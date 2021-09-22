10@10: On Schott's return, and nonconference success

“He’s been a problem for many teams,’’ Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs said. “We know we have to be physically ready to stop him.’’

3. Colorado State coach Steve Addazio knows what his team is getting into Saturday against Iowa.

The second-year Rams coach was the coach of the Boston College team the Hawkeyes defeated 27-20 in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl.

“This is one of the most physical teams in America that we’re going to play,’’ Addazio said. “They do what they do. They’re disciplined and well coached. We know they’re going to show up and play their tails off because that is what they do week in and week out.’’

4. Iowa has used a rotation of six receivers during its first three games.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said that is the result of what is transpiring on the practice field.

In addition to returning players Tyrone Tracy Jr., Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones, the Hawkeyes have been using Jackson Ritter, Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson on a regular basis.

“If you have three guys who are at a certain level and everybody else is down here, those three are playing, but it’s really pretty close right now,’’ Ferentz said.