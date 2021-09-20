10@10: LaPorta has career day against Kent State

Sam LaPorta’s big game, Tyler Goodson’s rare feat and a big day for a former Hawkeye in the NFL are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivering your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Sam LaPorta finished with a career-high seven receptions in Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State on Saturday.
The tight end came down with the ball on each of his seven targets and recorded a team-high 27 yards after the catch among his 65 receiving yards.
LaPorta’s work included a five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, the second scoring catch of his career.
“That wasn’t a big window right there, but Spencer (Petras) got the ball in there and he made the catch, so that was really good,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Those are the kinds of things that will build a team if we take advantage of it.’’
2. Spencer Petras completed 17 of his last 22 passes against Kent State on Saturday, overcoming a slow start that led to a few catcalls from the stands at Kinnick Stadium.
Petras settled down as the game progressed and coach Kirk Ferentz continues to have faith in the quarterback who has led Iowa to nine consecutive victories.
“There were a couple of throw, I’m sure he would tell you the same thing, that you’ve got to make that throw. That’s the next step,’’ Ferentz said.
“But, that will come. That’ll come. I think maybe he’s pressing a little bit too hard at times. That’s just my unprofessional opinion, because I’m certainly not an expert on quarterbacks, but I think sometimes he might be trying a little too hard.’’
3. It had been a while since an Iowa running back had the chance to celebrate three touchdown runs.
Tyler Goodson accomplished that feat on Saturday, scoring on carries of 46, 35 and two yards.
The last Hawkeye to rush for three touchdowns in a game was Akrum Wadley, he accomplished that feat in a 2017 win over Nebraska.
Goodson rushed for a career-high 153 yards against Kent State, the sixth 100-yard rushing effort of his career and his first this season.
4. Iowa’s 20-play, 95-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Saturday against Kent State was one for the books.
It was the longest scoring drive in terms of number of plays the Hawkeyes have had during Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons, topping an 18-play drive Iowa took to the end zone in a 2003 game against Illinois.
“It was a really good drive,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It was a solid run game, a solid pass game, everything showed up. It was, you know, all 11 guys working hard.’’
5. The 25-point plateau continues to be a barometer of sorts for Iowa on both sides of the ball.
Saturday marked the 25th consecutive game the Hawkeye defense has held an opponent to fewer than 25 points, the longest streak in the nation among power-five programs.
Iowa also topped 25 points on offense for the ninth straight game, mirroring the length of the Hawkeyes’ ongoing win streak.
6. Iowa’s next opponent, Colorado State, will arrive at Kinnick Stadium coming off of an upset win.
The Rams won 22-6 at Toledo on Saturday, riding the strength of a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown by Thomas Pannunzio and five field goals by Cayden Camper to the team’s first win in three games this season.
The Colorado State defense held Toledo to 22 rushing yards, recorded six sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in the win.
The victory followed season-opening losses to South Dakota State, 42-23, and Vanderbilt, 24-21.
7. Anthony Hitchens came up big for Kansas City on Sunday, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes in the NFL over the weekend.
Hitchens finished with 12 tackles and Ben Niemann added three for the Chiefs in a loss to the Ravens, which had one tackle from Geno Stone.
Josey Jewell had four tackles, including two for a loss, in a Broncos win over the Jaguars which also saw Noah Fant score a touchdown on one of his four receptions for 24 yards.
Elsewhere on defense, Micah Hyde had seven tackles and one sack and A.J. Epenesa finished with one stop for the Bills in a win over the Dolphins, Christian Kirksey had six tackles, including one for a loss, and Desmond King had a tackle for the Texans in a loss to the Browns while Carl Davis had three stops for the Patriots in a win over the Jets.
Anthony Nelson for the Buccaneers, Nick Niemann for the Chargers and Riley Reiff for the Bengals each recorded one tackle Sunday.
On offense, George Kittle had four catches covering 17 yards for the 49ers in their win over the Eagles.
8. Shadrick Byrd rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries for Charlotte in its 20-9 loss to Georgia State on Saturday, among the efforts of former Hawkeyes playing elsewhere in college football.
Byrd is averaging 42 yards per game for the 49ers during their 2-1 start.
Elsewhere on offense, Samson Evans rushed four times for 14 yards and one score for Eastern Michigan in a win over Massachusetts.
On defense, Josh Turner had four stops for Florida International in a loss to Texas Tech, Julius Brents finished with one tackle for unbeaten Kansas State in a win over Nevada and Dillon Doyle recorded one tackle for Baylor in its win over Kansas.
9. Former Iowa basketball player Jess Settles is scheduled to be the guest speaker today as the Davenport Grid Club continues its weekly series of luncheons.
Settles will join Quad-Cities area college and high school football coaches in speaking at the noon event at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
The luncheons are open to the public and the $12 ticket, available at the door, includes the program and a buffet lunch.
10. The current weather forecast for Saturday’s game against Colorado State calls for a near-perfect fall day.
Sunny skies and a high temperature of 72 degrees is the current outlook for Iowa City on Saturday.