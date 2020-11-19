10@10: Iowa kicker honored by portrait inside football complex

7. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz believes an effective rotation at middle linebacker can help the Hawkeyes as they work through the second half of their Big Ten schedule.

He said the return of Jack Campbell after missing three games after being diagnosed with mononucleosis has given Iowa a chance to use both Campbell and Seth Benson, something that will likely continue Saturday at Penn State.

“Jack’s only a week-plus into it now, so it’s not like his conditioning base is all that good yet,’’ Ferentz said. “We would like to have him for the rest of the season, so we are going to be try to be careful there. Plus, he and Seth are playing really well.’’

8. Hawkeye defensive back Kaevon Merriweather believes Iowa’s string of 11 consecutive games with an interception is in part a byproduct of time spent in film study.

“We’re in the film room pretty much all the time,’’ Merriweather said. “Coach (Phil) Parker does a great job breaking down the opposing team, knowing what could potentially hurt us going into the game. Whatever we think could hurt us, we’re prepared for and when we see something, we instinctively react to it.’’