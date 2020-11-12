10@10: Special teams make a difference for Hawkeyes

5. Iowa offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger is among a group of around 30 Hawkeyes who have taken a knee when The Star-Spangled Banner has been played prior to the last two games.

The junior from Bettendorf said he sympathizes with what his Black teammates are having to endure.

“I’ve seen some stuff from those guys,’’ Kallenberger said, talking about how he has seen the struggles of one of his closest friends from Davenport firsthand.

“He’s a really good family friend of ours, like a brother to me. He grew up in kind of a crappy area and we brought him along with my family. So, it’s guys like that where they have struggled so much throughout the years that I’ve taken it upon myself to take a knee.’’

Kallenberger said before he made his decision, he reached out to another friend currently serving in the military in Iraq.

“I asked him about it and he was like, I’m all for it, go ahead and kneel,’’ Kallenberger said. “He was like I appreciate you asking but America is a little messed up right now and I think it is something you should do.’’

6. Iowa offensive lineman Coy Cronk is nearing a return to action.