10@10: Linderbaum expects challenge at Citrus Bowl

Welcome to game week.
Hawkeyes with a heart, Tyler Linderbaum and Riley Moss on the Kentucky team Iowa faces in the Citrus Bowl and a streak that will end this week are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered at 10 a.m. each weekday during game week at hawkmania.com, the 10@10 serves up Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa players Tyler Linderbaum and Tory Taylor presented checks to charities through recent fundraising efforts last week.
Linderbaum presented a check for $30,000 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, proceeds from the sale of shirts over a 12-day period in November.
Taylor sold “Punting is winning’’ shirts and raised $11,000 for the Count the Kicks program.
Both Hawkeyes donated all of the proceeds from their projects to the charity.
It was a Name, Image and Likeness project for Linderbaum and the amount raised caught him a bit by surprise.
“To raise $30,000 was pretty cool to support a good cause,’’ Linderbaum said.
2. On the field, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum expects a challenge as well when Iowa meets Kentucky in Saturday’s noon Citrus Bowl match-up.
“It’s a great Kentucky football team. To do some of the things they were able to do in the SEC, a tough conference,’’ Linderbaum said.
“To get 10 wins, I’m not sure how often they’ve been able to do that over the years. They obviously have coach (Mark) Stoops there and they’ve done a good job. It will be a tough game and it all starts now with our preparation. Whoever is well prepared and takes their time down in Florida seriously is going to have a good chance to win.’’
3. Iowa has a level of familiarity with two Kentucky players who saw action against Iowa in 2020 while playing for Big Ten programs.
Quarterback Will Levis is a Penn State transfer who has thrown for over 2,500 yards this season and his top target has been Wan’Dale Robinson, a Nebraska transfer who has topped 1,000 receiving yards.
That previous experience won’t matter much on Saturday.
“Really, I wish they were still at Penn State and Nebraska quite frankly because they are really good players,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “We played against them, but that’s not going to help us stop them.’’
4. Both Iowa and Kentucky traveled to Orlando on Sunday and are scheduled to practice for the first time in Florida today.
The Hawkeyes have a morning practice scheduled while the Wildcats will work out in the afternoon, a routine that will generally be followed all week.
Iowa is working out this week at West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla., while Kentucky is practicing at Celebration High School in Celebration, Fla.
All practices are closed to the public.
5. Iowa cornerback Riley Moss said a Kentucky offense that averages over 200 yards both passing and rushing presents some challenges for Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
“There is some misdirection. They like to get clustered up like some other teams we’ve seen like Kent State,’’ Moss said.
“It will be really good for the back end to have good eye discipline and read pass run for sure. They’re back (Chris Rodriguez) is a hard-running back. He’s very impressive so that will be a challenge that we have to overcome as well.’’
6. One streak will come to an end Saturday when Iowa and Kentucky meet in the Citrus Bowl.
The Hawkeyes and Wildcats have both won their last 15 games against nonconference opponents, a number that shares the top spot in the Football Bowl Subdivision for a string of success outside of conference play.
Iowa has not lost to a nonconference opponent since falling to Florida 30-3 in the 2017 Outback Bowl.
Kentucky’s last loss outside of the Southeastern Conference came against Northwestern in the 2018 Music City Bowl.
7. The Hawkeye Huddle for the Citrus Bowl will be an open-air event.
The National I-Club will host the event Friday from 2:30-3:45 p.m. (CT) at Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive, as part of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Pep Rally.
The event is a joint event with Kentucky and will feature appearances by the Hawkeye Marching Band, the Iowa spirit squads and Herky. Iowa play-by-play voice Gary Dolphin will make comments at the gathering as will other university officials.
8. Three former Hawkeyes are headed to the Pro Bowl.
The NFL announced rosters for the upcoming game last week and San Francisco tight end George Kittle and offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs and Brandon Scherff were among players selected.
The opportunity is the first for Wirfs, while Kittle will be playing in his third Pro Bowl and Scherff will be making his fifth appearance in seven years.
9. When Ihmir Smith-Marsette wrapped his arms around a pass in Minnesota’s win over Chicago in NFL play last Monday night, it was a rarity.
Smith-Marsette’s catch was the first touchdown catch by a former Iowa wide receiver in an NFL game since 2007.
Before Monday, Tim Dwight was the most recent Hawkeye receiver to reach the end zone at the next level.
10. Iowa will have a warm week of practices in Orlando and a warm game day.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Saturday’s Citrus Bowl calls for mostly sunny skies and a high near 83 degrees.
That’s pretty much the forecast for the week, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.