10 @10: Iowa quarterback is a sneaky one

Quarterback sneaks, quarterback carries and the return of an offensive lineman are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Nate Stanley isn’t the only Iowa quarterback who has been proficient at successfully executing quarterback sneaks.
Spencer Petras is making that work as well.
He scored on a two-yard sneak to finish off a run of 28 unanswered points by Iowa in Saturday’s 41-21 victory at Penn State but Petras knows who to credit for making it all work.
“It’s the guys up front,’’ Petras said. “It’s not me. I’ll tell you that much. I’m not the strongest of the litter. It’s just a great job up front getting a push. I’ll take those guys against anyone.’’
2. The Hawkeyes’ depth chart for Friday’s noon game against Nebraska includes the return of Kyler Schott.
The offensive guard who has missed Iowa’s last three games is listed as the back-up to Cody Ince at left guard, replacing true freshman Mason Richman.
The only other change on the depth chart this week comes on the right side of the defensive front where true freshman Yahya Black is listed as the back-up to Zach VanValkenburg.
He replaces John Waggoner, who has not played in Iowa’s last two games because of injury.
3. Nebraska receiver Kade Warner, the son of Super Bowl MVP and Iowa native Kurt Warner, said his father has offered some solid advice as the Cornhuskers attempt to dig their way out of a 1-3 hole.
“Just keep your head up and keep working,’’ the Nebraska junior said. “Just keep working because that’s all I know how to do. So, bad things happen and I don’t play as well as I want to, which I haven’t, but when things don’t go your way you just have to keep working because that is all you can do.’’
4. When Sean Clifford came in threw two quick touchdown passes to pull Penn State within 31-21 in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Iowa defenders didn’t panic.
That, from the perspective of Daviyon Nixon, proved to be an important part of thrwarting the Nittany Lions’ rally hopes.
“It took us a second to step back and calm down as a defense and get back to playing Iowa football,’’ Nixon said. “We were up at the end of the first half and we felt we get too relaxed with those touchdowns. We had to go out there and finish.’’
5. The work of Iowa’s offensive line isn’t going unnoticed.
The Hawkeyes were named Monday to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the top offensive line in college football.
Iowa is one of the three Big Ten lines honored, joining Ohio State and Wisconsin. Iowa State is also among teams on the honor roll and is the only Big 12 program to make the list.
The Hawkeyes rank second in the Big Ten with 15 rushing touchdowns this season and Iowa’s scoring average of 33 points per game is the program’s best since 2002.
In assessing Iowa, the committee offered, “One of the subjective metrics used to evaluate O-line play is ‘does it look familiar?’ and this unit looks familiar and has gotten better each week. First steps are synched in the zone run schemes. Good anchors and usage of hands in pass sets. Finish when they can. Iowa always performs well regardless of talent level, but this year they have above average talent with above average technique.’’
The Joe Moore Award committee will select a group of semifinalists on Dec. 7.
6. Scott Frost isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback for Friday’s game against Iowa, but whoever is under center for Nebraska will have the ability to run the football.
Excluding sacks, quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey have combined for 537 rushing yards on 76 carries during the Cornhuskers’ 1-3 start. That’s an average of 7.1 yards per carry.
Nebraska currently ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 198.8 yards per game. McCaffrey, with 318 yards, and Martinez, with 195 yards, are the team’s top two rushers.
7. Iowa has had a recent run of success in its trophy games.
The Hawkeyes are 17-4 in their last 21 games when they have faced a rival with a trophy on the line.
Iowa has won its last five games against Nebraska and has outscored the Cornhuskers 154-76 in the last four games the teams have played.
8. Friday’s game marks the 31st consecutive year Nebraska has played on the day after Thanksgiving and the 10th straight game the Cornhuskers have faced Iowa on Black Friday.
This year’s game actually wasn’t supposed to happen.
On the original Big Ten schedule for 2020, Nebraska was scheduled to host Minnesota in what would have been the final game of the regular season and Iowa would close with Wisconsin.
While the Golden Gophers had agreed to play in Lincoln on Black Friday, the Badgers and Hawkeyes were initially scheduled to meet on Saturday.
The remade Big Ten schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic preserved the Black Friday tradition for both schools.
9. Three future Hawkeyes contributed to their teams winning Iowa state high school championships last weekend.
Arland Bruce rushed 14 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and recorded a touchdown catch among seven catches for 58 yards in Ankeny’s 42-14 win over Southeast Polk in the Iowa Class 4A state title game.
Brody Brecht had one catch for three yards and intercepted a pass in the Ankeny victory.
In Class 1A, Cooper DeJean of OABCIG scored two late touchdowns to help his team rally past Van Meter 33-26. DeJean completed 14-of-27 passes for 318 yards and three scores and rushed 15 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
10. An Indiana receiver and a Northwestern linebacker were named Monday as the Big Ten players of the week.
The Hoosiers’ Ty Fryfogle was named the offensive player of the week after catching seven passes for 218 yards in the Hoosiers’ loss to Ohio State, a game which saw the senior become the first receiver in Big Ten history record back-to-back 200-yard games.
Fryfogle scored three touchdowns in the game and has recorded 25 receptions for 560 yards in Indiana’s last three games.
Blake Gallagher of Northwestern was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after recording 14 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Wildcats’ victory over Wisconsin.
Michigan sophomore Giles Jackson was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week after returning four kickoffs for 159 yards including one 95-yard return for a touchdown to open the second half of the Wolverines’ overtime victory at Rutgers. Jackson also caught four passes for 50 yards on offense.
Brandon Joseph, a Northwestern safety, was recognized by the conference as its freshman of the week after recording two interceptions and leading the Wildcats’ secondary with seven tackles in a win over Wisconsin. Joseph’s five interceptions are two more than any other player in the league.
