10 @ 10: Iowa hopes to retain Heartland Trophy against improving Wisconsin

“I remember watching him play (for Solon) when we were recruiting him in a game against Iowa City Regina and he was just getting after it on the offensive line with a defensive mentality. I still see it now. He’s not just snapping the ball. He’s trying to punish the guy across from him. That’s his mindset and why he is as good as he is.’’

3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is looking for consistency in the Iowa rushing attack.

Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes have made progress in developing the cohesion it takes to effectively move the ball on the ground, but said Iowa hasn’t shown in a game yet what it is capable of doing.

“We’re doing some good things, had some clean runs the last couple of weeks that were very well executed,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve had some really positive gains, but we’ve had too many inconsistencies. That’s always a challenge offensively because it does take all 11 to have good execution.’’

4. Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen expects Iowa to be Iowa when it takes the field at Camp Randall Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game.

The senior said he expects the Hawkeyes to try to prove they are most physical team on the field.