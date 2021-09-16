10@10: Tracy hoping for a break out game against Kent Sate

Tyrone Tracy works to catch on, Luke Lachey’s growth at tight end and a Kirk Ferentz “wow’’ on Tory Taylor’s punting are all part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10.
Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 provides your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
Here is today’s Hawkeye 10@10:
1. With a need to replace Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tyrone Tracy Jr. was expected to become the primary go-to guy in the Iowa passing game.
That hasn’t happened yet, in part because the Hawkeye air attack remains a work in progress and in part because opponents have had something to say about how open Tracy has been during Iowa’s 2-0 start to the season.
As the Hawkeyes work toward Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Kent State, Tracy will be working to add to his collection of four receptions for 27 yards.
There have been instances when Tracy’s frustration on the field has been noticeable, something receivers coach Kelton Copeland doesn’t mind.
“That’s part of the nature as a receiver,’’ Copeland said. “As receivers, we’re always open. Even if there’s three people around and I’m on the ground, I should still get the ball. That’s how we think which you love about Tyrone. He’s a competitor. That was one of the big reasons why I recruited Tyrone, his competitive edge.’’
2. Luke Lachey has averaged 16 yards on the two receptions he has recorded in Iowa’s first two games of the season, a solid start for the redshirt freshman back-up to Sam LaPorta at tight end.
A receiver in high school in Columbus, Ohio, the son of former Ohio State all-American guard Jim Lachey said his transition to tight end continues to move forward.
“The biggest things has been the blocking. I feel like I’m making progress, but there is always work to be done,’’ Lachey said. “That’s a constant in this game.’’
3. Iowa rotated eight players on its defensive front last week at Iowa State and senior end Zach VanValkenburg said he is seeing growth from the younger players in the rotation.
“They’re younger guys, but they have been in the system so they definitely know their responsibilities,’’ VanValkenburg said.
4. The play of freshmen Mason Richman and Connor Colby on the Iowa offensive line continues to impress coach Kirk Ferentz.
Richman is a redshirt freshman who has started both games this season at left tackle, while Colby is a true freshman who has seen action in both games in a reserve role.
“I like the way they do things, and that includes practice. It starts with practice actually, just the way they work,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a little different in terms of Connor is a little younger (as a true freshman), has been here a little less time. Mason has a better sense of what we’re doing, how to do it, that type of thing. Both of those guys have done a really good job and have not been overwhelmed by it all.’’
5. The work of Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum has the attention of the Hawkeyes.
“He has a great arm and he has the ability to extend plays with his feet,’’ linebacker Jack Campbell said. “That’s going to be a challenge.’’
Crum is the Golden Flashes’ third-leading rusher, averaging 65 yards per game on the ground in addition to completing 24-of-43 passes for 269 yards through two games.
6. The success Tory Taylor has had punting the football – just two games into his second season in the game – has been a bit of a surprise to coach Kirk Ferentz.
“I was hoping he was good, but like, wow. The best part is that he has no idea what he’s doing half the time in terms of football. He does as a player but the rest of the stuff, it’s an adventure ride for him,’’ Ferentz said.
“He has such a good approach, is just underwhelmed by all of it, what he’s doing. He just goes out and plays.’’
Taylor has averaged 50.4 yards on his punts this season, ranking third in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.
7. Kent State has intercepted four passes in each of its first two games and the eight turnovers it has collected during the 1-1 start to its season ranks second in the nation to the 11 Boise State has recorded.
Montre Miller and Elvis Hines have each recorded three interceptions for the Golden Flashes, whose work has impressed coach Sean Lewis.
“The thing that keeps standing out to be me is the way we keep turning over offenses,’’ Lewis said. “The defense is creating an identity and a mindset that when the ball’s in the air, it’s ours. They see an opportunity to go get it and they’re doing that.’’
8. The season has ended for Iowa commitment Jayden Montgomery.
Playing for Bay Port High School in Wisconsin, the linebacker suffered a torn ACL during his team’s win over West De Pere last Friday.
The game was the first of the season for the son of former Hawkeye Jerry Montgomery after he had missed early-season games because of injuries.
9. Iowa will be playing for its 300th victory at Kinnick Stadium this weekend.
The Hawkeyes are currently 299-188-15 since the first game was played at what was then known as Iowa Stadium on Oct. 5, 1929 when Iowa defeated Monmouth College, 46-0.
Six other Big Ten programs, led by the 453 home wins Ohio State has had since Ohio Stadium opened in 1922, have won 300 times at home.
Michigan (438), Nebraska (425), Michigan State (374), Wisconsin (371) and Penn State (300) previously reached that plateau.