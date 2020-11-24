10 @10: Iowa quarterback is a sneaky one

The only other change on the depth chart this week comes on the right side of the defensive front where true freshman Yahya Black is listed as the back-up to Zach VanValkenburg.

He replaces John Waggoner, who has not played in Iowa’s last two games because of injury.

3. Nebraska receiver Kade Warner, the son of Super Bowl MVP and Iowa native Kurt Warner, said his father has offered some solid advice as the Cornhuskers attempt to dig their way out of a 1-3 hole.

“Just keep your head up and keep working,’’ the Nebraska junior said. “Just keep working because that’s all I know how to do. So, bad things happen and I don’t play as well as I want to, which I haven’t, but when things don’t go your way you just have to keep working because that is all you can do.’’

4. When Sean Clifford came in threw two quick touchdown passes to pull Penn State within 31-21 in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Iowa defenders didn’t panic.

That, from the perspective of Daviyon Nixon, proved to be an important part of thrwarting the Nittany Lions’ rally hopes.