10@10: Next year, and former Hawks busy in NFL

8. It was a busy weekend for former Hawkeye defenders in the NFL.

Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia led the Broncos with nine and seven tackles respectively in a 32-31 loss to the Raiders, while Amani Hooker had three tackles and interception and Desmond King finished with three stops for the Titans in a 41-38 win over the Texans.

Elsewhere on defense, Anthony Nelson shifted to an outside linebacker position and had two tackles for the Buccaneers in a 44-27 win over the Falcons, Adrian Clayborn had one tackle for the Browns in their 24-21 win over the Steelers and Kristian Welch had one tackle for the Ravens in their 38-3 win over the Bengals.

On offense, Noah Fant caught four passes for 48 yards for the Broncos in their loss to the Raiders and T.J. Hockenson had three receptions for 25 yards in the Lions’ 37-35 loss to the Vikings.

9. Mike Daniels sat out the Bengals’ 38-3 loss to the Ravens.

The former Hawkeye defensive lineman was placed on Cincinnati’s COVID list on Saturday.

10. Former Hawkeye Geno Stone has a new NFL home.

Stone was claimed off waivers from the Ravens last week by the Texans, where he will begin his 2021 season.