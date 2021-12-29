10@10: Kentucky expecting physical match-up with Hawks

Kentucky’s run game, Iowa’s physical play and what Alex Padilla is learning with every snap is all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1 .Quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla were mum on Wednesday about who will take the first snaps in Saturday’s game.
Both said that was something for coach Kirk Ferentz to address.
Ferentz later opted to not name either at this point, but Petras believes the Hawkeyes have a solid plan as they prepare for the Wildcats.
“It’s been a good week of work and I feel like everybody is locked in on what we want to do,’’ Petras said.
2. Quarterback Alex Padilla continues to learn with each snap he takes for Iowa.
The sophomore who replaced starter Spencer Petras in the second half of the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan found it to be another learning experience.
“There is a lot to learn from the tape,’’ Padilla said.
He said “making the makeables,’’ converting on realistic opportunities, remains among the biggest lessons he has taken from that game.
3. Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square is expecting a physical match-up against Iowa.
“Both teams are that way, so we know what we’re getting ready for,’’ Square said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good game between a couple of teams like to play it that way.’’
4. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum believes Iowa’s rushing attack will be fine even with a different look in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl match-up against Kentucky.
Leading rusher Tyler Goodson has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft, moving Ivory Kelly-Martin into the lineup with redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams stepped into expanded roles.
“I think we have tremendous backs. Some of the things Tyler can do is hard to emulate, but I feel like we have guys who can do good things as well,’’ Linderbaum said. “(Kelly-Martin) is an older guy and the younger guys can do good things as well. Gavin has gotten a lot of snaps.’’
5 .Don’t count Iowa offensive guard Kyler Schott among those viewing Saturday’s noon Citrus Bowl as some sort of rivalry between Big Ten and SEC programs.
“We don’t play each other enough to call it a rivalry,’’ Schott said. “We haven’t played an SEC team since Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl (at the end of the 2018 season).’’
6. Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez has topped 1,000 rushing yards this season and has the attention of Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather.
“He’s a really good back. Hits the hole well, sees the game well and can do things in space. He’s also very powerful,’’ Merriweather said.
He said quarterback Will Levis presents a running threat as well in addition to throwing for more than 2,500 yards this season.
“He can put the ball on the money, but he can also escape the pocket as well,’’ Merriweather said. “When he does that, he becomes very dangerous. The RPO game, as a defender, that is very difficult to defend.’’
7. Don’t expect Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz to be making any side trips to Disney World or Universal Studios this week.
Ferentz said coaches do have a bit of free time in the evenings to enjoy the bowl experience. Like players throughout the season, they will have Thursday off to spend some time with family members who travel to Orlando.
“I’ll have a great time. I really will,’’ Ferentz said. “Typically as coaches, we’re done meeting with our players, watching film and all that by dinnertime. We don’t work nights. We’re not doing that, but it’s busy.’’
Ferentz said he enjoys the chance to have dinner with his family.
“I’m happy if at dinnertime maybe one of our kids will want to eat with us. We’ll see. Don’t know. Depends on their mood,’’ Ferentz said.
8. Tight end Sam LaPorta leads Iowa with 46 receptions and 548 receiving yards.
The last Hawkeye to lead the team in both receptions and receiving yards was T.J. Hockenson in 2018.
LaPorta has led Iowa in receptions in each of the past two years.
He finished with 27 catches in the shortened 2020 season.
9. Among the reasons Iowa cornerback Riley Moss felt it was important to take the field this week with his teammates is the chance to play one final game with Iowa’s 10-3 team.
“If this is my last hurrah, it’s one last chance to hang out with my buddies, be around them and then go to war with them in one last game together,’’ Moss said. “That’s important to me.’’
10. Minnesota started off the Big Ten bowl season with an 18-6 win late Tuesday night over West Virginia.
The Golden Gophers join Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin as the only Big Ten teams with winning bowl records since 2001.
The Buckeyes are 11-9, the Hawkeyes 9-8 and Badgers are 10-9 since that time. Minnesota is now 8-7.