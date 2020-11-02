10@10: Petras sees a need for greater attention to detail

“If you look historically, if you look at those kind of numbers, it means the outcome wasn’t good,’’ Ferentz said.

The 50 attempts by the sophomore starter were the most by a Hawkeye quarterback since Jake Rudock threw 56 passes in a 2014 loss at Maryland and the 26 completions were the most since Nate Stanley completed 27 passes in a 2018 loss to Northwestern.

4. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald now has a 9-6 record as a head coach against Iowa.

The Wildcats’ nine wins against the Hawkeyes since Fitzgerald took over the program at his alma mater in 2006 are tied with Wisconsin for the most victories against Iowa during that timeframe.

Still, Fitzgerald said something didn’t seem right even as Northwestern celebrated its 21-20 victory at Kinnick Stadium.

“It was a little surreal without fans in one of the cathedrals of college football,’’ Fitzgerald said. “I hope I never come back to Kinnick again without fans. Not just here, but everywhere, it’s changed college football. Hopefully when we come back here in ’22 the place is packed and the guys in the stands are showering me with messages.’’

Of the nine wins Fitzgerald’s teams have earned over Iowa, six have come at Kinnick Stadium.