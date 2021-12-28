10@10: Rest good for Hawkeyes

2. There will be some fun along the way, but for players on the depth chart the Citrus Bowl is initially a business trip.

“I think when you go down there, there is some challenges to it especially for the older guys who play. The younger guys who might not get so many snaps, they can do a few more things,’’ Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “We know that. It’s a focal point and something that is important to us, to be ready to go.’’

Linderbaum expects to have an opportunity to enjoy the Orlando area once the game is over.

“I’m staying down there for a few more days to have some fun,’’ he said.

3. Hawkeye strong safety Kaevon Merriweather said practice has shown that running backs Ivory Kelly-Martin, Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams are ready to compete.

With Tyler Goodson opting out of Saturday’s noon match-up with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, each are expected to have expanded roles.

“I think they’re doing a wonderful job,’’ Merriweather said.