10 @ 10: This week Hawks are Gopher fans

2. Linebacker Seth Benson isn’t thinking too far down the road. He said Iowa’s focus this week has to be on Iowa and not on what could happen the following day when Wisconsin and Minnesota meet in Minneapolis.

“If we don’t take care of business on Friday, none of that other stuff matters,’’ Benson said. “That’s what we control, how we prepare this week and how we play our next game. This is one last chance in the regular season to play football. We need to make the most of it.’’

3. Iowa has rolled to six consecutive wins over the Cornhuskers, adding a little something extra to the Heroes Game rivalry.

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille expects that to be noticeable on Friday especially.

“There is a little more that goes into it,’’ Stille said. “The preparation is similar as far as you prepare like any other opponent but then obviously on game day there is a little extra juice. You can just feel it. You are lying if you do not feel it.’’

With Iowa involved, Stille said that juice is magnified.

“There is a little more hatred that goes toward each other on both sides of the ball, so there is just a little extra that goes into the game for sure,’’ he said.