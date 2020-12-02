10 @ 10: Illini have plenty of motivation to beat Hawks

One-handed catches, jet sweeps, Illini motivation and neighborly Jack Heflin are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. at hawkmania.com and qctimes.com, your home for all things Hawkeye.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Shaun Beyer has watched the tape several times and he admits the one-handed catch he made during the first half of Iowa’s win over Nebraska last week was a pretty impressive play.
“You never plan making a one-handed catch. It’s just something that happens,’’ the senior tight end said. “The idea is to catch the ball with two hands, though. That’s the preference. That’s what I working to do, put two hands around it.’’
Currently leading the team with an average of 13.4 yards per reception, Beyer has caught nine balls for 121 yards as Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois.
Beyer said he has seen growth in his game this season, a byproduct of experience and the time he spent as an understudy to George Kittle, Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson in past seasons.
“I came here to play at a high level and this year, it has been a blast,’’ Beyer said. “I’m just looking to continue down the path I’m on.’’
2. Ihmir Smith-Marsette said the jet sweep remains a part of the Iowa offense, but suggests that defenses are on the lookout for the play he ran for big gains late last season in wins over Nebraska and USC.
“It’s an emphasis when (defenses) see our receivers come in motion,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It’s harder, but it’s definitely not been taken away. Other guys have gotten that play and made tremendous amounts of yards with it. It’s working.’’
3. Illinois coach Lovie Smith said his team won’t have look too hard to find motivation heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Iowa.
“They beat us here 63-0 a couple of years ago and none of our guys have beaten either of our next two opponents, so they have good reasons to be ready,’’ Smith said, referencing the game against the Hawkeyes and Illinois’ game on Dec. 12 at Northwestern.
4. After dealing with more than his share of injuries a year ago, Iowa offensive guard Cole Banwart simply appreciates any chance to take the field this season.
“I don’t take it for granted,’’ Banwart said. “I try to play my best football each day I am able to stay on the field. I’m just trying to help the team the best I can.’’
Given the number of games that have been canceled around the country and the Big Ten this season because of COVID-19 issues, Banwart feels fortunate that Iowa has been able to play its first six games as scheduled.
“I think some of that is a testament to the character of the guys we have, just being smart away from the (football) building,’’ Banwart said. “It’s hand washing, social distancing, using hand sanitizer, all those things, just doing everything we can so we don’t get sick.’’
5. When Kirk Ferentz mentioned at a news conference a couple of weeks ago that Jack Heflin was a little bit like a 45-year-old next door neighbor, the Iowa defensive tackle taken a bit by surprise.
“When I saw that, I was like ‘I don’t know where he’s coming from with all that,’” Heflin said. “I guess I’m just the guy who always comes and just asks people how they’re doing. I just talk to people and ask how their family is doing, stuff like that.’’
The Northern Illinois graduate transfer from Prophetstown said is mother even questioned him about the comment.
“I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t know’ but I’ll take a compliment any way I can get it, I guess,’’ Heflin said.
6. The Big Ten’s first-ever champions week is two weeks away, but coach Kirk Ferentz said he hasn’t heard a thing about the cross-division finales that are planned to involve all 14 conference teams.
“Probably the last time I’ve heard anything about that would have been August, September,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said that is simply part of the uniqueness of the current season.
“There’s so many moving parts out there, a lot I’m not aware of, but we’ll just take it a day at a time and selfishly, we just want to make it to Saturday and play Saturday when both teams are healthy,’’ Ferentz said. “Then, we’ll take next week as it comes.’’
Ferentz said he would continue to welcome the chance to play a ninth game.
“Just the fact that we’re playing now, so appreciative of that and if we can get to the end of the regular season and have a chance to play one more, we’ll play anywhere. It doesn’t matter to me. Just a chance to play would be great,’’ Ferentz said.
7. Iowa and Illinois each have one of the 42 college football players who are under consideration for the Mayo Clinich Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Three players who have overcome injury or illness to return to action will be selected as recipients of the honor to be presented at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2.
Hawkeye offensive tackle Coy Cronk, who suffered a broken foot a year ago while playing for Indiana, and Fighting Illini running back Mike Epstein are among players under consideration for the award.
8. Iowa moved up five spots in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.
The Hawkeyes moved from 24th to 19th in the poll released Tuesday evening, one of five Big Ten teams to be ranked this week.
Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State top the poll. Iowa State sits in ninth with Indiana at 12, Northwestern at 14, Wisconsin at 16 joining the Hawkeyes in the top 20.
9. Coy Cronk is moving closer to a return to action.
The offensive tackle who has missed Iowa’s last four games did warm up last week, but did not see playing time.
“It was probably better for him to not have to play,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Hopefully, he’s moving forward here. We’ll just kind of see where all that goes.’’
10. It won’t look like any other Senior Day, but Illinois will recognize 33 fourth-year players prior to Saturday’s game.
With the NCAA offering players an additional year of eligibility, seniors will have a decision to make once the season ends about whether they want to return or not.
Even with that, Senior Day activities will be different.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten has decided that parents will not be allowed to join their sons on the field as they traditionally do this year. The players will still be recognized but family members who are at the game will have to support their sons from the stands.
• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline
4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.
Alternate routes:
Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!