10 @ 10: Iowa hopes to retain Heartland Trophy against improving Wisconsin

The battle for the bull – the Heartland Trophy – is front and center in today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 serves a daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Preparing for Iowa isn’t any different for Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst than it is preparing for any other opponent.
“It’s all a body of work that you are preparing for. Each game, you see how this game played out,’’ Chryst said. “As you prepare for a team you take a look at who they are and what are they doing, what they are capable of and what they are doing.’’
He said Iowa looks like the Iowa teams Wisconsin has faced in recent seasons.
“It’s a really well-coached football team. They’ve got very good players and they understand who they are they understand what they are asked to do,’’ Chryst said.
2. When Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell watches Tyler Linderbaum work, he sees more than just one of the premier centers in college football.
“I see a guy with a tough defensive mentality,’’ Bell said, referencing Linderbaum’s initial role on the defensive front.
“I remember watching him play (for Solon) when we were recruiting him in a game against Iowa City Regina and he was just getting after it on the offensive line with a defensive mentality. I still see it now. He’s not just snapping the ball. He’s trying to punish the guy across from him. That’s his mindset and why he is as good as he is.’’
3. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is looking for consistency in the Iowa rushing attack.
Ferentz believes the Hawkeyes have made progress in developing the cohesion it takes to effectively move the ball on the ground, but said Iowa hasn’t shown in a game yet what it is capable of doing.
“We’re doing some good things, had some clean runs the last couple of weeks that were very well executed,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ve had some really positive gains, but we’ve had too many inconsistencies. That’s always a challenge offensively because it does take all 11 to have good execution.’’
4. Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen expects Iowa to be Iowa when it takes the field at Camp Randall Stadium for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game.
The senior said he expects the Hawkeyes to try to prove they are most physical team on the field.
“That is their brand of football. They’re going to try to run the ball. That is what they do every week,’’ he said. “It’s on us to stop it. They have some big guys up front, good players.’’
5. Wisconsin’s recent success – wins in its last three games – has been a byproduct in part of improved consistency from its front five on offense.
Coach Paul Chryst sees that as simply a byproduct of hard work.
“They just rolled up their sleeves and they know they’re in this together,’’ he said.
6. Iowa continues to lead the country with 16 interceptions, seven shy of the school record for picks in a season established in 1986 and matched in 1987 and 2008.
The Hawkeyes have collected 80 interceptions since 2017, more than any other Football Bowl Subdivision program.
The picks are among 21 takeaways the Iowa defense has recorded this season, turnovers that have led to 78 points.
7. The play of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has the attention of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
“He is getting a lot of hype and it is much deserved,’’ Leonhard said. “He is as good a there is in the country playing offensive line.’’
8. Wisconsin enters Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Iowa with wins in its last three games following a 1-3 start.
Coach Paul Chryst isn’t buying the notion that his team is just now finding its groove.
“I think we have it going into this year,’’ Chryst said. “I like this team, and one of the reasons I say that is because I think they truly care about each other. They know if someone is all in and putting it all out there.’’
9. Saturday’s game is a trophy game, with the Heartland Trophy on the line.
Iowa won the bronze bull a year ago with its 28-7 win over the Badgers at Kinnick Stadium, the Hawkeyes’ first win in the series since a 10-6 victory at Camp Randall in the 2015 Big Ten opener.
Iowa is 20-4 in its last 24 rivalry trophy games, retaining possession of the Cy-Hawk Trophy earlier this season and holding onto Floyd of Rosedale and the Heroes Trophy with wins over Minnesota and Nebraska a year ago.
10. Iowa and Wisconsin are battling off the field this week as well.
The inaugural Battle for the Bull Giving Challenge is taking place, a fundraising challenge between Iowa’s I-Club and Wisconsin Athletics’ Annual Fund.
In an attempt to determine which school has the most philanthropic fans, the schools are challenging fans to donate at least $25 to their favorite school during a weeklong competition that runs through Saturday.
Totals are being tallied in the friendly competition.