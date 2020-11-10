10@10: Smith-Marsette returns to line-up after suspension

An apology from remorseful Ihmir Smith-Marsette, fresh faces on the depth chart and one thing that has eluded Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Your daily dose of Iowa news and notes is delivered each weekday at 10 a.m.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. Back at practice with the starting group, Ihmir Smith-Marsette has issued a public apology following his arrest on operating while intoxicated charges in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.
“I would like to offer my deepest and sincerest apologies to the University of Iowa and the Hawkeye football team. On Sunday, November 1, 2020, I had a lapse of judgment which resulted in me making a critical mistake that I wholeheartedly regret,’’ Smith-Marsette wrote on his Twitter account.
“At that moment, I not only let my team down, but I also disappointed my family, those who support me and anyone who considers me a role model. Looking forward, I am happy to be back with my team, preparing for the Minnesota game this Friday night and competing for the remainder of the season.’’
After practicing with the scout team last week and serving a one-game suspension, Smith-Marsette returned to his starting roles at wide receiver and as a kick returner on the Hawkeyes’ depth chart this week.
2. Ihmir Smith-Marsette isn’t the only newcomer on the Iowa depth chart this week.
Linebacker Jack Campbell, who missed the first three games because of illness, returns and is listed as the back-up to Seth Benson at middle linebacker.
That is only change on the Hawkeye defensive two-deep for Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Minnesota.
On offense, most of the moves reflect the absence of Kyler Schott and Coy Cronk on the offensive line.
Cody Ince at left guard, Cole Banwart at right guard and Mark Kallenberger at right tackle fill the starting roles they manned in last Saturday’s win over Michigan State.
Two true freshmen, Mason Richman at left guard and Tyler Elsbury at right guard, make their two-deep debuts as back-ups this week. Richman, 6-foot-6 and 289 pounds from Leawood, Kansas, and Elsbury, 6-5 and 302 from Byron, Ill., both saw playing time last weekend against the Spartans.
3. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has enjoyed solid success in his first three-plus seasons in Minneapolis, but there is one thing he hasn’t accomplished.
Fleck has coached the Golden Gophers to wins over every team in the Big Ten West Division with the exception of one – Iowa.
As his team prepares for Friday’s 6 p.m. game against the Hawkeyes at TCF Bank Stadium, Fleck doesn’t downplay the battle for Floyd of Rosedale.
“Obviously, it’s a huge rivalry game for us. I think everybody in the state of Iowa and the state of Minnesota knows how important this game is – 2020 or not,’’ Fleck said following his team’s win at Illinois on Saturday.
“It’s a really big game. It’s a really important game. They’re all really important. When you are playing an all-league schedule, they are all really important. This one happens to be a rivalry and we will focus in on that.’’
4. Iowa and Minnesota are both 1-2 entering Friday’s 6 p.m. game in Minneapolis, a far different scenario from a year ago when the Golden Gophers arrived at Kinnick Stadium at 9-0 and ranked ninth in the country and left with a 23-19 loss.
The win was the Hawkeyes’ fifth straight in the series and Iowa accomplished it by shutting down what had been a potent Minnesota rushing attack.
That storyline hasn’t changed. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim currently leads the nation with a rushing average of 190 yards per game. The junior has topped 200 yards in each of the past two weeks.
5. Tyler Goodson topped 100 rushing yards for the second time in his career when he ran for 113 yards for Iowa in last weekend’s 49-7 rout of Michigan State.
The sophomore ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half, covering three and nine yards for scores to record the first multi-touchdown game of his collegiate career.
Goodson has started seven consecutive games in the Hawkeye backfield and has now rushed for seven scores as Iowa’s starting running back.
6. Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman said minutes after Saturday’s win at Illinois that Iowa already had the attention of the Golden Gophers.
“This definitely feels good, but in couple of hours it’s going to be over with. We’ve got to shift our focus to Iowa,’’ Bateman said. “All of us know how much that game means to us in the Minnesota.’’
7. Iowa’s Charlie Jones won’t be the only Big Ten player of the week recipient on the field Friday night at Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium.
The Golden Gophers’ Mohamed Ibrahim was named the Big Ten offensive player of the week after he rushed for 224 yards and scored four touchdowns in Minnesota’s 41-14 win at Illinois.
Ibrahim has rushed for more than 200 yards in the Golden Gophers’ last two games, including his performance on 30 carries against the Fighting Illini. The junior from Baltimore also had 31 receiving yards and 27 yards on kick returns to record a career-high 282 all-purpose yards.
Iowa’s Jones was named as the special teams player of the week after returning five punts for 105 yards including a 54-yard return for a touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ win over Michigan State.
Northwestern’s Chris Bergin was selected as the defensive player of the week. The senior linebacker recorded 11 tackles and secured a win over Nebraska with a fourth-quarter interception.
The Big Ten honored Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett as the conference’s freshman of the week. Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Terrapins’ win at Penn State.
8. Daraun McKinney, a redshirt freshman defensive back, announced plans Monday to leave the Iowa program.
The fourth Hawkeye reserve in the past three weeks to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, McKinney wrote about his decision on Twitter.
“I want to thank the University of Iowa for allowing me to attend their university and be a part of their program. I also want to thank Iowa football for developing me as a better player than I came in as in 2019,’’ McKinney wrote.
“With long thoughts and consideration I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal. I’m excited to see where my journey takes me!’’
A 5-foot-10, 191-pound native of River Rouge, Mich., McKinney did not see any game action for Iowa a year ago but had seen action on special teams in Iowa’s three games this season.
Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy and Calvin Lockett previously announced their departures from the program.
9. The football season continues for four future Hawkeyes.
In postseason prep action last weekend, Cooper DeJean continued to put up big numbers for OABCIG in Iowa Class 1A action. He combined for 323 yards of offense and had 2.5 tackles and one sack as well as well in a 63-14 win over West Sioux.
Wide receiver commitments Arland Bruce and Brody Brecht came up big for Ankeny in its 28-7 win over Waukee in Iowa 4A play.
Bruce scored all four touchdowns in the game, running for 204 yards in addition recording 89 receiving yards while Brecht had 63 receiving yards to help Ankeny advance.
In Minnesota, Justice Sullivan recorded 3.5 tackles for Eden Prairie in a 35-7 win over Prior Lake.
Wide receiver commit Keagan Johnson caught four passes for 36 yards and rushed 16 times for 70 yards for Bellevue West in its 41-40 overtime loss to Kearney in Nebraska playoff action.
10. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said Iowa exposed some of his team’s shortcomings in last weekend’s 49-7 rout at Kinnick Stadium.
“We have a tremendous amount of work to do,’’ Tucker said. “We have to get tougher, we have to be more physical and we have to play smarter. Consistency in performance is how you become successful. You’ve got to sustain performance. Right now, it was inconsistent and this is the result that you get.’’
