10@10: Iowa kicker honored by portrait inside football complex

Deep thoughts from Spencer Petras, Keith Duncan reviewing artwork and continued health questions on the Iowa offensive line are are all part of today's Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Tyler Goodson has topped 100 yards in each of his last two games for Iowa.
Following up a 113-yard effort against Michigan State with a career-high 142 yards at Minnesota on Friday, Goodson became the first Hawkeye back to have consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Mekhi Sargent ran for 121 yards against Illinois and 173 yards against Nebraska during the final two games of the regular season in 2018.
Goodson currently ranks third in the Big Ten with a rushing average of 93.8 yards per game. Only Mohamed Ibrahim of Minnesota at 178.8 and Jake Funk of Maryland at 112 yards per game average more than the Hawkeye sophomore.
For the season, Goodson’s 375 yards have been topped only by the 715 Ibrahim has gained for the Golden Gophers.
2. Despite its 0-4 record, Penn State’s offense has been productive.
The Nittany Lions are third in the Big Ten in yards per game, 437, and rank third in the conference with a passing average of 278.8 yards, but nine turnovers through four games has impacted the bottom line.
Penn State sits near the bottom of the Big Ten with an average of 25 points per game.
The Nittany Lions do have a new offensive coordinator this season. Kirk Ciarrocca previously filled the same role at Minnesota before joining James Franklin’s staff this season.
3. Quarterback Spencer Petras said he is more than willing to take a few more shots downfield, but only when it is prudent to do so.
“The biggest thing is making sure it is there,’’ Iowa’s sophomore quarterback said. “A lot of the teams we’ve played have been emphasizing that part of the game. They know the kind of talent we have outside so those opportunities haven’t always been there. When they are, we’ll go for it.’’
Iowa’s longest pass play of the season has been a 40-yard completion to Tyler Goodson in the Hawkeyes’ season-opening game at Purdue.
That is the only pass play that has gone for more than 28 yards.
4. Iowa offensive lineman Kyler Schott will miss his third consecutive game this week.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said on his weekly Learfield Sports radio show on Wednesday night that Schott will not travel with the Hawkeyes to Penn State.
Ferentz also indicated that offensive tackle Coy Cronk remains “doubtful’’ for the 2:30 p.m. game at Beaver Stadium.
5. One of the honors that accompanies being a consensus all-American for Iowa is having a portrait made that hangs on a wall inside the Hawkeye football complex.
Senior kicker Keith Duncan’s image was added to that wall earlier this fall and he likes the results.
“The portrait looks great,’’ Duncan said. “They did a great job on it. It’s fun to see me next to Josey (Jewell) because I think I’m flexing my neck a little bit. I look a little bit bigger than him.’’
6. Iowa punter Tory Taylor has been added to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football.
The Hawkeye freshman currently ranks second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally, averaging 45.8 yards per punt. A total of 13 of his 20 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line, six inside the 10 and three inside the five.
Taylor has recorded eight punts of at least 50 yards with a career-long of 61 yards in Iowa’s Nov. 7 win over Michigan State.
7. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz believes an effective rotation at middle linebacker can help the Hawkeyes as they work through the second half of their Big Ten schedule.
He said the return of Jack Campbell after missing three games after being diagnosed with mononucleosis has given Iowa a chance to use both Campbell and Seth Benson, something that will likely continue Saturday at Penn State.
“Jack’s only a week-plus into it now, so it’s not like his conditioning base is all that good yet,’’ Ferentz said. “We would like to have him for the rest of the season, so we are going to be try to be careful there. Plus, he and Seth are playing really well.’’
8. Hawkeye defensive back Kaevon Merriweather believes Iowa’s string of 11 consecutive games with an interception is in part a byproduct of time spent in film study.
“We’re in the film room pretty much all the time,’’ Merriweather said. “Coach (Phil) Parker does a great job breaking down the opposing team, knowing what could potentially hurt us going into the game. Whatever we think could hurt us, we’re prepared for and when we see something, we instinctively react to it.’’
9. Former Hawkeye Geno Stone has been moved by the Baltimore Ravens from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
The rookie safety was first called up by Baltimore on Sunday for its game against New England and Stone took the field for a pair of snaps.
He was called up again Wednesday as the Ravens prepare for a weekend game against Tennessee.
10. The on-field ceremony has been canceled because of crowd limitations at the Iowa state high school football championships, but a pair of former Hawkeyes have been selected for induction into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame.
Mike Klinkenborg of Central Lyon, a two-year starter at middle linebacker for the Hawkeyes who earned all-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2007, and Jeff Koeppel of Urbandale, a two-year captain who earned all-Big Ten honors as a defensive lineman as a senior in 1989, were among five former Iowa high school players named to this year’s hall of fame class.
The group was scheduled to be recognized at halftime of the Iowa Class 4A state championship game between Ankeny and Southeast Polk on Friday night
