10 @ 10: More honors for Matt Hankins, and another Kinnick sellout

A new running back commitment, confidence in Terry Roberts, Jack Campbell on his game-changing hit and more all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 provides your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Iowa added a three-star running back from Ohio to its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday night.
Kaleb Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound back from Hamilton, Ohio, who previously committed to California in June announced on social media that he had committed to the Hawkeyes following a weekend visit to Iowa City.
Johnson rushed for 786 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games a year ago as a junior at Hamilton.
He selected Iowa over offers from 15 FBS programs including Cal, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
Johnson is the 11th member of Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class and the second running back in the class, joining Jaziun Patterson of Deerfield Beach, Fla.
2. Jack Campbell saw an opportunity and took it Saturday, recognizing that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had been left unprotected by his offensive teammates.
That provided Campbell with an opportunity to record a clean tackle that ended the day for the Nittany Lions’ quarterback.
“I knew where their slide (in pass protection) was going and I had an opportunity to take a free shot,’’ Campbell said. “I just tried to make it as clean as possible. I tried my hardest to hit him as hard as I could. That quarterback was a very talented guy.’’
3. Teammates have plenty of confidence in the ability of Terry Roberts to step into the cornerback spot filled by injured Riley Moss.
“It’s the way he goes about his business in practice,’’ safety Jack Koerner said. “Obviously the whole country has been seeing what he’s been doing on special teams. We’ve been seeing it all year, during camp, in practice. He’s proven that he’s ready. We’re confident in him.’’
4. Purdue enters the Iowa game following an off week.
Coach Jeff Brohm said the Boilermakers accomplished their primary objectives during the week.
“We got some guys healthy, researched some things about ourselves and are trying to find ways to get better,’’ Brohm said.
“It’s really about finding ways to win, being more efficient on offense, being better in the red zone. Defensively, being aggressive but yet not getting balls thrown over our heads at the safety position and stopping the run at the same time.’’
5. Iowa hasn’t lost a game since Jack Campbell returned to action for the third game of the 2020 season.
The Hawkeyes have strung together 12 consecutive victories since linebacker returned from a preseason bout with mononucleosis.
Coincidence?
“It doesn’t hurt,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I know that having him in the lineup doesn’t hurt. I don’t know if that’s a full story, but it doesn’t hurt. Good players make your team better for sure and Seth (Benson) did a great job last year, too. The guys filling in the way they did, Nick (Niemann). Certainly we’re a better football team with him out there.’’
6. With its win over Penn State, Iowa became bowl eligible for the 20th time in the last 21 seasons on Saturday.
With the exception of a 4-8 season in 2012, the Hawkeyes have eligible to participate in a bowl each season since earning an Alamo Bowl berth in 2001.
7. For the third straight week, an Iowa football player has been named by the Rose Bowl as its Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Player of Week.
Cornerback Matt Hankins received the honor this week after recording five tackles and intercepting a pass in the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 win over Penn State.
The last of Hankins’ tackles came on a fourth-and-3 play that ended a drive at the Iowa 45-yard line with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Hankins ended the Nittany Lions’ next drive with a fourth-down interception.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras and linebacker Jack Campbell won the Rose Bowl honor the two previous weeks for their work against Maryland and Colorado State, respectively.
8. Matt Hankins became the second Hawkeye in three weeks to be named as the winner of the Bronko Naguruski Award national defensive player of the week.
Hankins’ work in Iowa’s win over Penn State was recognized as the top defensive effort in the country.
He received the recognition two weeks after Jack Campbell won the same honor following an 18-tackle performance against Colorado State on Sept. 25.
9. Purdue wide receiver David Bell topped 2,000 career receiving yards with a 120-yard effort in the Boilermakers’ most recent game, an Oct. 2 loss to Minnesota.
Bell is the 12th receiver in Purdue history to top 2,000 yards and the first since Greg Orton in 2008.
10. Tickets remain for only one of Iowa’s three remaining home games this season, the Nov. 20 match-up with Illinois.