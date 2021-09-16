10@10: Tracy hoping for a break out game against Kent Sate

2. Luke Lachey has averaged 16 yards on the two receptions he has recorded in Iowa’s first two games of the season, a solid start for the redshirt freshman back-up to Sam LaPorta at tight end.

A receiver in high school in Columbus, Ohio, the son of former Ohio State all-American guard Jim Lachey said his transition to tight end continues to move forward.

“The biggest things has been the blocking. I feel like I’m making progress, but there is always work to be done,’’ Lachey said. “That’s a constant in this game.’’

3. Iowa rotated eight players on its defensive front last week at Iowa State and senior end Zach VanValkenburg said he is seeing growth from the younger players in the rotation.

“They’re younger guys, but they have been in the system so they definitely know their responsibilities,’’ VanValkenburg said.

4. The play of freshmen Mason Richman and Connor Colby on the Iowa offensive line continues to impress coach Kirk Ferentz.

Richman is a redshirt freshman who has started both games this season at left tackle, while Colby is a true freshman who has seen action in both games in a reserve role.