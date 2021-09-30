10 @ 10: Maryland leads Big Ten in sacks, and watching the game from 'down under'

Linderbaum said the return of senior guard Kyler Schott is making a difference.

Schott is seeing limited snaps as he works his way back into playing shape after missing around six weeks with a broken bone in a foot.

“When ‘Shooter’ is in the game, he makes us better,’’ Linderbaum said.

3. With a short week of preparation, there is a fine line that has to be walked as Iowa prepares for a Friday night kickoff against Maryland.

“You still have the same amount of work you would normally do, just less time to get there. It’s not quite as bad as playing on a Sunday in the NFL and turning around and playing Thursday but there are a lot of parallels,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“You have to try to figure out quickly what it is you want to try to do and make your plan fairly concise. And like any week, you’ve got to make sure you can get the information across to your players where they have a chance to execute it.’’

Ferentz said that while the work to be done remains unchanged, it has to be undertaken with caution.