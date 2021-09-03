10@10: Ready or not, Hawkeyes host Hoosiers; fans set to return to Kinnick

Iowa players anxious to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium tomorrow, an honor for former Hawkeye Marshal Yanda and more all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Each weekday at 10 a.m., the Hawkeye 10@10 delivers your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes at hawkmania.com.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. They’re ready.
It’s been 21 months since Iowa last played a football game in front of thousands of fans at Kinnick Stadium and Hawkeye players are ready for that to return this weekend.
“I think back to my first year and all of the energy with the fans there and how great that was,’’ Iowa running back Tyler Goodson said.
“We’re looking forward to getting that back. Coming out to that first game last year, it was ‘bleh.’ You really had to motivate yourself. We’re looking forward to the excitement again.’’
2. Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell believes John Waggoner is more than ready to step into one of the defensive end positions and thrive this season.
“He’s tough, he’s physical and he’s worked to put himself in a position to compete at a high level,’’ Campbell said. “People are going to get a chance to see how good he is starting this weekend.’’
Waggoner, a junior, is one of four Hawkeye linemen expected to make their first career starts in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Indiana.
3. Iowa’s defense enters Saturday’s game having not allowed 25 points in its last 22 games, the longest streak in the nation among teams in power-five conferences.
The Hawkeyes led the nation in 2020 in allowing just 4.3 yards per play and was ranked second among Big Ten teams in giving up 16 points and 313.8 total yards per game.
4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the number of former Hawkeye players who have landed spots on NFL rosters and practice squad rosters this season. He said each has earned that opportunity.
“I’ve always told our guys, it doesn’t matter how you get there. It is just a matter of what you do when you there,’’ Ferentz said. “If you do quality work, chances are you’ll get an opportunity. And the other good thing about the NFL, there are 31 other teams that are evaluating you as well as the team you’re on.’’
Ferentz said the players who typically earn those roster spots are the ones who embrace the grind and not celebrate reaching a destination.
“The guys that typically end up sticking are the guys that figure out that you’ve got to work hard and show up every day and do your absolute best and show something for the team or organization to invest the time,’’ Ferentz said. “I like to think our guys at least understand when they go in what they need to do.’’
5. The Hawkeyes have some stability on special teams, where Tory Taylor returns as the punter, Austin Spiewak returns as the long snapper and Charlie Jones is returning punts again.
That experience and the level of consistency Iowa’s special teams typically display has not gone unnoticed.
“Their special teams play really sticks out,’’ Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “That’s a key to long-term success, consistent performance. They do a great job in that area, very well coached, don’t make a lot of mistakes.’’
6. Former Hawkeye Marshal Yanda has been named as the 2021 America Needs Farmers addition to the Wall of Honor at Kinnick Stadium.
Yanda is the ninth recipient of the honor presented to a former Iowa player who exemplifies the tenacity, work ethic and character of the Iowa farmer.
He will be recognized at the Hawkeyes’ Oct. 9 home game against Penn State.
Yanda was the fifth generation raised on his family’s dairy farm five miles north of Anamosa, Iowa.
7. The biggest rule change in college football this season deals with two-point conversion requirements in overtime.
Beginning this season, teams will be required to run a two-point conversion attempt following a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period.
Previously, a two-point try was required after a third overtime period. In any game that reaches a third overtime, teams will alternate running two-point lays instead of beginning another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line.
This is also a change, replacing that requirement at the start of a fifth overtime.
8. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta continues his role on the College Football Playoff selection committee this season.
While the committee doesn’t convene until later in the season, Barta’s work has already started.
“I’ve already watched all the games from last week. This week, first and foremost, I’ll be focused on Iowa-Indiana and the rest of the weekend I’ll watch the other games,’’ Barta said. “At the end of the day, my point being, my role is pretty limited. It’s get a group of 13 people to pick the best teams as the year unfolds.’’
Barta said he is excited to see what comes out of the group’s executive committee that will consider playoff expansion later this month.
“If it does expand, as the athletic director at Iowa, what does that mean for the Big Ten and what does that mean for Iowa? We’ll see where it goes,’’ Barta said.
9. Saturday’s game is the 1,270th football game played by Iowa, which has fielded a team since 1889.
The program’s all-time record is 666-562-39, a 54.1-percent winning percentage.
The Hawkeyes are 298-188-15 all-time at Kinnick Stadium.
10. Because of road construction along Interstate 80 at its intersection with Interstate 38 just west of Coralville, Iowa is anticipating postgame traffic issues for fans headed westbound following upcoming Iowa home games.
Traffic is currently reduced to one lane northbound through the intersection and with the westbound on ramp from U.S. 218 to westbound Interstate 80 closed, traffic will be detoured north to Evergreen Road, then west over Interstate 380 and back onto the southbound lanes where access to westbound Interstate 80 will be available.
Camp Cardinal Boulevard in Coralville is also closed just before its intersection with U.S. 6. Traffic there will be directed onto James Street westbound. Access to U.S. 6, and then Interstate 80 will be from its intersection with Iowa 965 adjacent to the Coral Ridge Mall.