10@10: Secondary looking to improve against Northwestern

Jack Koerner on the primary focus of Iowa’s secondary, Pat Fitzgerald’s perspective on Iowa’s season opener and Northwestern’s take on Hawkeye receivers are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.

1. As Iowa works toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, players in the Hawkeye secondary are working to learn from the season-opening effort at Purdue.

The Boilermakers’ David Bell did get open for three touchdown receptions in Iowa’s 24-20 setback, including a game-deciding catch when some miscommunication came back to bite the Hawkeyes.

Safety Jack Koerner said that the costly mistake was the more then exception rather than the rule in the first game of the season.

“As a whole, our communication was pretty good for a first game,’’ Koerner said. “We had some guys who were in new positions or shifted into different spots and for the most part, they handled things well.’’

Koerner said there were some also some plays to learn from.