10 @ 10: Short week for Hawks with Friday night game in Maryland

With a Friday kickoff this week, the clock is running toward game day for Iowa. That, along with the first NFL tackles for a former Hawkeye and honors for linebacker Jack Campbell, are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Iowa walked out of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night knowing that they had to turn the page quickly.
The Hawkeyes are dealing with a short week this week, playing Friday night at Maryland. The ability to push ahead following last week’s win over Colorado State was important.
Linebacker Jack Campbell saw a need for a sense of urgency, saying he “celebrated like heck’’ with his teammates following the game, but was then ready to move on.
“We’ve got to understand that time is of the essence right now,’’ Campbell said.
2. Quarterback Spencer Petras expects Iowa to learn from the adversity it overcame in rallying from a sluggish first half to beat Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.
“That’s what good teams do,’’ Petras said. “When something doesn’t go right, you just right the ship and keep chopping. I thought we did that.’’
3. The Hawkeyes ability to mix in a few deep passes and do so successfully against Colorado State last week should benefit Iowa moving forward.
“That always makes things better, but the coverage has to help you a little bit, too,’’ Ferentz said. “Our guys have a couple there and then had a breakdown on the one that Sam (LaPorta) had but Spencer (Petras) did some good things there.’’
Iowa had five pass plays of 20 yards or more in the win — one more than the Hawkeyes had completed in their three previous games combined — and Petras felt the day could have been even bigger through the air.
“I think we left a couple out there,’’ he said. “We’ve got a hungry group of guys who are really practicing well and working hard. There’s no doubt that we will continue working hard and the results are a byproduct. They’ll show up.’’
4. Iowa’s Jack Campbell is the second Hawkeye in the four weeks to earn Big Ten defensive player of the week honors.
The junior linebacker from Cedar Falls earned the honor after recording a career-high 18 tackles in the Hawkeyes’ win over Colorado State.
Campbell also broke up three passes and recovered a fumble that led a touchdown in the victory.
His tackle total was the most by an Iowa player since Anthony Hitchens had 19 in a 2012 game against Iowa State and is the second-highest total by a player in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season.
Clemson’s Baylon Spector recorded 19 tackles on Saturday in a loss to North Carolina State.
The honor follows Riley Moss being named by the Big Ten defensive player of the week after intercepting two passes and returning them for touchdowns in Iowa’s season-opening win over Indiana.
5. In addition to recognizing Jack Campbell, the Big Ten honored players from Penn State, Northwestern, Michigan State and Ohio State on Monday.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Northwestern running back Evan Hull shared offensive player of the week honors.
Clifford threw for a career-high 401 yards and four touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 38-17 win over Villanova, including touchdown passes of 83, 52, 52 and 23 yards.
Hull ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 35-6 victory over Villanova.
The Spartans’ Jayden Reed was recognized as the special teams player of the week for a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that tied a game between Michigan State and Nebraska that MSU went on to win in overtime, 23-20.
Reed finished with 192 all-purpose yards including a 35-yard touchdown reception.
Making his first career start, Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was named the freshman of the week after completing 13-of-18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-7 victory over Akron.
6. Two true freshmen made their first career starts for Iowa in Saturday’s win over Colorado State.
Connor Colby started at right guard and Keagan Johnson made his first start at a receiver position.
Both are the first true freshmen to start in their position groups for the Hawkeyes since 2017 when Tristan Wirfs made his first start on the offensive line and Ihmir Smith-Marsette made his debut as a starting receiver.
During coach Kirk Ferentz’s 23 seasons, a total of 30 players have made at least one start as a true freshman. Colby is the fifth offensive lineman to start in the group and Johnson is the fifth receiver to get a start their first season of college football.
The other linemen were Mike Jones in 2003, Byran Bulaga in 2007, James Daniels in 2015 and Wirfs.
The other receivers were Dominique Douglas in 2006, Matt VandeBerg in 2013, Jerminic Smith in 2015 and Smith-Marsette.
7. Iowa’s struggles on Saturday during the first half against Colorado State caught coach Kirk Ferentz a bit by surprise.
“I thought we had a really good week of preparation. I thought our guys were ready to go, and it just didn’t show up on the field,’’ Ferentz said.
8. Chauncey Golston recorded his first tackles as an NFL player on Monday night.
The former Hawkeye defensive end had three tackles for Dallas in its 41-21 victory over Philadelphia to wrap up the week’s work for former Iowa players in the NFL.
9. Iowa’s offensive and defensive depth chart for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Maryland remains unchanged for a second straight week.
The only change overall reflects the reality for the past couple of games at long snapper, where freshman Luke Elkin has been moved into the top spot ahead of senior Austin Spiewak.
10. Quarterback commitment Carson May enjoyed a big game last weekend to highlight the work of players in Iowa’s 2022 recruiting class as the high school level.
May completed 11-of-16 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns for Jones (Okla.) in a victory.
Elsewhere on offense, running back commit Jaziun Patterson rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries for Deerfield Beach (Fla.) and tight end Addison Ostrenga finished with one catch for two yards for Sun Prairie (Wis.).
On defense, defensive end Caden Crawford of Lansing (Kan.) totaled 15 tackles and defensive end Aaron Graves had 3.5 tackles for Southeast Valley in its win over Estherville Lincoln Central in Iowa prep action.