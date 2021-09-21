10@10: Heathy Hawkeyes prepare for Colorado State

5. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ 20-play, 95-yard scoring drive in Saturday’s win over Kent State should help Iowa’s offensive players understand what they are capable of doing.

“It’s illustrative of what it takes to be a good offense,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s just concentrating play after play, not worrying about trying to make the big play. I think sometimes I get the feeling standing there that we’re trying to force things a little bit too much sometimes. You want a player to try to do his best, but just let things play out.’’

6. Heading into Saturday’s game at Iowa, Colorado State kicker Cayden Camper was named Monday as one of three Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week.

The honor recognizes the top work of kickers in college football each week. Camper hit five field goals in the Rams’ 22-6 road win over Toledo last weekend.

Camper, a junior from Pueblo, Colo., had missed his last three field goal attempts coming into the game before connecting from 47, 42, 31, 29 and 23 yards and hitting his only PAT try in the win.

7. Center Tyler Linderbaum believes a lot of long-term good can come from Iowa’s long scoring drives against Kent State.