscatine 28-0 while Bowie’s Bears lost their second-round game to Mediapolis.
9. Two Hawkeyes sophomores, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Tyler Goodson, set career highs in the passing game during Iowa’s game last weekend at Purdue.
LaPorta recorded a career-high 71 receiving yards on his five catches, while Goodson tied his career best with five receptions. Goodson also recorded a 40-yard catch that was the longest of his career.
On the flip side, free safety Jack Koerner tied a career high with 13 tackles, cornerback Riley Moss matched his career best with seven tackles, tackle Daviyon Nixon tied a career high with seven stops, Barrington Wade had a career high with five tackles and cornerback Julius Brents equaled his career best with four stops.
10. Former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson has caught a touchdown pass in three straight games for Detroit.
That ties for the longest streak of games with a scoring reception for a Lions’ tight end in team history
