10 @ 10: Illini have plenty of motivation to beat Hawks

2. Ihmir Smith-Marsette said the jet sweep remains a part of the Iowa offense, but suggests that defenses are on the lookout for the play he ran for big gains late last season in wins over Nebraska and USC.

“It’s an emphasis when (defenses) see our receivers come in motion,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It’s harder, but it’s definitely not been taken away. Other guys have gotten that play and made tremendous amounts of yards with it. It’s working.’’

3. Illinois coach Lovie Smith said his team won’t have look too hard to find motivation heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa.

“They beat us here 63-0 a couple of years ago and none of our guys have beaten either of our next two opponents, so they have good reasons to be ready,’’ Smith said, referencing the game against the Hawkeyes and Illinois’ game on Dec. 12 at Northwestern.

4. After dealing with more than his share of injuries a year ago, Iowa offensive guard Cole Banwart simply appreciates any chance to take the field this season.

“I don’t take it for granted,’’ Banwart said. “I try to play my best football each day I am able to stay on the field. I’m just trying to help the team the best I can.’’