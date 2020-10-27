10@10: Hawks will keep rotating 3 running backs

Peyton Ramsey started for Indiana against the Hawkeyes in a 2018 game at Bloomington, completing 31-of-42 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown in the Hoosiers’ 42-16 loss to Iowa in a game best remembered for tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant combining for 209 receiving yards and three touchdown catches.

Ramsey was picked off twice by the Iowa defense in that game with Jake Gervase and Geno Stone each intercepting passes.

Now a graduate transfer at Indiana, Ramsey completed 23-of-30 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 47 yards in the Wildcats’ season-opening 43-3 rout of Maryland on Saturday night.

Ramsey connected with seven different receivers in becoming the first Northwestern quarterback to throw for at least 200 yards in his program debut since Dan Persa topped that level against Vanderbilt in 2010.

3. Iowa’s loss at Purdue was the first in a season opener for Iowa since Northern Illinois won at Kinnick Stadium 30-27 to spoil the Hawkeyes’ opener in 2013.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said while Iowa has gone through a lot to get to the starting line of the 2020 season, lessons learned in the past will now guide his team from week to week.