10@10: Smith-Marsette returns to line-up after suspension

“Obviously, it’s a huge rivalry game for us. I think everybody in the state of Iowa and the state of Minnesota knows how important this game is – 2020 or not,’’ Fleck said following his team’s win at Illinois on Saturday.

“It’s a really big game. It’s a really important game. They’re all really important. When you are playing an all-league schedule, they are all really important. This one happens to be a rivalry and we will focus in on that.’’

4. Iowa and Minnesota are both 1-2 entering Friday’s 6 p.m. game in Minneapolis, a far different scenario from a year ago when the Golden Gophers arrived at Kinnick Stadium at 9-0 and ranked ninth in the country and left with a 23-19 loss.

The win was the Hawkeyes’ fifth straight in the series and Iowa accomplished it by shutting down what had been a potent Minnesota rushing attack.

That storyline hasn’t changed. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim currently leads the nation with a rushing average of 190 yards per game. The junior has topped 200 yards in each of the past two weeks.

5. Tyler Goodson topped 100 rushing yards for the second time in his career when he ran for 113 yards for Iowa in last weekend’s 49-7 rout of Michigan State.