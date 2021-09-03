10@10: Ready or not, Hawkeyes host Hoosiers; fans set to return to Kinnick

Waggoner, a junior, is one of four Hawkeye linemen expected to make their first career starts in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Indiana.

3. Iowa’s defense enters Saturday’s game having not allowed 25 points in its last 22 games, the longest streak in the nation among teams in power-five conferences.

The Hawkeyes led the nation in 2020 in allowing just 4.3 yards per play and was ranked second among Big Ten teams in giving up 16 points and 313.8 total yards per game.

4. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appreciates the number of former Hawkeye players who have landed spots on NFL rosters and practice squad rosters this season. He said each has earned that opportunity.

“I’ve always told our guys, it doesn’t matter how you get there. It is just a matter of what you do when you there,’’ Ferentz said. “If you do quality work, chances are you’ll get an opportunity. And the other good thing about the NFL, there are 31 other teams that are evaluating you as well as the team you’re on.’’

Ferentz said the players who typically earn those roster spots are the ones who embrace the grind and not celebrate reaching a destination.