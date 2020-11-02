10@10: Petras sees a need for greater attention to detail

Spencer Petras’ thoughts on turning around an 0-2 start, Pat Fitzgerald on a quiet day at Kinnick and a couple of seven-catch days for Hawkeyes in the NFL.
1. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras sees a need for greater attention to detail as the Hawkeyes work to move beyond the first 0-2 start to a season since 2000.
“I think it’s execution all across the board,’’ Petras said. “We start really well and it comes down to us being more detailed, better preparation, everything. We just need to be better. But we’re close, really close. We just have to keep pushing.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz expects Petras to show continued growth as he settles into the starting role.
“He’ll grow from this because he’s so conscientious and he works well,’’ Ferentz said. “He’ll be better for it, but boy, it’s hard in the process. We all know that. It’s just part of the game sometimes. He’ll get back up on his feet, we’ll go back to work and I’m confident he’ll be a better player moving forward.’’
2. Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey credited the Wildcats’ offensive line with making a difference in Saturday’s win at Iowa.
“They played really well, kind of fed off that energy once we started playing well there in the second quarter,’’ Ramsey said. “Tough, physical guys and they just kept fighting. Very prideful and taking care of us running backs and me as a quarterback.’’
Ramsey said with each carry during a pair of run-oriented drives that each covered more than 75 yards in the second quarter gave Northwestern confidence as it positioned itself to erase Iowa’s early 17-0 lead.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald said running the ball, given a constant wind of 25 miles per hour gusting to the mid 30s, simply made sense.
“Half the game, you’re going into about a 20-mile-per-hour wind that’s gusting and I’m assuming that there wasn’t a ball thrown much farther than 15 yards going into the wind by either team,’’ Fitzgerald said.
3. Kirk Ferentz talked following Saturday’s game about the need for Iowa to find more balance in its offensive attack.
The Hawkeyes ran the ball just 23 times and threw 56 passes in the 21-20 loss to Northwestern, with quarterback Spencer Petras completing 26 of those attempts.
“If you look historically, if you look at those kind of numbers, it means the outcome wasn’t good,’’ Ferentz said.
The 50 attempts by the sophomore starter were the most by a Hawkeye quarterback since Jake Rudock threw 56 passes in a 2014 loss at Maryland and the 26 completions were the most since Nate Stanley completed 27 passes in a 2018 loss to Northwestern.
4. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald now has a 9-6 record as a head coach against Iowa.
The Wildcats’ nine wins against the Hawkeyes since Fitzgerald took over the program at his alma mater in 2006 are tied with Wisconsin for the most victories against Iowa during that timeframe.
Still, Fitzgerald said something didn’t seem right even as Northwestern celebrated its 21-20 victory at Kinnick Stadium.
“It was a little surreal without fans in one of the cathedrals of college football,’’ Fitzgerald said. “I hope I never come back to Kinnick again without fans. Not just here, but everywhere, it’s changed college football. Hopefully when we come back here in ’22 the place is packed and the guys in the stands are showering me with messages.’’
Of the nine wins Fitzgerald’s teams have earned over Iowa, six have come at Kinnick Stadium.
5. Former Iowa tight end George Kittle suffered what appeared to be a fairly significant ankle injury in the 49ers games Sunday against Seattle.
X-rays did not reveal a fracture but additional tests are expected to be taken today to determine the extent of the injury.
Kittle finished with two receptions for 39 yards in San Francisco’s loss to the Seahawks.
6. T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant each caught seven passes Sunday in NFL games, highlighting the work of Hawkeyes at the next level.
Hockenson gained 65 yards and Fant picked up 47 for the Lions and Broncos, respectively. Hockenson’s effort came in a loss to Indianapolis while Fant helped Denver get past the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30.
Josey Jewell and Michael Ojemudia made significant contributions in that game as well for the Broncos, finishing with 10 and four tackles, respectively.
Elsewhere, Josh Jackson finished with five tackles for Green Bay and Jaleel Johnson had four for Minnesota in the Vikings’ 28-22 road win, venerable Adrian Clayborn had three tackles for Cleveland in its loss to Las Vegas, Ben Niemann had one stop for Kansas City in its win over the New York Jets and Amani Hooker totaled two tackles for Tennessee and Mike Daniels had one for Cincinnati in the Bengals’ win over the Titans.
7. It was a good day to be a road team in the Big Ten on Saturday.
Visitors won each of the five games played on the date.
It marked the first time since Oct. 15, 2016 and just the fourth time since 2000 when every road team that took the field Saturday in conference play won their game on a date when at least four games were on the schedule.
8. Former Hawkeye Peyton Mansell earned his first victory as a starting quarterback at the college level Saturday when Abilene Christian defeated Mercer 20-17.
Mansell completed 25-of-33 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown and rushed eight times for six yards in the victory, highlighting the work of former Hawkeyes elsewhere in college football.
Former Hawkeye Noah Clayberg put up some big numbers for Dordt in its 35-30 loss to Morningside. Clayberg completed 20-of-36 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in the NAIA game.
Elsewhere, Dillon Doyle finished with six tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack for Baylor in its loss to TCU and Romeo McKnight finished with one tackle for Charlotte in a 53-19 loss to Duke.
9. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras echoed the sentiments of coach Kirk Ferentz in encouraging people to vote.
He said Sam Brincks, a former Hawkeye who is now Iowa’s interim director of player development, sent every player information of voter registration.
“So, everyone’s encouraging each other to vote, make sure our voices are heard and others respect for both sides of the aisle there,’’ Petras said.
10. Iowa and Michigan State are expected to enjoy great early November weather for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium.
The current National Weather Service forecast for Iowa City on Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees
