10@10: Secondary looking to improve against Northwestern

Jack Koerner on the primary focus of Iowa’s secondary, Pat Fitzgerald’s perspective on Iowa’s season opener and Northwestern’s take on Hawkeye receivers are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, players in the Hawkeye secondary are working to learn from the season-opening effort at Purdue.
The Boilermakers’ David Bell did get open for three touchdown receptions in Iowa’s 24-20 setback, including a game-deciding catch when some miscommunication came back to bite the Hawkeyes.
Safety Jack Koerner said that the costly mistake was the more then exception rather than the rule in the first game of the season.
“As a whole, our communication was pretty good for a first game,’’ Koerner said. “We had some guys who were in new positions or shifted into different spots and for the most part, they handled things well.’’
Koerner said there were some also some plays to learn from.
“There were a few times when we could have done things better. The last play, the most important play, could have been better and we realize that,’’ Koerner said. “We’ll get better. Guys understand each other and I feel like we’re going to play well together.’’
2. While some players considered opting out of the current season because of concerns over COVID-19, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon wasn’t among them.
“I’ve always wanted to play. It’s just that if the medical staff said it was not safe for us to play, I’d rather have my life than give it up for people just watching on the outside looking in,’’ said Nixon, who had a career-high seven tackles in Iowa’s season-opening loss to Purdue.
“I’ve never questioned about playing football ever. I always love to play, and I’ll continue to love to play as long as I’m living my life.’’
3. Pat Fitzgerald takes what transpired in Iowa’s 24-20 loss at Purdue last week with a grain of salt.
“We’ll see a very different Iowa team on Saturday,’’ Fitzgerald said, labeling the fumble issues and penalty problems Iowa endured against the Boilermakers as uncharacteristic of Hawkeye teams.
“I fully expect them to get those things fixed and play cleaner football Saturday. That’s Iowa football.’’
Fitzgerald said he was impressed with the Hawkeyes’ line play and the play of tight end Sam LaPorta against Purdue.
“Their receivers ran good routes, their skill players looked good, their running backs were very good,’’ Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to get better this week because we know they will be better.’’
4. Peyton Ramsey’s performance for Northwestern in its 43-3 season-opening rout of Maryland did not go unnoticed.
The graduate transfer from Indiana completed 23-of-30 passes for 212 yards and a score and rushed for another touchdown.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Ramsey seemingly provided the Wildcats with some stability in an area where it was needed.
“We had a lot of respect for him when he was at Indiana,’’ Ferentz said. “I was always with how he carried himself on the field, the way he operated. It’s not like he’s got a tremendous arm or this or that, he’s just a good football player.’’
5. Iowa linebacker Barrington Wade played high school football at Niles North, not far away from the Northwestern campus.
He doesn’t necessarily consider this week’s game against the Wildcats to be any more special than any of the other games on the Hawkeye schedule.
“My school, Niles North, we actually used to go to Northwestern to play a lot of 7-on-7s, so I was around the team there a lot growing up,’’ Wade said.
He said attended a few games at Ryan Field, but mostly with high school teammates.
“There wasn’t any recruiting or stuff like that,’’ Wade said.
6. Northwestern cornerback Cam Ruiz said Iowa receivers have the attention of the Wildcats.
“They’ve got a good group and the quarterback (Spencer Petras) showed us last week that he has a good arm,’’ Ruiz said.
Ruiz said Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Nico Ragaini jumped off the tape as he watched clips of the Hawkeyes.
“They will test us. We need to stay on top and make some plays like we did last week,’’ Ruiz said.
Northwestern turned Maryland over four times while playing turnover-free football in its 43-3 victory over the Terrapins. The work included three interceptions.
7. Matt Hankins and Barrington Wade intercepted Purdue passes in Iowa’s season-opening victory, adding to an impressive collection of picks by the Hawkeyes.
Iowa has now recorded 55 interceptions since the start of the 2017 season. That is tied for the most by any program in the Football Bowl Subdivision over that timeframe.
Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech have also intercepted 55 passes, while Clemson has recorded 53 picks and Alabama 53 during the same time period.
8. Iowa’s captains for the Northwestern game remain unchanged.
Chauncey Golston and Nick Niemann will represent the defense, Tyler Linderbaum and Mekhi Sargent the offense and Keith Duncan will represent the special teams.
One COVID-created change there, only one of the five are allowed to walk to the center of the field for the pregame coin flip.
9. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald won the 100th game of his coaching career last week when the Wildcats defeated Maryland 43-3 in their season opener.
“It’s all about the kids and the families that have been a part of it. It’s never been about me,’’ Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald is seventh among active Football Bowl Subdivision coaches who have collected all of their career victories at one school.
10. Big Ten teams are participating in a United as One program, a conference-wide equality coalition initiative dedicated to recognizing and eliminating racism and hate by creating resources for inclusion, empowerment and accountability.
All 14 Big Ten teams are participating in their own way.
Iowa players are promoting equality and equity through the use of custom stickers on their helmets.
