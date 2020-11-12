10@10: Special teams make a difference for Hawkeyes

Iowa’s developing special special teams, bedtime stories with P.J. Fleck and Mark Kallenberger’s rationale for joining teammates in a taking a knee are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
1. Difference-making special teams have always been a goal of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.
“When we started 22 years ago that was one of the building blocks we tried to build the program on because we felt like it was the first area that maybe we would have a chance to get decent at, so we started there,’’ Ferentz said.
Fast forward to today and that commitment continues.
Special teams are helping this Iowa football team compete.
From the surprising debut of freshman punter Tory Taylor to the return skills of Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Charlie Jones, the Hawkeyes are finding ways to help themselves with the performance of their special teams.
Taylor currently ranks second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally with his average of 46 yards per punt, with 10 of his 17 punts downed inside the 20 and seven traveling 50 or more yards.
Smith-Marsette leads the Big Ten with an average kickoff return of 24.5 yards and Jones, named the Big Ten special teams player of the week last week after returning a punt 54 yards for a touchdown against Michigan State, leads the Big Ten with an average of 15 yards per punt return.
Add in the consistency over time of all-American kicker Keith Duncan – even though he had a string of nine consecutive made field goals snapped last week – and special teams are making an impact for Iowa.
“If you look at any of our good teams, we have played well on special teams,’’ Ferentz said. “I think it’s important for any football team, certainly for us historically it’s an area we have to try to excel in.’’
Ferentz, who sees room for growth on Iowa’s kick return unit, praised the developmental aspect of special teams as well, providing playing opportunities for young players to cut their collegiate competitive teeth.
2. Before hitting the pillow tonight, it will be story time for the Minnesota football team.
That’s been commonplace during P.J. Fleck’s three-plus years on the Golden Gophers sideline. The Minnesota coach will pull out a book, frequently a children’s book, finding a relevant theme to share with his team at a time when he has their full attention.
Prior to winning for the first time in three games this season last weekend at Illinois, Fleck read the book “Everybody Poops’’ to the Golden Gophers.
The book is designed to teach young children how relieving themselves is normal and nothing to be embarrassed about because it is a function of reality for people.
Fleck used it as opportunity to let his team know it was capable of moving beyond an 0-2 start and some ugly early-season football.
“I know it sounds crazy because we didn’t play very well, but poop can be used as fertilizer if you grow,’’ Fleck said. “In Minnesota, we’ve got lots of arms and the poop is actually manure and it helps with crops and the best fruit and vegetables.’’
An elementary education major in college at Northern Illinois, Fleck said he often finds the lessons of books written for young children to be applicable to situations his team faces.
“I’ve been doing it for eight years, using some type of book on a Friday night to share with my team and often children’s books are centered around some of life’s best lessons,’’ Fleck said. “The idea is to get a message across but to also get the team to relax.’’
3. Iowa’s current string of success against Minnesota is a rarity.
The Hawkeyes have won five straight games against the Golden Gophers, matching four other streaks by Iowa in the history of a series that began in 1891.
Iowa has never won six consecutive games against Minnesota, which holds a 62-49-2 lead in the all-time series.
The Hawkeyes do have a winning record against Minnesota in Minneapolis, going 31-26-1 in games played there including wins in eight of its last nine games in the Twin Cities.
The Golden Gophers’ longest string of success against the Hawkeyes came at the start of the series. Minnesota won the first 12 games it played against Iowa between 1891-1916.
4. Iowa will be facing the nation’s rushing leader on Friday in Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim.
The junior is averaging 190.3 rushing yards per game and despite playing just three games, his 10 rushing touchdowns ties Ibrahim for fifth nationally.
He carried the ball 30 times and matched a career high with 224 yards and four touchdowns last weekend at Illinois, but the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Maryland native brings more to the field that ability to run the football.
“He brings a different edge and mentality to it. It’s the way Mo plays football, the way Mo goes about his life in general,’’ Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan said. “It’s the way he will lower his pads and deliver the big block. His mentality and physicality is something that makes him unique.’’
5. Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger is among a group of around 30 Hawkeyes who have taken a knee when The Star-Spangled Banner has been played prior to the last two games.
The junior from Bettendorf said he sympathizes with what his Black teammates are having to endure.
“I’ve seen some stuff from those guys,’’ Kallenberger said, talking about how he has seen the struggles of one of his closest friends from Davenport firsthand.
“He’s a really good family friend of ours, like a brother to me. He grew up in kind of a crappy area and we brought him along with my family. So, it’s guys like that where they have struggled so much throughout the years that I’ve taken it upon myself to take a knee.’’
Kallenberger said before he made his decision, he reached out to another friend currently serving in the military in Iraq.
“I asked him about it and he was like, I’m all for it, go ahead and kneel,’’ Kallenberger said. “He was like I appreciate you asking but America is a little messed up right now and I think it is something you should do.’’
6. Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk is nearing a return to action.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said during his weekly Learfield Sports radio show Wednesday night that Cronk’s availability for Friday’s game at Minnesota “will be a game-time decision.’’
Cronk started the Hawkeyes’ first two games at offensive tackle.
Ferentz also said that Iowa offense guard Kyler Schott, who missed last week’s game against Michigan State, will not travel with the team to Minnesota this week.
7. Iowa announced a pair of nonconference games against first-time opponents on Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes will host Florida Atlantic on Aug. 30, 2025 and will welcome Massachusetts to Kinnick Stadium that same season on Nov. 15.
The agreements complete Iowa’s 2025 schedule, which also includes a game at Iowa State on Sept. 6.
The Hawkeyes have a bye week before opening Big Ten play at Wisconsin on Sept. 20, then host Ohio State the following week.
In October, Iowa hosts Illinois and Minnesota on back-to-back weekends to open the month, then travels to Northwestern and Michigan for consecutive road games.
Following an open date on Nov. 1, the Hawkeyes host Purdue, Massachusetts and Rutgers on consecutive weekends before visiting Nebraska on Nov. 28.
8. Overall, the roster Iowa is working with this season is among the youngest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
True freshmen, redshirt freshmen and sophomores make up 71.5 percent of the Hawkeyes’ roster.
That is the fifth-youngest roster in college football this fall. Only Oregon at 73.6 percent, Florida State at 72.6, East Carolina at 72.2 and Stanford at 71.6 percent have younger rosters overall than Iowa, which lists 31 true freshmen, 30 redshirt freshmen and 27 sophomores on its roster this season.
9. Keith Duncan continues to work his way up the Iowa career scoring charts.
The senior kicker collected seven extra points Saturday, moving him past Mark Weisman into the 11th place on the all-time Hawkeye list with 207 points during his career.
He enters Friday’s game at Minnesota three points away from knocking Akrum Wadley out of the 10th spot and seven points shy of the 214 points collected by Sedrick Shaw and United Township alum Jeff Skillett, who currently share eighth.
10. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is returning to action Friday as he closes in on a spot in the top 25 on Iowa’s career receiving charts.
Smith-Marsette passed Bill Schultz and Dallas Clark to climb into the 28th spot on Iowa’s career receiving yards chart in his most recent game on Oct. 31 against Northwestern.
He caught a career-high seven passes for 84 yards in that game and now has 1,354 yards, sitting 41 yards shy of moving into the top 25 on Iowa’s all-time list.
