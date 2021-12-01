10 @ 10: Petras starting; Iowa's consistency; Hawks climb in poll

Spencer Petras’ return, Jim Harbaugh’s “daunting’’ task and a side order of Chick-Fil-A area on the menu today in the Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Spencer Petras will get the start at quarterback for Iowa in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game, a role he expected to return to once fully recovered from a shoulder injury.
“The way I see it, I got hurt and Alex (Padilla) stepped in and did a really good job,’’ Petras said. “I think this time of year, it’s not as much of a competition. That takes place in fall camp. It’s more so who can help the team win the best that week. When I was hurt, that was certainly Alex. Seems like right now, it’s me.’’
Petras said he has been taking nearly all of the reps with the first team in practice this week.
2. Don’t expect a quick hook if things don’t go well for Spencer Petras on Saturday.
As was the case with Alex Padilla, coach Kirk Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ starting quarterback will be given an ample opportunity to run offense.
“One thing we wanted to make sure Alex understood that whenever Spencer was healthy, I guess it was two games ago, that we didn’t want him looking over his shoulder. Same with Spencer,’’ Ferentz said.
“Whoever is in there has got to play, and we’ll handle it as we go. We don’t want a guy looking over his shoulder, start that kind of situation. That’s not good for anybody.’’
3. Caleb Shudak earned all-Big Ten honors on Tuesday, named to the first team selected by a media panel and the second team selected by league coaches.
The senior who has hit 22-of-25 field goal tries and been successful in each of his 34 PAT kicks was not among three finalists for the Lou Groza Award.
Teammate Tory Taylor expressed displeasure with that situation but Shudak just rolled with it.
“I was kind of surprised when I was a semifinalist,’’ he said. “I didn’t really think about that. But to be mentioned in the conversation with guys like (Ohio State’s Noah) Ruggles and (Michigan’s Jake) Moody, is good. Those guys are incredibly good kickers. I think our team goals are more important.’’
4. Cornerback Terry Roberts is nearing a return to action for Iowa, back on the practice field this week.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re getting close,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s been a long, tough path. Bone bruise, basically. … He seemed pretty functional (Monday) and (Tuesday). Seems like his spirits are up, so that’s good.’’
Roberts, who is also a standout as the gunner on Iowa special teams, hasn’t played since an Oct. 16 game against Purdue because of the injury suffered in practice prior to an Oct. 30 game at Wisconsin.
5. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said watching Iowa on tape is like “watching 12 weeks of consistency.’’
The Wolverines coach rattled off a list of things he believes the Hawkeyes do well during his weekly news conference Monday, referring to it as “a daunting task’’ to be facing Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
“It’s a daunting task to understand that you’re going up against a team that knows what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, the execution is tremendous down after down,’’ Harbaugh said.
6. Iowa continues to climb in the College Football Playoff poll.
In the penultimate rankings of 2021 released Tuesday night, Iowa moved to the 13th position in advance of this week’s Big Ten Championship Game.
Michigan, the Hawkeyes’ opponent Saturday, sits in second behind Georgia in this week’s poll.
Ohio State is seventh and Michigan State 11th, the only other Big Ten teams ranked by the selection committee.
7. Kind words from a Chick-Fil-A employee in Lincoln last weekend resonated with coach Kirk Ferentz about the character of the players on his team.
“Friday was a really good day, maybe as good as any,’’ Ferentz said, referencing not only the win over Nebraska but what followed as the Hawkeyes headed to the bus.
“We came out, got our Chick-Fil-A snacks and the guy that does the meals complimented me a couple of times in row about just how well our players act,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s just as important as anything.’’
8. If Big Ten defensive player of the year Aidan Hutchinson needs a Heisman campaign manager, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is willing.
He said the Wolverines would not be anywhere close to being the team they have become without the senior end who has a Big Ten-best 13 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries on the season.
“If there is a better player out there that’s draft eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have not seen that player,’’ Harbaugh said. “I can tell you what I have seen is every single down he plays, he doesn’t take a play off. Quite the opposite and he’s the same way in practice.’’
9. With a productive game against Michigan, Tyler Goodson could move up a couple of spots on Iowa’s career rushing list.
After running for a career-high 156 yards in last week’s 28-21 win at Nebraska, the junior currently sits in 10th on Iowa’s all-time list with 2,501 yards.
Owen Gill currently sits in ninth with 2,556 yards from 1981-84 and Tony Stewart is in eighth with 2,562 yards between 1987-90.
Mark Weisman is seventh on the list with 2,602 yards, yards gained from 2012-14.
10. Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is nearing record territory.
He enters Saturday’s game needing one rushing touchdown to equal the Wolverines’ single-season record.
Haskins has rushed for 18 touchdowns this season.